DEAR HARRIETTE: Summer is here, which means it's bathing suit season. I've always struggled with my body image. I grew up overweight, so I got used to hiding my body in sweatshirts and sweatpants. But now with the heat, my old tricks won't work, and I am forced to confront one of my biggest fears: my body.
When I think of putting on a swimsuit, I feel like I am putting all my insecurities on display for the world to see. I normally would just avoid all situations where I would have to wear a bathing suit, but my friend recently moved into a house with a pool. She keeps inviting me and my friends over to swim. By not going, I feel left out. I just am not comfortable wearing a bathing suit. What should I do? -- Swimsuit Season
DEAR SWIMSUIT SEASON: For starters, there are all kinds of swimsuits. I feel confident that you can find one that is flattering to your figure. There are tankinis with tops that can be somewhat loose-fitting, matched with all kinds of bottoms, including athletic shorts. Look online for options in your size. There are more choices today than ever. When you find a suit that fits you well, it will give you more confidence.
Next, jump in the water when you get to your friend's. You don't have to sit around tanning. Be the girl in the pool. You can splash around, cool off and draw less attention to your body.
When you are out of the pool, you don't have to wear a swimsuit. Plenty of people go to pool parties and wear street clothes. T-shirts and shorts work fine when you don't plan to take a dip.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I am working on starting a podcast targeted specifically to STEM majors. The podcast began as an extra credit project for school, but all my friends and peers suggested taking the show public. I've prerecorded the first few episodes with my co-host, who is also a STEM major. My non-STEM friends are begging me to interview them as well. How do I tell them that they can't be on my show unless they are in the same field of study? I don't want them to feel left out, and I don't want them to feel like I don't value them. -- Aerospace Engineer
DEAR AEROSPACE ENGINEER: Thank your friends for their support of your podcast. Invite them to take a listen so that they get a sense of what you are doing. Feel free to tell them that, at least for now as you are developing your podcast, that the type of guest you are looking to interview is someone specifically interested in science, technology, engineering and math. Be sure to acknowledge that this doesn't mean that other areas of interest aren't good. It just means that your show's focus is limited to these categories.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I've been dating this guy for four months. He finally told me he wants to get exclusive, which means introducing me to the most important person in his life: his daughter. This is the first I am hearing of a daughter. He never mentioned her when I met him. It's a complete surprise, and I don't know what to do now. She is still young, and having me in her life is huge because I know the type of influence people can have on kids at that age. I just don't know if I'm ready for that.
I don't date much, and he is the first guy I've seen this consistently. I feel like this information can be the end of us -- but I don't want that. A kid is a huge factor, and I respect that. How can I make this work and bring myself to be ready for dating a guy with a child? -- Potential Stepmother
DEAR POTENTIAL STEPMOTHER: Just because your boyfriend is ready for you to meet his daughter doesn't mean you are. And that's fine. It's time for you two to get serious. I'm sure he has been thinking long and hard about whether it is safe to introduce anyone to his young child. From that perspective, you can put on the brakes. Explain that this is your first time learning of her. Ask him why he chose not to tell you. Learn more about the situation, including his relationship with the child's mother, her living arrangements, etc. Get a sense of his intentions. Let him know your concerns, especially since it is early in your relationship -- and too early to make a family commitment.
If you like him enough to be exclusive, say that. Tell him that you want to take it slow and be sure that you are ready for the big step of caring for a child before you meet her. Take your time.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My daughter is a perfectionist. She goes above and beyond when completing both simple and difficult tasks. It has become an issue for our family's routines. She spends extra time doing things that should take no time. If she doesn't like something, she will completely start over. The worst part of it all is that if the family tries to stop her from doing something, she will totally lose it and have a meltdown. She has done this at school with teachers, in public at the store and at games and practices, to the point where her coach has benched her for multiple games because she can't compose herself.
Now that we have been home all year, I've had a closer look at her tendencies, and I think she might have obsessive-compulsive disorder. I've been trying to seek out help for her, but I don't know where to turn. A doctor? A therapist? Any idea how I can get her some help? -- Perfectionist
DEAR PERFECTIONIST: Start with your daughter's pediatrician. Schedule a physical for her, and speak to the doctor separately about your concerns. Ask for guidance for testing your daughter for OCD or any other psychological disorder. Get a referral to a psychologist or psychiatrist. There are tests that can reveal what's happening with your daughter and methods to support her should she need it.
DEAR HARRIETTE: How can I get involved with the community during the pandemic? I don't have much money to give, but I have always been big on providing assistance directly through volunteering. With COVID-19, I am not comfortable going anywhere in public. I know there are still people out there with nowhere to go who need help, especially now that it's winter and the infection rate is beginning to rise again. I want to do my part and be a part of the community, but I'm just not sure what I can do. Do you know of any organizations I can get involved with while staying safe? -- Stop the Spread
DEAR STOP THE SPREAD: Thank you for your generous spirit. Is it important to want to help others and to take that extra step to do so, especially during times like these. Thank goodness you are not alone in your desire to support people who are struggling during this time. Start by thinking of what you feel comfortable doing based on your level of risk or exposure to others. Some people feel comfortable putting on a mask and going to help sort food at a food kitchen. Others are leery of being in enclosed environments with other people. Consider your comfort level.
Go online to look for volunteer opportunities. They are plentiful, both nationally and locally. Often, local community centers, charitable organizations and houses of worship offer aid to people in need -- and, therefore, need helping hands. Some organizations that may help direct your steps include powerof.org, nationalservice.gov and mealsonwheelsamerica.org.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My girlfriend and I are going through a patch where we want to be 100% honest with each other about our pasts so we can fully understand each other and what we have been through. She's been so forthcoming and raw with me; some things hurt to hear, but I honestly feel better now that I know. I feel closer to her.
I now know that my past is about three times as bad as hers, and I am nervous that she won't love me the same or will look at me differently if I tell her everything. I don't want to lose her. Should I tell her absolutely everything like we agreed, or should I hold back a little to lessen the blow? -- Heavy Past
DEAR HEAVY PAST: Take it one day at a time. Without intending to withhold information, share bits with her incrementally so that she has time to digest the information and ask questions. If you want to build a life with your girlfriend, transparency is essential -- but it doesn't have to be a brain dump all at one time. Share key stories with her that show what you have done and what you learned from your behavior. It can help to reveal lessons learned and improved behavior, especially if you have had a troubled past. You can also tell her that it is hard for you to be so forthcoming, given that your life has been difficult.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I hate it when I hear that people play favorites in their family, but now I realize that I do it myself. I have several siblings, and as an adult, I see that I am much closer to one of them than the others. It happened naturally. When we were growing up, we spent a lot of time together. And, quite frankly, we genuinely like each other, so we enjoy talking. My other siblings have either not expressed much interest in me or have been downright mean or rude. I mostly ignored that negative behavior when I was younger, but now I realize that the impact is that I talk to only one sibling at the exclusion of the others. Is that wrong? Whenever I reach out to the others, I get my feelings hurt in one way or the other. Am I playing favorites by being close only to one of them? -- Playing Favorites
DEAR PLAYING FAVORITES: Generally, the concept of "playing favorites" refers to parents who do not treat their children equally. As a sibling, I think you get a pass in that department. Gravitating to a sibling who treats you in a loving, natural way is normal. If the others are mean or rude, it is also likely that you would not have cultivated a strong bond with them. That sounds more like survival skills kicking in than favoritism.
If your gut tells you that you could do more to cultivate a closer bond with your other siblings, give it a try. You don't need to have the goal of matching your relationship with your other sibling. Instead, just reach out more and see if you can spark up a loving exchange with them as adults.
Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 6410