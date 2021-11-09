DEAR HARRIETTE: I work with a wonderful woman on a big project, and she is generally on the ball with everything. Lately, though, something has been off. I recently learned that her sibling died suddenly, and it has thrown her for a loop. She is doing her best to complete her work, but obviously she is mourning. I offered to help her in any way I can. She asked me not to tell anyone. She is keeping this quiet, telling no clients and just trying to do her job. I get it, but the one friend we share would be eager to support her if she knew. Part of me wants to inform this woman, who is the big boss on this project, but I was asked to keep this to myself. Do you think this is a time when I should break that trust and tell the boss? I feel confident that the boss would have the right things to say and do to help this woman. -- Crossing the Line

DEAR CROSSING THE LINE: Please do not betray your friend's trust. She told you because she felt it was necessary and believed you would not tell anyone else. Let her deal with her grief and with the way she chooses to manage this horrific news. It takes a lot of energy to deal with the loss on her own, let alone to manage people's emotions when they learn about what has happened. Honor her wishes. Be as supportive as you can by doing your part at work to the best of your ability and by staying in close touch with her.