DEAR READERS: Today is the anniversary of a dark day in our country. On Jan. 6, 2021, just when my family was about to celebrate my niece's birthday, the airwaves were filled with frightening images of Americans who were overtaking our beloved nation's Capitol. It's hard to believe that a whole year has passed since that fateful day.

We are accustomed to hearing about civil unrest in other parts of the world. Even though there have been many moments of death and destruction right here on our shores, somehow we, as a collective, continue to hold on to the belief that these bad things happen somewhere else. Not so.

Sadly, politics have sullied our national ability to sort through this horrific incident to figure out whom to hold accountable and how to move forward. I have no stake in figuring out the politics. I am writing to you now because I want each one of us to think about our own actions and their repercussions in our lives.

I wrote a book many years ago called "How To Be." The point of this etiquette book was to help people understand how to tap into the essence of who they are and to understand what is expected of them on their path so that they can make smart, honorable choices. We were deep into the war with Iraq when this book came out, and seemingly everyone was upset about what was occurring overseas. I paused and thought about the warfare that we ignited among ourselves. How often do we say something flippantly that negatively impacts another? How cavalier can we be when casting aspersions against others? How common is it for people to judge one another and rally others to believe the same -- even when they know the accusation is false?

If you think about it, you may see yourself in these negative behaviors. Most of us have been guilty of blaming others for our shortcomings. Too many have stirred the pot of darkness when they were experiencing some kind of lack in their own lives. I fear this is what is happening now in our world, and it must stop.

America, the great experiment in democracy, exists as a country that chooses to see the highest in each other AND to make space for all of us to live and thrive together. The promise of this country is that we can agree to disagree peacefully, that we can argue without destroying each other, that we can live side by side despite our differences. If that is the promise, what happened? More important, what can we do about it?

I am a firm believer that each one of us can make a difference. We can stand in harm's way, as Black Enterprise publisher Earl G. Graves used to urgently advise. We must stand up for what is right and walk with integrity. We shoulder the responsibility of holding ourselves and others accountable for looking out for our fellow citizens of the country and the world. We must resist the pull of violence, hatred, racism and evil. We must choose to walk the path of goodness. We can do this, one by one. We must.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My friend was a little tipsy the other night and confessed to me that her current boyfriend has gotten violent with her in the past. She assured me that it happened only one time and that it was minor, but I'm furious. A man should never put his hands on a woman under any circumstances. She said that if I repeated what she told me, she would never forgive me. I don't think that I have probable cause to report her boyfriend to the police. I genuinely don't know what to do. My friend will absolutely not break up with him. I'm feeling helpless and scared for what's to come. What should my next step be? -- Scared for My Friend

DEAR SCARED FOR MY FRIEND: It's good that your friend disclosed this frightening information to you. At least she has opened a door to communicating about her pain. As hard as it will be, you should not attempt to intervene. Instead, do your best to be a supportive friend to her. Avoid badmouthing her boyfriend, though you shouldn't praise him either. Whenever you have an opportunity, encourage her to do things that will build her self-esteem. Talk to her about her hopes and dreams for her life and what strategy she wants to develop to reach them.

According to the National Domestic Violence Hotline, 800-799-SAFE, you can help your friend by pointing to resources. You can suggest that you will take her to see an attorney or a women's shelter. You can point her toward making a "safety plan," which can help her to escape to safety if she needs it. For more information, go to thehotline.org/support-others/ways-to-support.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I just graduated from high school, and it's starting to sink in that I'm leaving the town I lived in for 18 years. I'm leaving my friends, my family and the only place I have ever known for a college 2,000 miles away. I thought I would be happy when I threw my cap into the air. I thought I would look forward to new people, places and things, but now I'm just plain scared. I'm scared the college I go to will make me miserable and I'll waste $80,000 on my unhappiness. I'm scared my friends will make new college friends and forget about me. I'm scared that I'll struggle to balance my academic and social lives to the point where I flunk out. Perhaps I'm not as ready for college as I once thought, and maybe I need to take a gap year instead.

How do I know whether these are just plain nerves or I actually need to take a break from everything? What happens if I take a gap year and am even more scared to go to college the following year? -- Possible Gap Year Student

DEAR POSSIBLE GAP YEAR STUDENT: Take a moment to breathe. Look back at the past four years. Congratulate yourself on getting through one of the most difficult periods in our history and completing your high school studies. You should be proud of yourself.

You are now in a moment of transition. These can be frightening, primarily due to the uncertainty of the future. Instead of taking a gap year, which I know is popular, I recommend that you take a look at the plans that you have in place. Yes, college is expensive. Think about the school you have selected. Remind yourself why you chose it. What does it offer that appeals to you? Are any friends going there, or will this be a new adventure altogether? Are there summer activities that can help you get acclimated to the school?

Think about your friends. Make a pact to stay in touch during this first year. Be realistic. Agree to communicate once a month or occasionally via text or Snapchat. Do not obsess about what they are doing. All of you will be exploring and figuring out the college experience. Some may remain close as others naturally fade away. It's all OK. Trust that you can take on this next step with excitement and enthusiasm. Don't give up now. Stand up straight and forge ahead. You can do it -- and enjoy each moment as it unfolds.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My co-worker -- and friend -- and I are applying for the exact same manager position at work. I'm already feeling anxious about how bittersweet the outcome will be either way. I really need this job, but I know that my friend needs it, too. Things are not awkward between us yet, but I can't imagine that they won't be awkward in the future. How do I handle this? How do we remain friends no matter what happens? -- Same Job

DEAR SAME JOB: If it is obvious that the two of you are applying for this job, say something. Tell your friend that you know you both want this job, and that you wish there were two perfect jobs for both of you right now. Express your support for your co-worker as you also state that you know you will both do your best and whoever gets it will be great for the job. Be the congenial one.

Then stop talking about it. Prepare for your interview by researching exactly what it takes to be a good manager at this company. What are the expectations, and what have you witnessed that helps to inform your understanding of the job? Finally, what are your unique qualities and experiences that make you the best person for the job? Be prepared to share all this information dynamically and confidently.

If you become the manager, do your best to ensure that your friend feels good about being on the team. May the best candidate win.

DEAR HARRIETTE: After that horrible condo collapse in Miami, I am scared of moving. I am about to relocate to a new city because of my job. I will be moving into a high-rise rental property. That means I can't get the building management to do an inspection of the building or any such thing. I can't afford a luxury building. How can I be sure that I will be safe where I'm going? I feel so sorry for all the people who lived in that building. How can I protect myself? -- Afraid To Move

DEAR AFRAID TO MOVE: It will take some time before we learn exactly what happened that led to that tragedy in Miami. What we already know is that building inspections dating back to 2018 indicated that it had major structural damage. Those records should be public for any building.

Before moving into a rental, condo or any other type of building, request inspection records from the building management team. Though people rarely ask for them, they should be available for prospective tenants to peruse. If anyone refuses to let you see these records, move on until you find a building that is open to allowing you to see where they stand. Many buildings list specific repairs and maintenance that inspections reveal are needed. In some instances, these repairs are made in a timely manner, but in other cases, negligence sets in for a variety of reasons. After the pandemic, many businesses do not have the resources to handle maintenance in a timely manner. You will need to decide what repairs you are willing to live without as you search for your next home. Trust that it may take some time, but you will find a safe building in which to live.

