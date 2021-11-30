DEAR HARRIETTE: During and because of the pandemic, I adopted a large service dog for emotional support. I was told that I will not be able to bring my dog into the office because it is against company policy. I feel discriminated against because I have papers to ensure that my dog should be allowed with me in all spaces. Should I quit my job? I need my dog with me. -- Emotional Support

DEAR EMOTIONAL SUPPORT: The laws vary from state to state, so you need to check the specifics for where you live. That said, here are some basic things to know about having service dogs in public spaces. First, some common mental disabilities that qualify someone for an emotional support animal (ESA) are anxiety, depression, learning disabilities, attention deficit disorder, chronic stress and post-traumatic stress disorder.

However, many states do not make allowances for emotional support animals. In California, for example, the law requires that public places admit trained service dogs and psychiatric service dogs, but not emotional support animals. Under the Americans With Disabilities Act and Georgia law, owners of public accommodations are not required to allow emotional support animals, only service animals.

The bottom line for you is to research the law in your state. But it is likely that you will be allowed to keep your dog at work only if it is due to a disability rather than an emotional reason. If you feel that you must keep your dog with you in order to function well at work and your company absolutely will not allow it, it is time to look for a new job that makes the accommodation that you need. Look carefully before you leave, though, as the search may not be easy.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My cousin's gift registry for her wedding is absolutely ridiculous. Nothing on the registry is under $350. Is it in poor taste to give her a gift that is much cheaper? She isn't normally a lavish or glamorous person, so the registry seems uncharacteristic and a little bit unrealistic for her means. -- Expensive Wedding Gifts

DEAR EXPENSIVE WEDDING GIFTS: Too bad your cousin didn't think about her guests as much as she was thinking about her wish list for starting her new life. It is savvy for the bridal couple to select broadly for their registry, including affordable items and higher-ticket treasures. In this way, everyone who wants to give the couple something will have a healthy selection from which to choose, knowing the gift will be appreciated.

To answer your question, you absolutely do NOT have to purchase a gift from your cousin's registry. You can give her anything you would like -- at any value you choose. If the registry is connected to a particular store or retail outlet, you may also want to give a gift certificate to that business so that they can put your monetary gift toward an item on their list.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My girlfriend could not be bothered to meet my mother when she came to town to visit me, but now that I am visiting her, she wants me to meet her mother. I feel like it's not fair, and that I would be sending the wrong message if I went to meet her mom when she didn't want to meet mine. What should I do? -- Visiting

DEAR VISITING: Pause the social engagements and sit down to talk with your girlfriend. Remind her of the time she visited you and refused to meet your mother. Tell her how hurt you were about that. Ask her why she chose not to make time to meet your mother then. Get her to talk about it. Then ask her what has changed. Could it be that you two have gotten closer since that visit? Is her mother more pushy than yours was about securing a meeting? Find out what's going on.

You also need to think about what you want. Are you at the time in your relationship where it makes sense for you to meet her mother? Are you serious about her? If so, you should have the meeting. Being able to get a sense of her mother's personality and of her rapport with her daughter will provide you with important information about the type of person your girlfriend is, and the type of family from which she comes. It doesn't mean that you have to propose to her. You can keep things light. What you shouldn't do is punish your girlfriend for not meeting your mother by refusing to meet hers. Get to the bottom of it instead, and then proceed.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I feel that people are exploiting my friend's death for sympathy. A few months back, I lost a good friend in a tragic accident, and I'm still grieving pretty deeply. I know that I will never be the same. My grieving process hasn't been made much easier by people around me milking the situation. I've watched people who really didn't know my friend (or didn't even try to know her) speak her name publicly. My friend's family doesn't seem to have an issue with it, but I don't think that they know better. Is it my place to confront people about this? I would be doing it for my own peace of mind at this point. -- Grieving Friend

DEAR GRIEVING FRIEND: Do your best to put on blinders as it relates to these other people. Their public comments about your friend's death belong to them. Try to ignore them. Believe it or not, they probably are also in shock that she died, even if they were not close to her. Tragedies often bring out emotions in people that can be surprising.

Ignore them. Instead, concentrate on yourself. It can be devastating to lose a close friend, especially in this unexpected way. If possible, go to a grief counselor where you can talk through all of your thoughts and feelings and work toward healing your heart. It takes time to be less tender and vulnerable in situations like this. But with professional help and loving support from your family, and from your friend's family, in time you will be able to feel stronger and less affected by what other people have to say.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My parents never really spoke to me about politics when I was growing up. They never stressed the importance of politics to me or expressed strong opinions. Now that I am in college, I am conflicted because I'm not sure which party my beliefs align with. How does one identify which political party they belong to? -- Which Party

DEAR WHICH PARTY: Great question. Interestingly, we are living in such a polarized time that it can seem volatile to even choose a party or political affiliation, but you can do it. Start by paying attention to the issues that matter to you. Look locally. Who is running for office where you live, and what do they say they value? Go to their websites, and read about their views on the issues. Rather than focusing on their political parties, evaluate what they are saying about the issues, and look for their track record on those topics. Take your time and do that for each candidate. Decide who you like for the job in question based upon who they say they are.

Now, in order to vote, you may have to declare a political party. The two big ones are Republican and Democrat, with Independent as a close third. There are a number of smaller parties as well. Read about each so that you can figure out where you best align. If you can't figure it out, the Independent Party may be the path for you, at least initially. Talk to your friends, and ask them to share their political beliefs. Listen carefully, but know that many people spout ideas without basis in fact or research.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I started taking CBD oil to help me sleep better. It is often confused with marijuana because of the way the packaging looks, but it has no THC and is completely legal. It's so harmless that it's allowed on my college campus -- and I go to a private Christian school. The problem is my old-fashioned dad doesn't understand this. He is still judgmental about my CBD use and treats it as if it's an actual drug. I have horrible anxiety, and the oil helps me sleep, so I plan on continuing to use it. He has written me off as a drug user. How can I get him to understand? -- CBD User

DEAR CBD USER: Talk to your primary care physician or even the doctor at your school. Ask your doctor to provide you with background research or other information that you can share with your father to help him understand the safety and efficacy of CBD oil.

Know that your father is trying to protect you. His sternness on this issue is based on the knowledge he has about CBD. CBD has been extracted and used medicinally in such a broad way only recently, so it's natural that many people are still learning about its benefits. The reality is that CBD is not legal in every state. While you may not be a "drug user" as your father envisions, CBD is not yet legalized federally. So your father isn't wrong to be concerned. To learn more, go to healthline.com/health/cbd-oil-benefits#is-it-legal.

Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106

