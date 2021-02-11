DEAR HARRIETTE: I came down with a stomachache and sore throat recently, most likely based on something that I ate. But my stomach hurt so bad that I went to the doctor. Because I had had a fever one night when the pain was extra bad, the doctor made me get a COVID-19 test before I could do anything else. I waited for three days for it to come back, at home with my family. I already didn't feel well, and then everybody started acting like I was going to kill them. My family accused me of making them ill because I went to the grocery store and maybe I exposed them to the virus. My friends scolded me for not being careful enough when I have gone outside -- which is hardly ever. I go to the grocery store and for walks occasionally just to stretch my legs, always wearing a mask. I didn't appreciate how hostile they were. Anyway, I just got the results back -- NEGATIVE. But I'm still mad at how my loved ones treated me. Should I say something or just get over it? -- COVID Insanity
DEAR COVID INSANITY: People are scared. From medical professionals to the people living in your house, there is legitimate fear about contracting COVID-19. Especially now, when the death toll is well over 400,000 in the United States and the variants in England and South Africa threaten to be more contagious and more deadly, people are worried. You got the brunt of that worry.
I suggest letting it go that your family reacted intensely. Continue to be vigilant in wearing your mask, keeping your hands clean and maintaining distance. Don't slack off on any of the basic protocols. And make an appointment to figure out what is wrong with you if the symptoms haven't subsided.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I used to get so frustrated with one of my longtime friends. It seems like the only time he reaches out to me is when he needs something. If he thinks someone could use my advice or he wants me to help somebody do something, he's Johnny-on-the-spot. I wish he would just call to check on me and see how I'm doing. I have figured out that he thinks that he is showing his love for me by creating these relationships. I've had enough. How can I get my point across that I want all of these favors to stop? -- Enough
DEAR ENOUGH: Speak directly to your friend. Tell him that you want to be able to talk occasionally when the time is right, but you do not have the bandwidth to manage all the people he sends your way. Tell him you miss him -- not the basket of folks he constantly leaves at your doorstep. Acknowledge that you believe he does this because he appreciates you. Tell him that what you want from him is him -- not them.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I live in New York City, and the disparity between the haves and have-nots is so real, it's scary. We are an average family, but we see now that being middle class almost equals being poor these days. Many of my neighbors packed up and shipped out as soon as news of the pandemic hit our city, which has more cases than anywhere else. It was like a Friday evening in the summer, when everybody goes to the Hamptons or to wherever their country homes are. We don't have a country home.
A lot of my kids' friends have left. As they are talking over Snapchat, my kids now realize that most of their friends who once seemed equal to them are actually way better off in their fancy second homes.
How do I keep my kids calm and deal with everything that's going on when part of it is hard to discuss, including why the disparities are so different from family to family? Suddenly I feel poor and disadvantaged. -- Haves and Have-Nots
DEAR HAVES AND HAVE-NOTS: Continue the conversation that I hope you have been having already, namely that people's means vary widely, but their value as individuals is not reflected by their bank accounts. Without being envious, it is OK to say that it's great for those who can afford it to own second homes. There's nothing wrong with that, nor is it "less than" to have only one home.
Explain to your kids that your family lives based on its means, which may be different from some of their friends. Ask your children to tell you what they feel is important in life. Encourage them to talk about what they care about, what they value and what they are willing to fight for. Point out that these core points are more important than how much money they have.
Also be sure to encourage them to learn to admire what others have without feeling jealous. We are all different.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My parents used to talk about hiding money in their mattress. It was very old-school thinking, but now I understand the value of their thoughts. I am closer to retirement today than I was before the markets started crashing. My 401(k) has tanked in recent weeks. What I thought was a decent retirement is worth pennies now. I wish I had stashed some money in my house. Now I'm not sure what to do. What is your advice? -- Dwindling Retirement
DEAR DWINDLING RETIREMENT: Talk to a financial professional. Lay your finances out as transparently as you can. Explain your plan for retirement, including when and how. Look at your resources to see what you believe you will have to support yourself when you get there. It is true that the stock market's recent falls have negatively impacted most 401(k) plans. Unless you are retiring very soon, it is unlikely that you will be encouraged to take money out of the stock market. In most cases throughout history, the stock market has improved after dropping, but that happens with time. The best thing you can do is to work with an investing professional who can help guide you through this tumultuous time to make smart choices for your life.
DEAR HARRIETTE: Like many people, I am working from home now and for the foreseeable future. I'm having trouble keeping my routine in order. I have been late a couple of times for Zoom meetings, and I've been caught off-guard with video meetings because I wasn't dressed appropriately. I have just been rolling out of bed and doing my work. Do you think I should get up, shower and get dressed the way I used to when I was leaving the house to go to the office? I thought that was overkill, but now I'm not so sure. -- Playing the Part
DEAR PLAYING THE PART: I am a big believer in "acting as if." In this case, that means getting up in the morning, taking a shower, getting dressed for work and starting your day on time. In this way, you are ready for whatever comes at you. Keep your calendar in the same way as you did before. Your commute time may be much shorter, but the principle remains the same: To be early is to be on time.
During this period of self-isolation, you should be ready to be seen on video conference. By dressing as you would if you were in the office, you can easily join a video call. Being dressed, even when you aren't seen, may support your overall focus on being professional and fully present on the job, even when you are working from home.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I have been dating this guy for about a year, and I recently learned that I am pregnant. I am so scared. We are in a good relationship, but nothing close to permanent. We used protection, but clearly that didn't work. I don't believe in abortion, but I also don't have a job. I'm in school. My parents will kill me if I have to drop out. I know that adoption could be an option, but I hear horror stories about how kids can feel lost when they are given up for adoption. I haven't told my boyfriend or my parents. I don't know what to do. -- Next Steps
DEAR NEXT STEPS: You cannot keep this to yourself. Since you intend to give birth to the baby, you will need to have proper health care and nutrition to ensure that you will deliver a healthy baby. If you are on your parents' insurance, that will be extremely helpful. You will need to find a doctor who can support you through your pregnancy.
Learn more about adoption. You can read about it and research agencies in your area that you can interview to see if there is a good fit for you. Many reputable agencies are successful in placing children in loving homes where they get opportunities that birth mothers may not be able to provide. One avenue to research: bit.ly/2WKBsjw.
Talk to your parents and explain what is happening. Ask for their wisdom on the subject. They may think adoption is a viable option. Or they may offer to support you in rearing your child while you are completing school.
You must also speak to the baby's father. He has a right to know that you are pregnant and to state his position on the future of the child.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I am a person who goes to church twice a week, sometimes three times -- for worship and for service. I'm in the choir, and I help out with the soup kitchen. Everything is closed right now because of the quarantine in my city. I am at a loss for how to stay connected to the people in my church community. Plus, I'm concerned about the people we normally serve. Not giving them food could mean they won't get any. I want to help, but I'm not sure what I can do. -- Want To Help
DEAR WANT TO HELP: Reach out to your pastor to learn if the church will be starting online streaming of the service. That is a popular option across the nation. In this way, at least you can view your service from the safety of your home. Find out if your church is going to continue your food kitchen and if there are opportunities to help. In some instances, organizations are streamlining their outreach but not shutting it down. Perhaps you can be part of a smaller team of people who prepare and offer food to your community.
Finally, there are many organizations that provide virtual volunteer opportunities for people. It is possible to help others from the safety of your home. For a curated list of businesses to consider, go to gma.abc/2QLN2ah.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My husband and I like to host parties at our home. Nothing fancy, but we do have people over almost every weekend in the cold-weather months. In the warm-weather months, we host barbecues in our backyard. Our friends do the same, so it always seems like we are at somebody's house swapping stories and having a good time. We are devastated that we can't get together now. One of my friends suggested that we try creating virtual parties. I don't have the foggiest idea how to do that. Do you have any ideas? -- Virtual Party Planning
DEAR VIRTUAL PARTY PLANNING: Yes, this is a growing trend -- a perfect match between our desire for social interaction and the use of modern technology. A popular way of doing this is by using the Zoom app, which allows you to invite multiple people to join you for a video chat so that you can talk and interact while having individual cocktails and snacks at your own home.
To set this up, you have to download the app. It can be Zoom or another such app. You then create an email invitation to your friends explaining that you want to host a virtual cocktail party. Send them the link you set up as the host. Then they simply sign in at the day and time. You can take turns hosting these virtual events as long as everybody signs up. The service is free for a limited time period. For a nominal fee, you can stay connected indefinitely.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I want to figure out a way to stay upbeat during this period of isolation. I am so worried about how to take care of my family and myself right now. It's crazy. I still have my job -- thank God -- but who knows how long that will last? Sitting at home worrying is just making me more paranoid. I'm normally a happy person, but I seem to be falling into an emotional pit. What can I do? -- Depressed
DEAR DEPRESSED: Being isolated from other people and not knowing how you will be able to earn money are reasons for most people to become worried and filled with fear. You have a choice as to how to act during this time. Every day you can wake up and claim the positive. Choose something to focus your attention on that is uplifting. It could be an at-home project that you have not been able to get to. It could be making a list of people you love with whom you have not been in touch, and calling one each day to extend your love. What about getting up and exercising to get your blood flowing and your spirits uplifted?
You may not find success with these options. Some people do slip into depression during tough times. If you feel concerned that you may be in this category, reach out for help. You can speak to a professional over the phone if ever you are feeling the need by calling the Suicide Prevention Lifeline -- a service available for people suffering emotional stress or suicidal thoughts. Go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org or call 800-273-8255.
You can also learn more about anxiety during the time of coronavirus through this link: bit.ly/2xn2Zgj.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My uncle passed away recently -- of old age, thank God. But he lived in my hometown, which is hundreds of miles away. I am unable to travel now, like most people these days. I want my aunt to consider postponing his funeral and making a memorial instead that could happen after we are allowed to travel freely again. She does not like that idea. She wants to host an open-casket funeral, the way that her whole family has done it for generations. Her daughters told me that she just wants closure. She is old and not of the mindset to postpone her grief. Am I being selfish to want her to delay the service? -- End of Life
DEAR END OF LIFE: First, my condolences for your loss. What a blessing it was to have your uncle for so long. Clearly, you loved him and want to be there to send him off. Yet, you have to take his widow's wishes to heart. Many people in mourning experience a level of closure when they have a funeral service for their loved ones. If your aunt wants to host a funeral, do not stand in her way. You can ask her if she would allow the service to be live-streamed so that you can see it. You can ask a younger family member who is comfortable with technology to use a streaming service, like Facebook or Instagram, to record the service so that you can be included.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I recently started talking to a really nice guy at my job. He is so sweet, and he pays a lot of attention to me when we are around each other. Now that we have no idea when we will go back to work -- or if we will still have a job -- we don't see each other anymore. Everything is so new. I'm not sure that it will last if we don't have any face-to-face time.
We have been talking about sneaking out to see each other. The rules don't say that one-on-one meetings are off-limits, only group activities. But I live with my mom, who says absolutely no going out for socializing. She says we have to stay at home except for absolute emergencies or real needs. How can I keep this relationship and follow the rules? Is it wrong to see him if we aren't 100% quarantined? -- Love and COVID-19
DEAR LOVE AND COVID-19: Social distancing and socializing are at cross purposes with each other, and many people are struggling with how to manage their relationships at this time. Check with your local authorities to see what the rules for being in other people's company are today. They have been changing as the pandemic grows in our cities and neighborhoods.
I have seen reports of friends meeting and walking in the park while keeping a 6-foot distance between them. Theoretically, that seems safe.
Much safer is to cultivate your relationship by allowing technology to be your friend. Video chats work across many platforms. Texting, calling and emailing work. Sending each other photos -- keep them clean! -- is another way to keep up the interest. Be patient. Agree to stay in close touch as we all wait out this wave of uncertainty.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I was in the middle of dealing with a significant tax problem when the coronavirus pandemic hit. I see that we are getting an extension to file, but I'm worried that any day now I could get a lien in the mail because I owe the IRS a lot of money and have not filed yet. I was already feeling paralyzed by this. Now it's worse since I can't really work with my accountant right now. This is my fault, but I don't know how to get out of it. -- IRS Blues
DEAR IRS BLUES: The good news is that the federal government announced that they are suspending tax liens -- for now. It is unclear how long this extension of grace will last, though. You should get in touch with your accountant and make a plan for finishing your taxes. Find out if your accountant can facilitate a conversation with the IRS to talk about your situation. If possible, you should have the professional on the phone with you, but if you can't figure that out, make the call yourself. Making a focused effort to handle your situation will show you doing your due diligence even during this crisis. For the latest information on taxes, go to Taxpayer Advocate Service at taxpayeradvocate.irs.gov/taxupdates.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I am in a weird position. While most of my friends have lost their jobs, I have seen an uptick in how much work I have to do. My job is secure. My company provides services that are important now, and I am incredibly grateful for this. The problem I am experiencing is that since most of my friends are at home and not working, they want to talk throughout the day and complain about how awful their lives are. I totally get how devastating it is to lose your job, but I do not want to subscribe to the pity party. I don't want to come off as an insensitive friend, but I have no space for endless droning about who did them wrong and how horrible and unfair this is. How can I be there for my friends and maintain my sanity? -- Pariah
DEAR PARIAH: Lead with compassion and clarity. Let your friends know how much you love them and want to support them. Tell them your reality, namely that your company is working now, and your schedule is overflowing. Explain that you cannot talk to them during the day, but you will check in when you can in the evenings and on weekends -- as was likely your routine pre-coronavirus.
Because you already know that your friends are feeling down right now, use technology to send positive messages. Send them group texts featuring fun gifs or emojis. Forward an uplifting quote or funny message that will make them smile. Choose to be positive whenever you communicate with them. Remind them that you love them and want the best for them. If, when you speak, they cannot rise out of their negativity, limit your conversation time. Share your love and words of support, and get off the phone.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I am at home with my kids, like everybody is supposed to be. One of the challenges we are having is with the computer. My kids have been doing distance learning, which means that they have to go online to join Zoom classes or other "face-to-face" classes with their teachers, but we have only one computer. That means that sometimes one kid can go to class while the other can't. Plus, I have to do my work from home. I am missing some deadlines because I'm competing with my kids for use of the computer. This is an impossible situation. I need my kids to learn, and I need to work to be able to keep a roof over our heads. What do you recommend? -- One Computer
DEAR ONE COMPUTER: School systems across the country are navigating this new educational front the best they can, but it does have glitches. Many families don't even have one computer in the home or the Wi-Fi necessary to access online classrooms. Some school systems have been providing computers for students, but as you point out, that has not typically meant a computer per child if there is more than one child in a household.
Get in touch with your children's school(s) and share your challenges. I am sure you are not alone. The more data the schools gather about computer usage and needs, the more able they will be to make adjustments that work for the student body and families.
Similarly, you should speak to your supervisor and explain what you are facing with computer use -- and likely internet capacity. Talk about your situation and ask for some flexibility. As long as you are communicating openly, you have a chance of getting everyone to work with you.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I am an event planner. As you might imagine, I have lost all of my contracts because nobody is allowed to have gatherings right now. Since it is unclear when events will be allowed again, I have to figure out what to do to earn a living. I am so worried, it is hard for me to think. I know that people are still going to get married, so eventually weddings will come back. Maybe the corporate events, too. But right now I need to think of something else. Do you have any ideas? -- Pivot Plan
DEAR PIVOT PLAN: In extreme times, we need our creativity more than anything. Think about your clients. Beyond the weddings -- which do need to be delayed -- do any of your corporate clients have the need to create virtual engagements? That seems to be the wave of the future. Spend some time envisioning your clients' needs and how they might be fulfilled by designing events that can occur by using technology to connect others. Develop a proposal that illustrates how you can bring these events to life for them. The more focused and organized you are in your visionary presentation, the more poised you are to keep your clients.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I live in New York City in a big apartment complex. Even though I try to stay in my home as much as I can, I do have to go outside to get groceries and sometimes just to get a little fresh air. The problem I'm having -- which is not new -- is that one of my neighbors seems to wait for me to go outside so that he can stalk me. He always seems to be around when I go outside, trying to help me or talk to me. I don't want him near me -- especially now -- but he doesn't get the hint. I have been backing off from him for years. What can I say now to get him to stay at a safe distance? -- Back Off
DEAR BACK OFF: Now is not the time for subtlety. You have to be strong, clear and direct with this neighbor. Remind him of the rules of interaction as a result of the new coronavirus. You are supposed to stay a minimum of 6 feet away from anyone you encounter at all times. That includes him. It should even include loved ones, by the way.
If you see him approaching you, put your hands out in the gesture of NO, and state loudly that he should not come any further. Ask him to honor the rules of social distancing. Keep moving. Do not talk to him. If you move with haste, he may get the message.
DEAR HARRIETTE: Since we have to stay at home, my husband and I have been purging big-time. We are doing the ultimate spring cleaning. A lot of the stuff we are discarding can just go in the trash, but other things might be of value to others. I just don't know what to do with it. In the past, I would contact the Salvation Army, Goodwill or a local consignment store. What should I do now when most businesses are closed? -- Giveaways
DEAR GIVEAWAYS: My research suggests that you have to check in your hometown to see which of these charitable organizations are accepting donations. Apparently, in some cities, people have been dropping off their belongings in the wrong places, thereby creating dumping grounds that will be of no use to people who need the items. Call any of the organizations to ensure that you can give them your items and how to coordinate. Include local houses of worship. In some instances, there are drop-off times and locations posted. You really do need to check before delivering anything.
You also need to verify with your trash service to ensure that if you decide just to throw the items away that you aren't overly stretching the capacity there either. A solution if you are only allowed a certain amount of trash each day is to spread out your purge so that you don't overload your trash removal, but you still have the opportunity to throw out quite a few things.
DEAR HARRIETTE: A friend of mine, "Mary," went on a rant on social media, saying really unpleasant things about people and even naming them. Obviously, she was upset, but I think this was an unwise thing to do. Who knows who all will see her posts? Plus, the people Mary was talking about don't deserve to be talked about so poorly. I'm sure she is feeling stir crazy from being at home for so long.
In her post, Mary was mad at a couple of friends who hadn't gotten back to her in what she thought was a timely manner while she noticed that they had been communicating with each other back and forth on social media. She felt left out, and she went off on them. I want to step in and get her to cool off and take these posts down. Do you think that I am crossing a line? We are good friends. I would hope that somebody would pull my coattails if I made such a big mistake. -- Having Her Back
DEAR HAVING HER BACK: If you think Mary will hear you, give it a try. Call her and check in. Ask her how she is doing, and let her vent before you get into why you called. She needs to feel heard and supported, so you offer that as a first step.
Once she has said her piece, tell her you have something you want to discuss with her. Point out that you have seen her angry post about your mutual friends. Acknowledge that you understand what she is upset about. Then give context that you wish she would talk to them privately rather than putting her feelings out in the public. Suggest that she take down her post as it could backfire on her if it gets in the wrong hands. Recommend instead that she reach out to her friends and work it out -- or simply let it go.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I can't make any sense of this stimulus plan that was just passed. I feel completely overwhelmed right now, but I know that very soon I should be getting money, which I desperately need so that I don't lose my apartment. Do you know how to figure out how to get the money? I'm told we were promised money for every single American, even people who don't make a lot. Do you know how to get the money? -- Stimulus
DEAR STIMULUS: You are not alone. The bill was passed recently, and the government is working hard to make it clear to everyone how to get the money that has been allocated for them. Just as we are looking at the news on a daily basis to learn the progress of the disease, we also need to be vigilant about tracking this much-needed money.
My research suggests that if you are a current taxpayer, the IRS already has your address and bank account information. If that is so, you should automatically receive a disbursement to that account. To learn more, go to irs.gov/newsroom/economic-impact-payments-what-you-need-to-know.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I had to postpone my wedding because of COVID-19. Just a week before it was scheduled, my city stopped issuing marriage licenses. We had people coming from all over the United States and even a few family members from overseas. Now it's all gone to hell, and we've had to cancel. We lost a bit of money from the venue because of the late notice. I get it. They have to survive, too. But now I don't know what to do. We have no idea when we will be able to get married now. Should I bother setting a new date or just wait until later on in the year to see what happens? I need to tell my guests something. -- New Wedding Date
DEAR NEW WEDDING DATE: I'm sure you don't want to hear this, but the safest solution right now is to postpone your wedding indefinitely. It is risky to book a venue now when we are unclear as to when the quarantining and travel bans will end. You don't want to risk losing another deposit because you chose to place a hold on a space and may have to change that as well. Of course, if a venue is willing to be flexible and work with you on your date without penalizing you if it has to change again, you may want to stake a claim. I would push it out until the end of the year, though, so that you have the best chance of things being settled and clearer as to what we can and cannot do as a culture by then.
I'm so sorry for this delay, but I will say that a marriage that lasts undergoes many hardships. Sadly, yours has started even before you officially say, "I do."
Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106