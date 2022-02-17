DEAR HARRIETTE: Should I cancel my birthday plans because I'm unemployed? I had a plan to go out of town with a few of my closest friends at the end of February for my birthday. I made these plans when I had a steady income stream, but two weeks ago I made the decision to quit my job and go back to school to work on getting my master's degree. I was really excited about the plans I made for my birthday trip, and so were my friends. Now that I don't know when I'll have any income again, it seems kind of foolish to spend the money that I do have on a nonessential trip. I don't want to let my friends down, and I don't want to neglect my birthday completely. Should I cancel the trip? -- Change of Plans

DEAR CHANGE OF PLANS: Good for you for being practical. It is wise not to spend a lot of money on a trip when your financial situation has changed so dramatically. Thank your friends for wanting to take this trip with you, and make an alternate recommendation. What about going to a fancy restaurant for dinner? It will be a splurge, but a much smaller one than originally planned.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I'm in a relationship with someone who makes a lot more money than I do. I have a job, but all it really does is pay my car insurance and nothing more. Most of my financial needs are met by my boyfriend of 2 1/2 years.

My friends and family all seem to think that there's something wrong with my boyfriend supporting me financially, but I don't see anything wrong with it. I am constantly applying to jobs that will put me in a position to be financially independent, but nothing has worked out so far. My boyfriend is supporting me short-term while I find ways to support myself long-term. Is this wrong? -- Short-Term Support

DEAR SHORT-TERM SUPPORT: It is kind of your boyfriend to support you financially, and it sounds like a godsend, given your current financial circumstances. What's important here is that you and he are clear about what's happening. And you need to evaluate what you want and expect out of this relationship. If you and your boyfriend believe you are in it for the long haul, his support today is natural and exactly what a partner would do when the other is in need. If you think this is casual and, at best, a short-term relationship, accepting his money is wrong. That would be taking advantage of him. Think it through.

If you don't really love him, stop taking his money and figure out another solution. If this feels like a long-term commitment, talk with him about the future. Make a plan. And keep looking for a job.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I've wanted to become vegan for a few years now, but I still live in my parents' home. My mom has made it clear that she won't cook vegan, but she also gets offended when I say I would make my own meals. She thinks dinnertime is a bonding experience and somehow me choosing to not eat animal products would hinder it. I don't get her perspective, but it's gotten to the point where I'm ready to proceed to veganism even if she disapproves. What should I do? -- Parents Disapprove of Veganism

DEAR PARENTS DISAPPROVE OF VEGANISM: Changing your eating habits while living at home can be extremely difficult. Somehow your choices probably make your mother feel that you are rejecting the food she makes for you. While that is true, in a way, your choice to become vegan is not about her -- it is about you. That's what you need to get across to her. Thank her for preparing food for you for all of these years. Tell her how much you appreciate her, and assure her that your choice today is not an indictment of her cooking. Point out the foods she cooks that you can eat so she can see that you are not rejecting everything.

Then implore her to let you help prepare the family meal. Offer to work in the kitchen side by side so that you can enjoy each other's company. Show her that your new eating plan is not a threat to her. Continue to eat together. This will show your mother that dinner remains a special time for all, even though some of the menu items have changed.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I'm bisexual, and my hometown friends are all openly homophobic. I keep defending LGBTQ+ rights in the group chat, and they make fun of me for it. The environment makes me feel really unsafe, so I haven't told them about my sexuality. Each day, I'm feeling more and more tempted to just drop them and move on. Even though they are my friends and we have been through a lot together, I don't think I can mentally handle knowing they don't accept me. Is it the right decision to drop them, or is it too rash? -- Experiencing Homophobia

DEAR EXPERIENCING HOMOPHOBIA: Create a checklist of what you want and need in your life. Include what types of relationships you want to cultivate -- and what you don't. What qualities do you want your friends to have? What values? If your current friend group would flunk this test, maybe they aren't really friends now. It is possible to go through challenging times with people and appreciate them for that experience without being bound to them for life. If your friends make you feel unsafe, they don't sound like true friends.

You say you live in a small town. Sadly, many people in the LGBTQ+ community leave their small or small-minded towns to go to larger cities where they feel more accepted. You may find you need to do that. Before leaving, look around to see if you can form another friend group that is more like-minded. If you can create a welcoming group where you live, you may comfortably be able to leave your current group, stay home and not be alone. As far as declaring your sexual identity to your current friend group -- not necessary. If you fear they will hurt you, don't tell them -- at least not right now.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I send my nephew money whenever I can, and he never acknowledges it. I never get a thank you from him or his mother (my sister). I know that he needs the money, and I'm happy to send it, but I can't understand why he won't just say thank you. Should I stop? Should I ask my sister what's going on? -- Ungrateful

DEAR UNGRATEFUL: Stop sending your nephew money. If you expect a thank you, which is perfectly natural, and he doesn't bother to say it, stop giving him anything. Chances are, he will reach out to you to ask what's going on. That will be the perfect opportunity to teach him some manners. The people in his life -- namely, his parents -- have not taught him well enough about the importance of closing the gratitude loop, of not assuming that a gift is deserved instead of treasured.

I have seen what we often call "spoiled children" who are so accustomed to being given whatever they want and need without question and end up taking even the grandest of gestures for granted rather than expressing the simple yet profound comment -- thank you. Your nephew needs to learn to acknowledge how much he appreciates your generosity. This should be done in the moment. Teach him. Teach his mom, too.

DEAR HARRIETTE: A good friend of mine recently spent a few days with me while he was in town. I was worried about him because of his strange social media statuses and updates, so I was relieved to see him in person and hear that he's doing well. On his final day in town, while I was driving him to the airport, he started to go on a strange and repetitive rant that reminded me very much of his bizarre social media posts. He was telling me about his persecution complex and how he feels that staying in one city for too long will ruin his life. I think he may be experiencing early signs of schizophrenia, but I'm not sure. What should I do? Should I suggest that he get help? I'm not sure that he would take my advice even if I did talk to him about it. -- Strange Behavior

DEAR STRANGE BEHAVIOR: I'm sorry you didn't ask him about his social media postings when you were together, but it is not too late to talk to him. Follow up and thank him for coming to visit you. Tell him on your call that you noticed something strange about some of his social posts. Ask him what is going on. Add that you noticed him saying and doing some things in the car with you that made you concerned. Describe what you witnessed and ask him about it. Let him talk.

If you still think there may be some mental distress, suggest that he see a therapist to talk through the strange things that he seems to be experiencing. Do not label it, because you are not an expert, but do encourage him to seek help.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My mom told me she is relieved that my ex-girlfriend and I broke up, because she never liked her anyway. What she doesn't know is that we've actually started seeing each other again and are on the verge of reconciliation. How should I break this news to my mother? I almost don't want to tell her that I've started seeing my ex again. -- Dating Secretly

DEAR DATING SECRETLY: Find out what your mom doesn't like about your girlfriend. Listen carefully so that you have a sense of what bothers her. Even as you are getting back together, your mother's wisdom may help you to make smarter choices and understand this woman better.

Don't let too much time pass. In these early days, figure out if you and your girlfriend are serious about giving it another chance. Talk to her about why you broke up and what you think can be different now. Decide on a way forward that is conscious and intentional, not just convenient. If you think that the relationship is worth salvaging, inform your mother. Tell her that you are reconciling and that you are mindful of the past while being fully present in the here and now. Ask her to give the two of you a second chance with her blessing. By including your mother, you create space for solidarity rather than suspicion.

