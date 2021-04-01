Consider the deeper issue: You may not be ready to let this man go. You have to face that and come to terms with what you want and deserve. Invite him to find a new place to live, give him a deadline for moving out and look for a new roommate so that you can make a smooth transition.

If you are not ready to do that, establish rules. Since it is your house, request that he not bring guests to your home. He won't like that, and it may prompt him to move on his own. Tell him that it hurts your feelings when he brings his dates to your home. Admit that you thought it would work for him to remain your roommate, but you realize that it just won't.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My mother is losing her memory, and it is so scary. We have had her checked out by a doctor who said she doesn't have dementia or Alzheimer's disease. That's good, but it doesn't change the fact that she forgets everything. I talk to her on the phone, and five minutes later she may not remember what we talked about. What's worse is that she is living in a nursing home, so we still cannot go to visit her. Ever since COVID-19 started, she has deteriorated so much. I am worried about her. Being alone with nothing to do is terrible for her. But her doctor does not think that we can take her out of the facility because we don't have the skills to care for her. -- Save Mom