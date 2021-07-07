DEAR HARRIETTE: My girlfriend refuses to send me intimate pictures. We don't see each other much anymore because of school and our busy schedules, so I feel really neglected. I'm wondering if she even likes me anymore. I don't want to pressure her, but I'm curious as to why she wouldn't naturally want to send pictures. Do you think this is a sign of a bigger issue? -- Intimacy Issues
DEAR INTIMACY ISSUES: I'm sorry, but I agree 100% with your girlfriend. Too often, explicit photos shared between lovers end up in the wrong hands, and someone ends up paying a hefty price for the indiscretion. Even the most discreet recipient of said photos could have them in an unprotected space where someone else might access them.
Another reality check is that sometimes couples break up, and intimate photos get used as weapons. I know that's not what you want to hear, but I strongly caution you against pressuring her for photos. Let it be.
What you can do is talk more, video chat more and work harder on maintaining intimacy even at a distance. Get creative; "talk dirty" to each other over the phone. Without recording, use the video feature to allow yourselves to see each other scantily clad when you are talking. You can work to establish excitement and closeness in your busy schedules. Just don't compromise your privacy as you do it.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My mom will not make a doctor's appointment. I'm not even sure if she has a primary care physician. I'm frustrated by her disregard for her own well-being, as she is pushing 60. I don't know how to keep pressure on her about making an appointment, and it's frustrating for both of us. What should I do? -- See a Doctor
DEAR SEE A DOCTOR: Sit with your mother and have a heart-to-heart conversation. Ask her how she feels. Find out if she has aches and pains or physical concerns. Find out if she has health insurance. Ask if she has a long-term care policy. Encourage her to get a physical. Point out that it can serve as a baseline as she enters this new stage in life so that she can be aware of her physical health.
Offer to make an appointment for her and go with her. She may be nervous about seeing a doctor if she doesn't usually go. Encourage her to take this step as a way of being proactive about her life. Assure her that you can be right there by her side so that she doesn't have to feel alone or worried. Point out that anything she learns will be helpful.
She can use the information that she gets from a physical to direct her life -- how she eats, exercises and rests. Tell her you want her to live a long, healthy life, and you want to support her. You need her to get a checkup so that you can understand where she is and what she needs to be healthy.
DEAR HARRITETTE: My daughter tore her ACL and will need surgery soon. She is a top student and always wants to do her best. She is not really an athlete -- at least not with professional aspirations -- but she has been serious enough about sports to try to make herself more appealing to colleges. Now, that part of her dream is wrecked. She is upset about what this injury means to her college prospects.
I am more scared of the painkillers that they will prescribe my daughter than the actual surgery. I have heard awful things about teens getting addicted to painkillers, and I would do almost anything to keep that from happening to her. Am I overreacting? I realize that there is really no way around her being prescribed those drugs. -- Scared Mother
DEAR SCARED MOTHER: Talk to your daughter's doctor about treatment and pain management. Express your concerns about the possibility of opioid addiction. Ask about alternative pain management meds and about timelines for their safe usage. Talk to your daughter about your concerns and get her in alignment about how you can support her healing and her overall health. Monitor her meds and be certain to wean her from them per the doctor's orders.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My family members arranged for me to go on a five-day camping trip with them in September without consulting me first. They said the reason that they didn't ask me was because they knew I would say no. I still do not want to go because I don't like camping and I have a big project due at work around the same time, but this is clearly a huge deal to them. Should I prioritize work or family in this situation? -- Family Trip
DEAR FAMILY TRIP: If you can figure out how to get your work done and go on the trip, that would be a generous, peacemaking role to play. Your family obviously wants to spend time with you. Going camping takes you away from the busyness of work and personal distractions. Although you don't love to camp, do your best to carve out this time for them. Be positive and fully present when you are together. Be sure to get your work done so that it doesn't become a cloud over your head that you either lord over them or worry internally about completing. Planning is everything.
Hopefully this trip goes well, and you become a little more amenable to the idea of the family trip. That's when you can remind your family to include you in the planning next time so that you don't have to compromise on work or family responsibilities.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I have a "friend" who watches everything that's going on. I noticed how she was checking me and my husband out all summer. When we would have an argument, she was there, generally being supportive of us, but it was a little weird. She began to anticipate what our issues were and to say things about us, never to criticize us, but it did feel a little creepy because she just seemed to be paying too close of attention to us. We were around each other a lot, because we live in the same area during the summer. I'm not quite sure what to make of her behavior. She is single, but still, why was she checking us out so hard? Should I ask her? -- Crossing the Line
DEAR CROSSING THE LINE: Given that you didn't say anything to this woman in the moment when you noticed her observing you so keenly, my vote is for you to leave it alone. Clearly you two were interesting to her, and she enjoyed observing you. Thank goodness she did not try to stir up arguments or discontent. It sounds like she was solo during your time together, so being able to observe your dynamics fascinated her.
I think you should let it go. If you connect again, that's when you can try to set some ground rules. Pull her to the side and tell her you noticed how much she was watching you and your husband, and you would like to establish a bit of distance this time. It may be awkward at first, but you can reinforce it by stopping her when she begins to state her observations about you.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My family and I went on a weeklong vacation this summer to the country. We had a great time together just relaxing, mainly. That is, everyone except for me. I resent the fact that I ended up cooking, cleaning, food shopping and otherwise taking care of my husband and teenage children, with very little help from them. I did ask, make rules and otherwise attempt to get them to comply, but for the most part, they blew me off. Like the dishes would get washed a day after the meal was consumed. Or the clothes would pile up in the laundry, and nobody cared to turn on the washing machine. I would end up yelling to get anything done. I hated that. I want my family to know how ungrateful I think they were for taking advantage of me like that -- without sounding whiny. Please help. -- Teamwork
DEAR TEAMWORK: I'm sorry your family took advantage of you. Sounds like they took the notion of vacation to heart without thinking about how their comforts were being maintained. You can have a vacation debrief conversation.
Gather your family. Ask each of them to describe what they loved the most about the vacation and what they liked the least. You do the same. Pick something that made you happy, and then tell them how disappointed you were that they didn't pitch in to help with home maintenance. Point out how this made you more like their servant than mom. Tell them you want things to be more equitable at home and on subsequent vacations.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My boyfriend and I have begun to struggle with our bills after unemployment was cut back. My job is still closed, and my boyfriend is unemployed. To bring in extra money, I decided to create a private fan page where I share exclusive photos and videos of myself. My boyfriend knows about it and is not happy. He wants me to stop. I have a huge and still-growing following on my page, and it is bringing in a lot more money. I am finally, for once, getting ahead in my bills and able to get more things done. My boyfriend wants me to shut it down. I do not want to. He is threatening to leave me. Should I close my biggest moneymaker app or let him go? -- Moneymaker
DEAR MONEYMAKER: I understand both sides on this one, and it is tough. While it is not a new concept for women, in particular, to use their bodies to make money, it can be difficult for a partner to be OK with it. There are so many issues attached to this -- from your personal safety to shared values to the bottom line.
You two need to talk through everything. In order to survive this moment, you have to get on the same page as it relates to your values. Talk about what's important to you, what you can handle and what you can't. Talk long-term and short-term. Given that you two are in dire straits right now, perhaps you can create a timeline for how long you will do these postings, so that you can keep your home and put food on the table. Talk about strategies for finding work.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I lent my car to my sister so she could take one of her friends out to celebrate their birthday. I have one of those older cars that you have to know how to drive it and it works fine. My brakes sometimes need a little more pressure than average. I told her this before giving her my keys. She ended up getting in a fender bender. She's not on my insurance, and I told her I expect her to pay for the damages. She claims that I put her in a dangerous vehicle and that she shouldn't have to pay for the damages because it is my fault that my car is not drivable. I made her aware and she still took the car and now doesn't want to be held responsible. Am in the wrong? Or should she pay for the damages? -- Loose Brakes
LOOSE BRAKES: You are at fault for letting your sister drive a car when she wasn't protected by your insurance, regardless of the state of the car. Your sister is ethically responsible, as she drove the car and is the one who had the accident. Of course she should pay for the damages. It may be hard for you to enforce, though. Ultimately, you have to take care of it, but you should make it clear to your sister that she is responsible. She knows it. Do your best not to let her get away with it.
Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106.