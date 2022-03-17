DEAR HARRIETTE: It's St. Patrick's Day again, and this year we get to celebrate. Last year, COVID-19 shut us down. I love to hang out with my friends on this day. The only thing is that I am sober, and my friends are not. They give themselves permission to drink as much as possible on St. Paddy's, and often somebody gets sick or things turn south. I got sober during the pandemic and am proud of myself for sticking with it. I am not worried that I will feel the need to drink if I hang out with my friends, but I worry that they will feel uncomfortable around me. They all know I'm sober, which makes some of them self-conscious around me when they drink. I told one friend that I do want to hang with them, and I am happy to be the designated driver. Do you think that's OK? -- Designated Driver

DEAR DESIGNATED DRIVER: Before you head out, check in with your sponsor if you have one. Even though you have done great for the time that you have been sober, it is generally not recommended to be around people, places and things that once served as triggers for you to drink. So, take stock of your state of mind and ability to stay grounded if you go out with your friends for a night of drinking.

If you go out with them, don't commit to being the designated driver. You may not want to stay out with them to the bitter end. Instead, you can offer to drive anybody home who wants to leave when you are ready to go. They should arrange for a car service if they cannot drive. You can spend time with your friends, resist the urge to tell them what to do, including when to curb their drinking, and bow out when the scene heads south.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I'm feeling stuck at my current job because I don't have a degree. I know that a degree isn't an end-all-be-all, but that's just one of many reasons that my resume might not stack up against competition when I get back into the job market. How can I stand out to potential employers? -- Feeling Stuck

DEAR FEELING STUCK: The good news is that there are lots of jobs available out there. You need to work on your resume to highlight your attributes. Think about the work you have done in your life thus far. What skills have you developed? Think of examples of ways in which you have been a problem solver that you can describe. What do you enjoy? You may need to get creative in how you present yourself so that potential employers can look beyond your academic history and toward your work and life experience.

Figure out what the needs are in your community. The best way to secure a job is to fill a need. Match your skills to a company's needs. Be able to explain why you are right to fill that particular role, and you are golden.

DEAR HARRIETTE: When the pandemic hit and we were all sent home, my job went remote. After about six months, I moved in with my parents because I couldn't afford my apartment in the city. Now, two years later, my company is saying we all have to come back to the office. There's no firm date yet, but it will be soon. I don't want to do it. I couldn't afford to live alone in Los Angeles before the pandemic, but I had a couple of roommates, and we managed. I'm not willing to do that again. I dread talking to my boss about it.

While I have no idea when my company will make us come back in-house (because of variant worries), I feel like I should let my boss know what I'm thinking. I have been a loyal employee for six years. I don't want to leave the company, but I think I should start looking. How do you think I should handle this? -- Need To Be Virtual

DEAR NEED TO BE VIRTUAL: If you are 100% certain that you do not plan to move back to the city to work in-person at your job, start making plans. Since you do feel loyal to your boss, you can be upfront about your issues. Schedule a meeting to talk about your thoughts. State your case. If you truly want to stay with the company, say as much. But also start looking for a job. Once you express your intention not to return, if the company policy does not change, you will need to find work elsewhere at some point. Hopefully being upfront about your thoughts and plans will be seen as respectful of the company and valued by your boss.

DEAR HARRIETTE: This summer, I spent time around a few people I have known for years, and it was troubling, to say the least. Two of these family friends are frail and sick. It is hard to watch people who seem to be dying but are not accepting their situation. One friend in particular is stubborn and bull-headed. I tried to help him a few times with simple tasks, but he wouldn't accept any help. He still thinks he is strong and fit even though he is incredibly frail. How do you help somebody who doesn't want it? I can only imagine it's going to get worse in the coming months. I know his wife could use some support, too. -- Want To Help

DEAR WANT TO HELP: Perhaps the best way you can help is to be there for his wife. Offer to support in whatever ways she may need. It could be picking up groceries or giving them a ride to the doctor. Just being a listening ear when things get tough could be helpful. Stay in touch with her regularly. Your support as a friend will likely count for a lot.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I'm a senior in high school this year, and my sister has just left for college. I've already noticed how my parents are becoming attached to me and wanting to spend more time together. They often interrupt me while I'm working and offer to take me out to lunch all the time. I understand that they are probably feeling lonely with my sister out of the house, but I don't think it should be up to me to fill that void. It's just too hard. How should I create a healthy distance? -- Healthy Space Needed

DEAR HEALTHY SPACE NEEDED: The next few weeks may feel a bit bumpy as your family adjusts to the new circumstances. It can be difficult for parents when their children leave to go to college or move out to begin their adult lives. On one hand, your parents are mourning the loss of your sister's presence. On the other, as you suspect, they are clinging ever more tightly to you. If possible, ease them out of this dependency gently. Find natural ways to make space for yourself without outright rejecting their overtures. Remind them that you have homework to complete. Create a schedule that makes it clear to all what requires your focus.

If they don't seem to be getting the message, sit down with them and remind them of how much you love them and that you know this is a rough time for them. Point out that you have noticed they have become extra clingy, and you need your space, too. Ensure them that you are not rejecting their love when you ask to be alone, to spend time with your friends or whatever else you need to do. Ask for space to just be. Do your best to stay pleasant. This is a tough situation for all. Hopefully, your awareness will help them to ease up.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I stayed at my friend's family-owned bed and breakfast a while ago, and they still haven't refunded my security deposit. I called the front desk formally to ask about it, and they said to contact my bank. My bank said I need to contact the hotel. I'm getting the runaround. Should I confront my friend about this now? -- Friend's Business

DEAR FRIEND'S BUSINESS: Now is absolutely the time to call your friend. If you had a nice time, you can lead with that. But from there, get right into it. Explain exactly what happened and the difficulty you have been having in simply getting your security deposit refunded. Typically, this would occur at checkout, certainly not days after your departure. Ask your friend to refund you the amount immediately.

If the situation is not resolved within a day or two, you should let them know you will have to call the Better Business Bureau to report them. This is business. Here's a link to get you started if you determine you need to file a complaint: bbb.org/file-a-complaint.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My boyfriend wrote an embarrassing photo caption about us on Facebook for our anniversary. The caption was long and wordy, and he highlighted the fact that he didn't initially want to be in a relationship with me. He swears he meant well, but I'm humiliated. How do I handle this? -- Embarrassing Caption

DEAR EMBARRASSING CAPTION: Sometimes people blur reality with social media, and that often leads to trouble. The details of your relationship should be public knowledge only if you both agree on that. Clearly, you did not give your boyfriend your blessing for him to go into the nuances of how you became a couple. Rather than break up with him, though, you need to have a serious conversation.

Sit down with your boyfriend and tell him you want to talk about boundaries. Let him know how hurtful his post was to you, regardless of his intention. The outcome is what you are dealing with, namely that private details about your relationship are now public for all to read. Tell your boyfriend that you want to establish boundaries with him that will allow for you to build your relationship without spectators. While it may be true that it took him a while to realize that this was the relationship he wanted all along, that is your personal business -- not to be broadcast through social media. Invite your boyfriend to speak directly to you about his feelings and thoughts. At the same time, be firm and clear about your boundaries regarding the internet. For instance, if you want to approve the posting of photos that include you, require that. If you want to approve text about you, put that on the list. This may infuriate your boyfriend if he is accustomed to posting freely, but you do have a right to your privacy. If he is unwilling to comply, that could be a dealbreaker. You have to get him to take your feelings seriously, so you will need to outline what is acceptable and what is not, and reinforce your stance.

Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106

