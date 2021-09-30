DEAR COLLEGE ATHLETE: Ideally, you should finish school. The gift of a full scholarship is valuable. If you can figure out how to hold on to it and complete your studies, that would be best. Talk to the financial aid office to find out if there are any work-study jobs on campus. In some instances, you can even do your homework while on the job. If your sports responsibilities give you any flexibility, this may be an option. You may also want to take out a loan. Yes, you will have to pay it back, but college tuition loans offer a very low rate for repayment. In this way, you can finish school and then get a job. Talk to your school's loan officer and review all of your options before you step away from college. Good luck.

DEAR HARRIETTE: It's taking me longer than the average person to get my master's degree. I've had to work several jobs throughout school just to make ends meet. Recently, I applied for a job that I did not think I would get; I ended up being offered the job a few days later. It has amazing benefits and a great salary, but it's a full-time position, so there's no way that I'd be able to complete my master's while working. Should I give up on my master's and start this new job? There is no guarantee that I'll get this kind of opportunity again. -- Graduate Student