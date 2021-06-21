DEAR READERS: Last Saturday was June 19th, known as Juneteenth, though it is only in recent years that folks outside of the Black community have been aware of it. Given the renewed interest in civil rights that was sparked during the pandemic by the murder of George Floyd, it seems timely to share what this particular celebration represents.
You probably know of the Emancipation Proclamation that officially declared the institution of slavery to be abolished nationwide. This proclamation was issued by President Abraham Lincoln in 1862 during the Civil War and theoretically took effect in 1863. In reality, it took more than two years for the message to reach all of the slave states. Texas was the last to be informed and to accept that enslaved people must be freed. That message of freedom came on June 19, 1865 -- hence the moniker "Juneteenth." This date has been celebrated ever since in Texas, and over time nationally, as the official end of the enslavement of Black people in this country.
There are many dates in history that Americans know and gladly celebrate for what they represent. In 2020, Juneteenth was acknowledged more broadly than ever before, and many businesses chose to give their employees the day off, though it has not yet been declared a national holiday.
Why does this matter? It is important to understand history. Though heinous and unforgivable, the institution of slavery was bedrock in the making of the United States. It was upon the backs of free labor that this country was built. Because of chattel slavery, many white landowners became wealthy as they turned a blind eye to the humanity of the people who built that wealth for them. Is this hard to hear, to learn, to accept? Of course it is. But the discomfort doesn't make it any less real.
We recently recognized the 100th anniversary of the massacre in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where more than 300 Black people were murdered. The thriving business district known as Black Wall Street was decimated by angry white people who did not want to concede that Black people had built wealth for themselves. The stories that unfolded during the telling of this 100-year-old horror illustrate how, up to this day, efforts have been made to tear down any success that Blacks have made in that town.
Sadly, our country continues to be haunted by the reality that although Black people deserve to pursue all of the riches that anyone else in this country can access, forces abound to deny this right. The history of how Blacks have been treated is excruciating to learn, yet it is essential to learn to get a clearer picture of where we are today.
This celebration of Juneteenth is one way that we can recognize the end of the most egregious action against humanity that this country has engaged in and point to the resiliency of Black people and the potential for true freedom and repairing of good will in the future.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My husband and I had the biggest blowup argument ever the other day. It got so heated that I was afraid we were going to come to blows. I was trying to get him to talk through an issue. As soon as I didn't agree with his point, he turned on his heels to storm off. I insisted that he stay and participate in the conversation because he always walks away when we have a disagreement. He stayed reluctantly, but everything escalated.
He didn't listen to me. We were both screaming at each other. Our daughter was in the room trying to referee the situation. In the end, he screamed expletives at me; I screamed back, and it got super tense. This cannot go on. Later, he told me how upset he was at me for being part of this debate, totally missing his role in it. I am at my wit's end. What I know is I can't keep going on like this. And I hate that our teenage daughter has to witness such a hateful interaction between her parents. Help! -- In a Bad Place
DEAR IN A BAD PLACE: Sounds like it's time for you to bring in professional help. If you and your husband are unable to talk through differences without escalation, you put yourselves and your child into psychological, and possibly physical, danger if you allow things to continue as they are. When people push each other to their limits, sometimes one or both will snap.
I understand why you wanted your husband to stay in the room and continue to spar with you, but it wasn't the wisest decision to press him to do that. Everybody has a breaking point. You don't want to push your husband until you both discover where that is.
Instead, ask him to go with you to therapy. Out of respect for each other, your daughter and your marriage, get help now.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My family and I went to visit my sister and her family for the first time in a year. Historically, we visit several times a year. I am very close to my sister and her family, so it's always a wonderful time together -- except this time. My brother-in-law barely talked to us. He hardly spent any time with us and was absent. That was weird. I'm almost afraid to ask what's up. If he decides he doesn't want us to visit anymore, I will be devastated. But I do want to understand if we did anything to offend him. How should I proceed? -- Disconnected
DEAR DISCONNECTED: Talk to your sister. Tell her how happy you are that you all got to visit each other for so long. Point out highlights of your time together. Then tell her you want to ask her about something you noticed. Point out that it seemed like her husband was largely absent during your visit. Ask her if you or your family did something that rubbed him the wrong way or if something else is going on.
It could be anything. Their family may be at odds about something that led to his distance. He may have been in a bad mood. He may be distracted by something unrelated to you. If your sister knows, hopefully she will tell you. Don't pry, though. Let her take the lead on that conversation. Make it clear to her that you hope to visit again soon, and you want to know if there's anything you or your family should do to make her husband feel more comfortable.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I went on a date with a guy that a mutual friend of ours had set me up with. We had a good time. Everything went as planned until I got home and realized that I had left my cellphone in the Uber with him. I was dropped off first, so I tried calling my phone to see if the driver would circle back after dropping off my date. My cellphone was never answered, so I contacted Uber and met up with the driver, but the phone was nowhere to be found. By that point, I had traced it to an address across town. The driver confirmed that is where he had dropped off the guy I was with. I went there and tried to ring my phone, and it was then shut off.
I contacted my friend about my cellphone, but my date swore that he did not have it and that the driver must have stolen it. The problem with that is that I used GPS to locate my phone, and my friend even confirmed that it was my date's address. I know that he took my phone but just won't admit it. I'm nervous that this guy is intending to stalk me with my cellphone. My phone will be erased the next time it is turned on. I contacted the police, but they could not do anything. What can I do? I feel concerned about my safety. Am I jumping to conclusions? Maybe he didn't take it, but what other explanation is there? -- Lost Phone
DEAR LOST PHONE: Let your mutual friend know that you are disappointed and a bit nervous about what happened to your phone. Make it clear that you know your phone was last in your date's possession. Then move on. You can't prove anything, so don't allow this to keep you riled up. Just watch your back.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My co-workers are always gossiping. I am very open and friendly, but I don't appreciate them talking about other co-workers' business. I do not take part in it. One day, someone asked me why I always ditch them mid-conversation. They said if I plan on being rude, I should stop joining them altogether. I said, "As soon as we go from talking regular to talking crap, you lose my respect."
Looking back, I think I could have said this differently, but I felt attacked for trying to do the right thing and walk away from a bad conversation. When I was questioned and dismissed, I kind of snapped. How can I, walking away from that type of conversation, not be obvious as to why? How am I the one ridiculed? I don't want negative energy at work, but I feel like it's already present, and now I'm probably the topic of their little clique. I want to neutralize the situation and go back to associating with co-workers and respectfully excusing myself when I become uncomfortable. -- Neutral Co-worker
DEAR NEUTRAL CO-WORKER: You cannot control your co-workers, but you can acknowledge to them that you know you were harsh when you responded to them. Tell them you enjoy talking to them, but you just don't like to gossip. When folks begin to talk about others, you like to step off. You aren't judging them; that's just not your thing.
If they stay upset, stick to your principles. Being an ally includes standing up for what's right even if it isn't popular.
Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106.