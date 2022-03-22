DEAR HARRIETTE: I think that my daughter is being led on by a boy she is not "official" with. My daughter has been seeing a boy for months, and he still has not asked her to be his girlfriend. She is a senior in high school, and the boy she is dating is a freshman in college. I think it's pretty obvious that he has no intentions of taking her seriously, but my daughter is hopeful. I don't want to overstep, but it would save her a lot of pain if she realized this now. Should I tell her that she should probably move on? -- Move On

DEAR MOVE ON: Do you and your daughter talk openly about her relationships? If the conversation is already established and you two have talked about the ins and outs of her relationship, she might possibly listen to you. Even then, she still has to go through the course of this relationship to figure out how to move on.

It's best for you to be a sounding board. Listen to your daughter whenever she wants to talk. Ask a few clarifying questions, but do not probe. That will only trigger her to clam up. You can tell her stories about yourself and other people you know who have gone through young romances and the various outcomes that occurred. Know that your daughter has to live her own life. No matter how much you want to do it for her, you cannot.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My co-worker and I are pretty close, but only because of work. We probably would not be friends if we did not work together. Recently, she's been having some issues with her relationship, and she won't stop talking to me about them. I don't even know the person that she's in a relationship with. She will sometimes call me as late as 11 p.m. to talk to me about her relationship. I'm starting to wish that I had never let her vent to me in the first place. How can I gently ask her to stop talking to me about her relationship issues? -- Stop Calling

DEAR STOP CALLING: Stop answering her calls after hours, for starters. If you don't answer, you won't have to hear whatever it is she has to talk about. You can also tell her that you need to focus on your work. Tell her you are sorry that she is going through such a difficult time, but you really cannot talk about her personal life so much.

Suggest that she go to a therapist. Admit that you don't have the skills to help her with what she's going through. It would be best for her to engage someone who can actually support her to deal with what she is facing. Then, when she brings it up again, interrupt and tell her that you can't talk about it anymore.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My sister is angry with me because I told her she shouldn't be a model. My sister has wanted to be a model ever since she was little. The other day she was presented with an opportunity to walk in a local fashion show, but she turned it down because of the type of clothing the models were asked to wear. She said that she would never wear a swimsuit, pose in her underwear or wear certain form-fitting clothes because she wouldn't feel comfortable. I told her that if she has all these stipulations about what she's asked to wear, then maybe she should look at another career. This offended her deeply, and I'm not sure why. It is common sense that if you want to be a fashion model, you should keep a pretty open mind about the clothes you wear. Was I wrong? -- Common Sense

DEAR COMMON SENSE: You were not wrong, and you don't need to do or say anything else. Your sister is going to have to reconcile her fantasies about becoming a model with the realities of the business. If she continues to put herself out there for auditions, she will likely discover that most jobs require flexibility. They want models to be fit and ready to wear all sorts of clothing, including swimwear. Of course, a model can draw the line if clothing becomes too risque, but generally speaking, the expectation is that the model is prepared to wear virtually anything.

An exception could be the arena of commercials, where castings tend to be focused on selling particular products. Casting agencies often look for characters to play certain roles rather than models to showcase their fashions.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I am bisexual, but I do not want to tell anyone because it's nobody's business except for my romantic partner's. I find the whole concept of having to "come out" unnecessary and uncomfortable. It is nobody's concern who I choose to have a relationship with. If anyone is curious enough to ask me, I will tell them, but I am not making a big event out of disclosing my sexual preferences to the people in my life. Am I taking the wrong approach? -- Not Coming Out

DEAR NOT COMING OUT: You have every right to share your sexual preferences when and with whom you choose. It is nobody's business. Really. Heterosexual people do not typically walk around declaring the gender of the person they are interested in. Indeed, talking about one's romantic pursuits is not a topic of conversation everyone wants to discuss, regardless of sexual identity. You should feel comfortable revealing your truth when you feel like it.

When it would be wise to share is if you begin a relationship with someone. Ideally, it's good to disclose at least the key details of your dating history -- including sexual identity -- in the early days of an intimate relationship. By being upfront and honest, you allow your potential partner to have a window into your world to see if it seems like they will be comfortable being with you, and vice versa. Talking about your life and sharing specifics about who you are can make a huge difference in building trust from the beginning.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I'm an Indian American man who has only dated white women. I recently met an amazing Indian American woman I have become very close to. She has only dated white men in the past, so we both can relate to not dating within our own race. After becoming so close to each other, we've decided to move forward into a relationship. Everything is great except for the physical chemistry. I cannot bring myself to be intimate with her because I feel like I'm kissing a family member, and I get completely turned off. How do I move past this feeling? -- Kissing My Aunt

DEAR KISSING MY AUNT: It could be that you simply are not physically attracted to this particular woman, or you may have unconsciously trained yourself to think of people of your own culture as family members, not potential partners. Since you truly like this woman, why not talk to her about it? Yes, it will start off awkwardly, but at least you will be able to address it. Tell her how much you like her and want to see if you can give the relationship a chance. Admit that you see her more as a family member -- an auntie even -- than as a lover. Ask her what she is feeling. Have an honest conversation. You have nothing to lose by disclosing your innermost thoughts about each other. Talking it through will help you to see if it's worth attempting to cross the romantic line. If you both remain true to yourselves and kind to each other, you will be able to remain friends even if a romance doesn't blossom.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I just recently started dating an extremely sensitive man. He's a great guy, but I am not sure that I have the patience to deal with how sensitive he is. I feel horrible for feeling this way, but I can't ignore how annoying it can be at times. I have a busy schedule, and if I do not talk to him several times a day, he becomes depressed. I've been nice about it, but I don't know how much more I can take. How can I confront him about this? Or do I need to try to be more sensitive to his needs? -- Too Sensitive

DEAR TOO SENSITIVE: You are in the early stages of a relationship. Consider this the discovery period. No, you should not have to accommodate this man's overbearing neediness. If he does it now, he will do it later. Talk to him about your life and your schedule. Show him what a typical day looks like and what is reasonable to expect in terms of interacting with you. Do not agree to engage him more than is possible. If he cannot accept that, you have a problem. You should not feel guilty for being yourself and needing to follow your schedule.

For relationships to work, both partners have to be aware of each other's lives and rhythms. Of course, it's nice to make accommodations when you can, but that does not mean you have to completely overhaul your life to appease his sensitivities. Tell him what you can and cannot do. If he can't live with that, the writing's on the wall. Do not acquiesce. It's easier to leave a relationship in the early days than to stay and have to extricate yourself later.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I believe everybody can benefit from therapy, no matter their circumstances. My parents, however, share a different view. Lately, my mental health has been taking a toll on my quality of life, and I think it would benefit me to talk through my issues. I want professional advice and a safe space that fosters open dialogue. How do I explain to my parents that I really want to go to therapy? -- Wanting Therapy

DEAR WANTING THERAPY: Request an appointment with your physician. Your parents will agree to that. During your private session with the doctor, describe your situation, how you are feeling, what you are concerned about and your clear desire to see a therapist. Ask your doctor for a referral to a therapist. Perhaps this can be coordinated just between you and the doctor. If your parents must be involved, ask your doctor to speak to your parents directly to reinforce the value of getting the support that you need. If that doesn't work, go through your school. There should be mental health professionals available who can help you through this period.

Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106

