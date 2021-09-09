DEAR HARRIETTE: There are a lot of things that I do not like about my dad. He can be very condescending and a bit of a chauvinist. I do not like the way that he speaks to my mother. She is kind and gentle, and my dad talks to her as if she's some type of indentured servant. I'm married now, and I find myself sometimes speaking to my wife in a similar manner. I don't mean to -- and she checks me on it every single time. I'm glad that she does. How do I avoid becoming my father? I realize that it's probably something I'll have to actively work against in my marriage. -- Dad Habits
DEAR DAD HABITS: It's time for you to get therapy. People commonly take on the behavioral characteristics of their parents as that is what they witnessed growing up. To break such ingrained patterns of behavior, you should get professional help. Talk to a therapist about your life, your observations of your father, your own behavior with your wife and your desires for yourself. Be as transparent as possible. The more you share, the easier it will be to come up with a plan of action that will help you to self-regulate your behavior. Enlist your wife's support in this. If she knows that you see your flaws and are prepared to tackle them, she may be able to support your journey.
Be mindful of casting blame on your father. That will help nobody. Instead, focus on yourself, and work to control your thoughts, words and deeds.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I've recently started designing shirts and selling them online. When my girlfriend doesn't like a design I've come up with, she'll laugh and make fun of me. Her criticism is never helpful and always just makes me feel small. Is this grounds to end our relationship? -- Hurtful Words
DEAR HURTFUL WORDS: Invite your girlfriend to sit down and talk seriously with you. Remind her of how committed you are to your new business and ask her for her support. That doesn't mean you want her to be a yes-person, but tell her that it hurts your feelings when she behaves in a dismissive and mocking way about your work. Ask her to stop laughing at your designs. Instead, if she would like to offer constructive criticism, you are all ears.
Point out that you believe that she may have some insights that are worth considering, and you want to hear her, but it is impossible for you to know how to react when she makes fun of your work rather than offering any real evaluation. Tell her that you are willing to hear her criticism if she can begin to offer it in a thoughtful way. If not, ask her to keep her derision to herself.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I've made it very clear to my boyfriend that I do not want a gun in my home. I have two small children, and although they're with their dad every other weekend, I don't want a gun in my home when they're not here either. As my relationship with my current boyfriend has progressed, he's felt more comfortable bringing his belongings to my house. He left in a rush the other day and left his gun on the bathroom counter. Thankfully, my kids were not there, but I'm still furious. I told him he's not allowed in my home any more after breaking such an enormous rule. Am I overreacting? -- Boyfriend Broke Rule
DEAR BOYFRIEND BROKE RULE: That breach is enough to close the door and lock it. Clearly, your boyfriend did not heed your request that he stop bringing a gun into your home. To leave a handgun on the counter is reckless and extremely dangerous. Too often, we hear stories in the news of children who happen upon weapons and shoot themselves or others -- sometimes fatally. That was a dealbreaker. Make sure that you change your locks after you break up.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My son was accepted at four colleges so far, and he was offered some scholarship money. I am so proud of him, but he isn't happy. He hasn't heard from his favorite schools yet; he says he'll feel like a failure if he doesn't get into one of them. I have tried to console him. He knows that some of his buddies from school haven't gotten even one acceptance yet. I want to be able to support him, but I'm not sure what to say. What do you recommend? -- Waiting for College Acceptance
DEAR WAITING FOR COLLEGE ACCEPTANCE: The waiting period can be a nail-biting time. Most students and parents are on edge because the stakes are high. You can acknowledge what your son is feeling and let him know that it is OK to be anxious. Remind him of the timeline for hearing from the schools. Encourage him to be patient. Point out that it is good news that he has options, since some schools have accepted him. Admit that you know how he is hoping for other schools to welcome him. Assure him that it will all be all right in the end, no matter what happens. Whatever you do, do NOT diminish his feelings. They are real, and they are valid.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I like to get a massage on a regular basis. I work out a lot, and massages help to ease the tension in my body. I have a new boyfriend, and he thinks that it is indecent for me to get a massage. The idea that I take off all my clothes in front of another person sets him off -- even if the therapist is a woman. He has never had a massage, so he doesn't understand the way it works. He thinks it's sexual, or potentially could be. How can I get him to ease up? He has demanded that I stop getting massages. I told him I'm not going to do that. He is acting like this could be a deal breaker. -- No More Massage
DEAR NO MORE MASSAGE: Invite your boyfriend to go with you to get a massage. Some facilities offer couples massages, where there are two tables in the room, and therapists work on you simultaneously. Even in those settings, the services are therapeutic -- not sexual. This might allay his fears. You can also offer to have a female therapist only.
If he refuses or maintains that you should never get a massage again, you should consider that a red flag. Massage therapy is a legitimate, licensed profession that many people use for health and wellness purposes. You have every right to engage a massage therapist. If your boyfriend wants to prohibit you from doing so, you may want to consider that action a bit too controlling. Do you really want to be in a relationship where your boyfriend can make such demands?
DEAR HARRIETTE: I live in a neighborhood that got hit hard by snow recently. I told my sons to go around the neighborhood and ask if they could help people shovel out their driveways. When I was growing up, we used to do that for a few dollars. We don't have as much snow these days, but I thought it would be good for my boys in terms of helping out and also making some money. Turns out, people did let them shovel their driveways, but several of them didn't offer the boys a dime for doing it.
I am really disappointed. My boys worked sometimes for hours to dig out cars and paths. At the very least, they should have been offered a healthy tip. Do you think I should say something to the homeowners who were so stingy? My boys are high schoolers, so they should have spoken up and negotiated a rate on the front end, but I hate seeing them being taken advantage of. -- Snow Days
DEAR SNOW DAYS: Your boys should have been clear with the neighbors that they were offering to clear the snow for a particular price. When negotiations are handled up front, everybody is clear, and misunderstandings diminish. Of course, the neighbors should have offered the boys something. But their rudeness is your boys' problem, not yours. They need to navigate talking to adults and standing up for themselves. If there is another snowstorm, tell them to make a price list for services that they say before the work begins.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I'm feeling old and washed up. I do good work that people acknowledge me for, but my universe is very small. I keep up on social media, but I have a tiny footprint compared to my friends and peers. Whenever people start talking about their social media, I get nervous. If they go and look at mine, they will see that I don't have the thousands of followers that they do. I want to be competitive in my field, but I worry that it's too late for me. When my friends were building up their social profiles, I was raising my family. Now I feel like it's too late for me. What should I do? -- Poor Social Media
DEAR POOR SOCIAL MEDIA: Believe it or not, the world doesn't solely revolve around social media. Create a narrative that speaks to your uniqueness and how you and your services may be of value to others. Spend time thinking about this so that you can clearly emphasize who you are and why others should be interested in you and what you have to offer.
Simultaneously, consider hiring a PR firm that specializes in social media to help you build your social footprint. It is not too late to bolster your presence. But know that you can promote who you are through more traditional means, including word of mouth, which will always be important.
Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106