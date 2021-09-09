DEAR HARRIETTE: I've recently started designing shirts and selling them online. When my girlfriend doesn't like a design I've come up with, she'll laugh and make fun of me. Her criticism is never helpful and always just makes me feel small. Is this grounds to end our relationship? -- Hurtful Words

DEAR HURTFUL WORDS: Invite your girlfriend to sit down and talk seriously with you. Remind her of how committed you are to your new business and ask her for her support. That doesn't mean you want her to be a yes-person, but tell her that it hurts your feelings when she behaves in a dismissive and mocking way about your work. Ask her to stop laughing at your designs. Instead, if she would like to offer constructive criticism, you are all ears.

Point out that you believe that she may have some insights that are worth considering, and you want to hear her, but it is impossible for you to know how to react when she makes fun of your work rather than offering any real evaluation. Tell her that you are willing to hear her criticism if she can begin to offer it in a thoughtful way. If not, ask her to keep her derision to herself.