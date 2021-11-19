DEAR HARRIETTE: My mom owes me a lot of money, but she keeps trying to guilt me every time I ask for it back. I've been helping my mom pay rent since I was 18 years old; now I'm almost 24. I can't afford my own place, but I can afford to help out. She asks for help with a lot of things -- aside from rent -- and I always feel obligated to say yes, but she usually promises that she will pay me back. I haven't seen a dime from her in years, but she keeps asking for more. What should I do? -- Pay Me Back

DEAR PAY ME BACK: My guess is that your mother has asked you to help pay rent all these years because she needed your assistance. Out of guilt, she didn't completely tell you the truth -- she needed you to support the family budget. I recommend that you consider the money you have contributed to your household a contribution that will not be repaid. It will help you to stop keeping score.

Looking at this moment and the future, you can adopt a different approach. Thank your mother for allowing you to live with her now that you are an adult. Tell her you need to manage your finances so that eventually you can live on your own. Let her know how much you can contribute monthly to the household, and stick to that.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My friend's birthday is coming up in a few weeks, but earlier this year she completely forgot my birthday. She still hasn't said anything about it, and it's been more than eight months. Is it petty of me to not acknowledge her birthday because she didn't acknowledge mine? She isn't throwing any type of celebration, so it would be easy enough to act like I genuinely forgot. -- Friend Forgot Birthday

DEAR FRIEND FORGOT BIRTHDAY: It is past time for you to let this go. Chances are your friend has zero recollection of missing your birthday. Is that hurtful? Clearly it is for you. But you have held a grudge about this for nearly a year. That is long enough. Instead, forgive your friend for forgetting, for being distracted, for missing your birthday -- for whatever the reason may have been. Let that go. And, of course, wish her a happy birthday since you do remember.

Yes, one's birthday can be considered one's most special day -- or not. Life happens. Whatever caused your friend to miss celebrating you on your big day does not mean that you should snub her in retaliation.

I have a friend from high school. Our practice is to reach out and say happy birthday every year, even if we don't speak otherwise. I recall a few years ago when I did not hear from this friend, and I admit that it hurt my feelings. I did not say anything. Some months later, he reached out to apologize for not contacting me on my big day. I appreciated it, but it also made me realize that I did not nor should not need his validation of my day to feel complete. Instead, I decided to focus on enjoying my day in the moment and basking in whatever acknowledgment comes my way. This approach has made me much happier. Try it!

DEAR HARRIETTE: I went to college with a guy who was annoying at the time, and now, some 20 years later, nothing has changed. I think he has my phone number because I was trying to be nice to him when we had just graduated. He calls me a lot, almost always to ask me to hook him up with something. He never calls just to check in. He is a leech, and I get nothing out of this relationship. He asks me to do something for him, then as soon as I help him, he either disappears for a while or asks for something else. I've had enough. How can I shut him down? – Enough

DEAR ENOUGH: Stop taking this man's calls and responding to his inquiries. If you truly feel that this is a one-sided relationship with no benefit for you, end it. You don't have to be official about it. Simply stop responding. If you notice his number on your caller ID, let it go to voicemail. If you get a message from him, unless it seems life-or-death urgent, do not call back. If you get a written request from him, don't answer it. If you simply stop engaging him, eventually he should get the message.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I just told my son that I am pregnant, and he told me that he hates the idea of having a younger sibling. He's 10 years old and a bit of an introvert, so I can understand how he wouldn't love the idea of having to share more of his space. I'm sure that he will warm up to the idea eventually, but for right now, how can I get him to be more open and accepting of the fact that our family is growing? -- Growing Family

DEAR GROWING FAMILY: Continue talking to your son about your family expansion. Let him express his concerns and fears as you ease into the conversation and what it can mean for him as a big brother. Tell him how cool it will be for him to be able to help you take care of this child. He can help teach his sibling to read and explore and participate in your family. Talk about how tiny and vulnerable the baby will be at first and how much you will need him to help protect this new child -- what a role of honor that will be.

Acknowledge that the role of big brother will be different and new for him and also exciting. Invite him to think about it as the best job ever. Encourage him to believe that he can do it well.

DEAR HARRIETTE: It doesn't look like I'm going to graduate on time. I'm a few credits short, and my graduation is next week. I can take the classes over the summer and be finished by fall, but I will miss the ceremony and will not be able to walk across the stage with my friends. Of course, I'm sad and a little bit embarrassed. I want to avoid the ceremony altogether since I won't be able to participate in it, but I know that it's important for me to show up in support of all my friends who are graduating. I am afraid that when I get there I'm going to be really emotional and bitter. How can I put the bitterness aside and show up for my friends? – Resentful

DEAR RESENTFUL: You must first deal with your reality. You have known for a while that you weren't going to be able to graduate this year. You need to accept that and decide on your plan for the future. When the path forward is clear, it will make it easier to face your friends.

Putting on your friend hat, if you can muster up the courage, you should go to their graduation and the subsequent festivities. Honor them by showing up where you can. You probably won't have to talk about yourself much. They will be excited about their big day, as will their families. Let them talk about themselves. If you are asked about your plans, be prepared to share them -- you intend to finish your final credits over the summer and ... ? Figure out what you plan to do next so that you can say it out loud.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My boyfriend keeps loaning people money and not getting it back. I don't understand why he keeps doing it, knowing that the outcome usually isn't the best. He's a very thoughtful person and tries to be as helpful as he can, but I feel like I'm watching him get walked all over. I don't want to tell him what he can and cannot do with his money, but I feel like it's just common sense at this point. What can I say to him to convince him to stop basically giving his money away? -- Say No

DEAR SAY NO: Instead of telling your boyfriend what to do, encourage him to think of other ways to invest his money. Suggest that the two of you start researching ways to build wealth and help others. Since your boyfriend is naturally generous, mention some organizations that help people or other causes that he cares about. He may want to consider donating a certain amount of money each year to a charity that matches his interests.

Also, research financial advisers and suggest he get a consultation with one to talk about his money and the future. Start creating wealth-building strategies now that will pay off later on. By tying up key dollars today, your boyfriend will have less liquid money to bail people out, and he will probably begin to be more confident in his ability to support causes that he deems worthy, particularly those with a potentially robust return on investment.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I started seeing a girl who is a huge basketball fanatic. She started her own brand revolving around her favorite NBA teams, and she has a YouTube channel where she analyzes the latest games. She told me she never played sports growing up. I really want to ask her how and why she got into sports, because it seems a little unusual for a woman with no sports background. Is that a sexist question? I was avoiding asking her for fear of it sounding sexist. -- Dating a Sports Fan

DEAR DATING A SPORTS FAN: What is sexist is that your curiosity about her sports fanaticism is based on her being a woman. Why not just be curious? It is interesting that your girlfriend is all about sports. Out of pure interest in her, ask her how she came to be so laser-focused on basketball. Did her parents watch sports when she was growing up? When did she first get interested? What propelled her to go as far as to create a brand around the industry?

If you are genuinely interested in your girlfriend's choices, learn as much as you can about her and the business she has built. If you happen to be interested in sports, you are golden. You have a girlfriend who shares your passion. If you are not a basketball fan, you can still support her.

Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106

