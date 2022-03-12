DEAR HARRIETTE: I'm completely in love with my fiance. We're two weeks away from our wedding, and I have some concerns. We're both still young, but I'm a bit more settled than he is. He still likes to catch every party and stay out all night. He swears things will change after we're married and he won't go out as much. Should I be concerned? -- Partying Fiance

DEAR PARTYING FIANCE: Trust your gut. There is absolutely no reason for you to believe that after you get married, your fiance will transform into a homebody husband. That is not going to happen, at least not right away. Pump the brakes for a minute and have a candid conversation about values and expectations. Why are you getting married now? What do you want for your life? What vision do the two of you hold for the future? Because you are young, is it important to talk about this in detail. Since your fiance likes to party, what is the compromise on going out with the boys? What is the frequency that you can live with? What do you want to do with him as a couple? Do you have any married friends you can begin to spend time with together?

While you cannot predict the future, the more that you can do to create opportunity for the two of you to build a healthy, focused life together, the greater your chances of success. But don't kid yourself. Your partying fiance is not magically going to transform into somebody else, nor should you expect him to.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My husband is very old-fashioned. He believes that a woman should not have a job and should stay home and keep the kids. It seemed fine early on in our marriage, but now I find myself feeling like I don't have a life outside of raising kids. I want to find a job, but he says he won't tolerate that because he doesn't want anyone else helping us raise our kids. I feel trapped. What should I do? -- Unhappy SAHM

DEAR UNHAPPY SAHM: Even when you do talk through values and goals before you marry, things can change once you are living your life together. You and your husband made an agreement. He expects you to make good on it. It might be too jarring to go from being a stay-at-home mom to getting a job outside the home. Consider some other options. To give you something to do that will provide relief and boost your self-esteem, consider taking a class, cultivating a hobby, doing something for you. See if a family member can watch the children for brief periods so that you can have some alone time. Also, talk to your husband about your mental health and need for a break sometimes. Having an occasional babysitter is not too much to ask.

In terms of getting a job, if possible, wait until your children are in school. Then perhaps you can find a part-time job that allows you to work and be with your children when they come home from school.

Compromise is what you are looking for. In this way, you can honor the agreement you made for as long as you are able and fulfill your goals and dreams, too. Keep the conversation going with your husband so that he begins to understand your need for outside fulfillment.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I've been in the same friend group for two years, and we are all in a group chat. Lately though, the environment has become super toxic. It forces me to feel like I'm always competing to be heard and to be wanted. My friends tend to be negative and stressed out about college, which makes me feel anxious as well. I want to leave the group chat and friend group, but I don't know how to do it in a way that does not cause unnecessary hurt. Any advice? -- Leaving Friend Group

DEAR LEAVING FRIEND GROUP: You can consciously stop engaging the friend group and group chat without saying a word. Since your friends seem to be so intensely engaged that they don't give you space to communicate anyway, just stop talking to them. Focus on your work, your future, and your goals. Stop looking at or writing in the chat.

You can also stop hanging out with them. When asked, tell them you are working on school and don't have time to hang out right now.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My friends genuinely feel that because they do not like my boyfriend, I should consider leaving him. My boyfriend is great to me, but my friends question where he is going in his career. I sometimes question his career path as well, but we've been dating for only a few months, and I've seen major strides from him. How do I tell my friends to stop imposing their opinions on me when I'm perfectly happy? -- Stay Out of It

DEAR STAY OUT OF IT: You have not said what your boyfriend's career is. Unless it is unsavory or illegal, it shouldn't be a dealbreaker at this point in your relationship. People dwell too much on how others make a living. That doesn't mean that striving for a career that will bring you joy and wealth isn't something to plan for, but not everyone has those goals. It is wiser to choose a partner who is responsible and understands that he has to be able to take care of himself. Even more, you likely want a partner who is thinking in the longer term about being able to help care for a partner and family. If your boyfriend is only living for the moment, you need to know that. If it's too soon to tell, enjoy the ride for now. But eventually you will need to talk values and vision for the future. I say this because I don't recommend building a relationship with someone who does not share your values.

As far as your friends' opinions go, let them know you appreciate that they want to have your back. Assure them that you are OK and tell them it is not helpful for them to keep casting their judgments on your relationship. Things are still new and developing. If you see any red flags, you will be sure to take note.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I took my dad to a birthday party for one of his peers who turned 90. They are all elders, which is amazing -- and difficult sometimes. My dad is the one in decline right now. While I think he was happy to be with his friends, he wasn't very animated or engaged. He has many physical issues, but I still thought this would be a bright spot for him. I wonder if I should just keep him in smaller social settings where he feels more in control. How can I know when it's time to stop taking him to these special gatherings? -- Dad in Decline

DEAR DAD IN DECLINE: Talk to your father and ask him how he felt about the party. Prompt him by reminding him of moments that he shared with friends. Describe what happened at the party and ask if he remembers. Also, think back on how he behaved. Did he seem engaged at all, even if it wasn't at his normal level? Were there happy moments?

Next, think about what activities clearly make your father happy. Could it be when you visit with him or when he interacts with grandchildren or other family members? Often the simplest exchanges count the most, like a tender hand massage with hand lotion or reading him a book or sitting together quietly.

When another occasion comes up with a group of friends, ask him directly if he would like to attend or perhaps pass on this one. Tell him you can send a gift in his name or even attend as his representative. Give him options and see how he responds. Trust your gut on next steps, based on his reaction.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My neighbor is an elderly woman who lives alone because her husband passed away a few years ago and her children live in a different state. We've never been close -- perhaps because my block isn't the friendliest. Nonetheless, I want to reach out to her and let her know that we are here if she wants to come over for dinner or needs a favor. I want to offer help without seeming like I'm doing it out of pity. How should I start? -- Elderly Neighbor

DEAR ELDERLY NEIGHBOR: With an open heart, go for it. Start by knocking on her door one day and telling her you just stopped by to check in and say hello. Ask her if you can visit with her for a few minutes. If she lets you in, sit with her and listen to what she shares. Many older people like to tell stories of their past. They may also reveal what some of their needs are.

Look around. Note how she lives. She could need help tidying her house or managing her food. She surely could benefit from an occasional meal cooked by someone else. Do invite her to come to your home for dinner sometimes. Offer to help with small tasks. If it seems she needs significant help, find out if she will put you in touch with her adult children or other family members to whom you can give a status report. Tread lightly, though. The best thing you can do is to ease into a relationship with her where you build trust. Through that bond, she will become more willing to welcome your help. Also, be mindful not to offer more than you can fulfill or manage. Your attention to this elder in any amount can be enormously supportive. Just make sure you are balancing your offering with the rest of your life.

Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0