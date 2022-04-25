DEAR HARRIETTE: I went through a very tough personal loss a few months ago and took bereavement leave from work for two weeks. My boss and supervisors were wonderful and understanding, but my co-workers didn't seem to understand at all. I came back, and most of my co-workers seemed to be upset with me for being gone. It's really like they resent me for leaving them to make up for my absence. I'm extremely hurt, and I don't feel supported in my grief at all. How do I handle this? -- No Empathy

DEAR NO EMPATHY: People who have never suffered loss sometimes lack the capacity to feel others' pain. The very definition of empathy is one's ability to understand and share the feelings of another. It sounds like your colleagues were thinking about themselves, not you. I hope you did thank them for having your back during your tender time, as that is you showing empathy for them. Besides that, you do not need to do anything else with them. Instead, create a network of support outside your job so that you do not feel alone as you continue to heal your heart. You can also forgive them for not understanding what you are going through. That will make it easier for you to work with them every day and not feel hurt.

Years ago, a young woman who worked for me lost her mother. She was absolutely devastated. I gave her time off and attempted to be supportive. One day she told me that my overtures and words of sympathy did not ring true for her. Her grief, she said, was so deep that my attempts to be there for her seemed insignificant. I was trying to be there for her, and still I fell short. I appreciated her telling me how she felt. At that point, all that I could do was assure her that I wanted to offer whatever support she needed, yet I didn't know how. I asked her what I could do or say to help her. While she couldn't find the words to tell me, she said she appreciated me asking. Sometimes grief runs so deep that those around you may be incapable of being good allies in the moment. That's when professional grief support is likely in order.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My brother received an email from an unverified address offering him a "full-ride scholarship." He started telling everyone about it immediately, but I did some research and could not find anything that proves that the offer is legitimate. I tried to warn him about my suspicions, but he's convinced that the scholarship is the real deal. I don't want him to be crushed. I also don't want him to keep telling people about the news so prematurely. He won't hear me at all. What should I do? -- Illegitimate Offer

DEAR ILLEGITIMATE OFFER: What people think doesn't matter as much as what the reality is. Do your best to continue the investigation of this scholarship. Track it down to find out from where it is coming and when the promised funds will arrive. Contact your brother's college of choice and ask the financial aid office if they know of this source.

Also, do the math to determine how much money your brother will need to pay for college if this scholarship falls through. Then remind your brother of your concerns and talk to him about a backup plan in case he has a shortfall. The worst thing that could happen is for him to be unable to attend college because he didn't calculate how to finance it properly.

DEAR HARRIETTE: Is it normal to find yourself becoming increasingly irritated by your significant other? My girlfriend gets on my nerves more than usual these days. What could be the reason? Could this be a sign that we need to break up? -- Always Annoyed

DEAR ALWAYS ANNOYED: Whenever you notice that you are pointing your finger at others a lot, it's a good time to pause and turn your attention toward yourself. Ask yourself: What is my role in this moment? What have I done to create the agitation and irritation that I am experiencing? What can I do to change it?

Focusing on yourself should help you to notice what is going on in your life that may be affecting your relationship. Are you under a lot of stress? Did anything occur between the two of you that upset you that hasn't been addressed?

Think about your interactions of late. What has been different? What have you observed about your significant other's life and stressors? What surrounding circumstances may have led to this heightened irritability?

When you feel like you have some sense of what's going on, approach your girlfriend. State your feelings and how you are uncomfortable and often annoyed. Describe how you find yourself reacting to her in recent days. Ask her what's going on in her life and how she feels about your relationship. Do your best to get an open conversation going where you can get to the bottom of things. Often, outside circumstances can lead to inner challenges. Before you say goodbye, agree to go deeper to figure out what's going on and come up with a solution together.

DEAR HARRIETTE: What is the best way for a disorganized person to practice organization skills? I have tried everything and still manage to lose and misplace certain items. I have a minimal understanding of technology and how to arrange things on my laptop. How do I get better at all this? -- Disorganized

DEAR DISORGANIZED: Some things can be done without technology at all. I'm a big believer in lists. With pen and paper, each day you can record what you need to do and when. Then, throughout the day, you check off items as you complete them. That will keep your tasks organized -- as long as you stay engaged with recording your activities.

In terms of belongings, pick a place where you will promise to put certain things, like a hook at the door for your keys, a cradle by your bed where you put your reading glasses, a filing system where you put your important papers. Color code these files so it's easy to know where things belong. Throw out anything that you are not using. Clutter leads to disorganization. Get rid of anything that isn't serving you.

For the technology part, take a class. There are free classes on YouTube for how to set up your computer and other devices with organization systems that are easy to follow. Invest a few hours into studying this so that you can prepare yourself for success. Finally, you may want to hire an organizational coach to come into your home and help you out. After that initial setup, you can just follow the plan that they've established for you.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My wife and I recently received a note from good friends of ours stating that they are having an in-person wedding for their daughter, but because of COVID-19, we are not invited. They added that if we want to give a gift from the registry, here is the link. I thought that was awfully tacky. I get that we must do things differently because we want to be safe, but how do you not invite someone to a wedding and then ask for a gift? What do you think about that? -- Registry Only

DEAR REGISTRY ONLY: I can imagine that this communication felt insulting to you, even though I'm sure it was not intended in that way. Families are scrambling to try to figure out how to celebrate their loved ones as they begin their new lives together. Even without COVID-19, it was hard to determine whom to invite and whom to leave out. Now the guest list is much shorter as we attempt to preserve people's health. What's off-putting is the direct request for gifts.

It would have been better for them to send a notification that the couple is getting married and provide an address for those who want to send a card or a gift. Better still would have been the hybrid option of having the wedding live-streamed so that everyone could watch. Then it's easier to share registry information.

Saying you are not invited but you can give anyway is a bit insensitive, to say the least. My recommendation is, if you care about the couple getting married and want to support them, send a gift anyway. But it's also perfectly fine to wish them well and move on.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My neighbors asked if I would water their plants when they went away on a trip a few months ago. I did that for the two weeks they were away. Now they have started traveling a lot more, and they constantly ask me to look after their plants. I am not interested in that job. Once in a while is one thing. Now it's two or three times a month. How can I beg off without seeming like a horrible neighbor? -- Not a Gardner

DEAR NOT A GARDENER: Next time your neighbors are home, talk to them. Tell them you have been happy to support them with their plants, but it has become too big of a responsibility. You are busy and don't always remember. Unlike them, you aren't a natural green thumb. Tell them you are sorry, but you can't manage the duty with their new frequency of need. Give them their key back. That indicates you are not going to be fulfilling that duty anymore. You can recommend that they invest in self-watering systems that are designed to water plants on a timed, intermittent basis.

If they get upset and act like they think you are being unkind, remind them that you have been caring for their plants for months now, something you thought was going to be a one-time thing. Because you care about them, you didn't want to just stop and risk their plants dying. You are speaking up out of respect for them and in recognition of your limitations.

Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106

