DEAR HARRIETTE: I am a Black literature teacher at a high school. One of my non-Black students wrote a short story about racism and included the N-word. He used the full word. I told him that his use of the word was inappropriate, but I didn't mark him down.

I told my fellow Black teachers about my student's use of the N-word, and they told me that I should've penalized him. I think that my student had good intentions and meant to write an educational piece, but the delivery was wrong. Should I have penalized him? -- Conflicted Teacher

DEAR CONFLICTED TEACHER: Does your school have a clear policy on what language can or cannot be used in school, and more specifically, in classwork? I ask because you want to make sure that your students follow school protocols.

I do not think that you should have penalized your student unless that's the rule. Instead, read the story to analyze the plotline is and the gist of the story. Challenge your student on his use of that word and any other hot-button words in his story. Ask if there are any other words that could better describe what he was getting at. Push him to be creative and to reach further in his use of language. Use this opportunity to expand your student's mind and get him to think differently instead of shutting him down or triggering him to dig in his heels on this type of language because you either embarrassed him or backed him into a corner. In other words, teach him.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My stepson accused me of hitting him. He is 7 years old and often tells little white lies. He recently told my husband (his biological father) that I hit him, which I would never do! I'm feeling so many things, but mostly I'm feeling hurt and angry. His father doesn't believe him, thankfully, but I am trying very hard not to harbor any anger toward my stepson. Am I right to feel this way? Should I let it go? -- Stepparent

DEAR STEPPARENT: Step back and assess the situation. Your stepson is calling out for attention. He may also be trying to figure out a way to get his parents back together. You must build your own relationship with him so that he will eventually begin to see you as family rather than as a threat or as someone who is standing between his parents.

Most important is for you and your partner to be on the same page. As long as you two are a united front, you can work on softening up this 7-year-old and showing him that everything is going to be all right. Resist the urge to lash out and accuse him of lying. Instead, you can ask him why he would say something like that. Ask him to remind you of what happened, and listen to see what he has to say. You can even apologize to him for making him feel he needs to make up a story like that. Find out what will make him feel safe, protected and loved. Then do your best to offer those things to him.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My mother-in-law has a boyfriend who continuously treats her like trash. She kicks him out of her home once every few months, but he always ends up back in the house -- it's a toxic cycle. It is hard for me to keep watching her take him back, but I don't want to overstep. What can I say to help her understand that she needs to leave this man for good? -- Protective Daughter

DEAR PROTECTIVE DAUGHTER: Years ago, I was in an abusive relationship. What I remember for myself and what I have witnessed in others is that the abuser seems to have the ability to control your mind somehow in these situations. Reason leaves you, and what seems obvious to others is not so clear to you. In my case, it took living with my sister and not wanting her to see how horrific this relationship was for me to leave. He tried to get me to come back for years, but thank God I never did.

You do not have any power in this situation. Your mother-in-law is blinded by whatever spell her boyfriend has cast upon her. You can tell her you love her and want her to be happy and safe. You can tell her that it hurts you to see her suffer with this man. You can tell her you want her to have peace and happiness by herself or with someone who respects her. You can encourage her to look in the mirror to see who she has become because of being with this man. You should not tell her what to do or demand that she leave him. She must come to that conclusion on her own.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I am accepting a job offer on the West Coast that would finally allow my girlfriend and me to move in together. We haven't found a place yet, but the job would demand that I start working right away. My girlfriend's mother has offered to let me stay with them for the first month so that I can start working while we secure an apartment. We'd be saving a ton of money this way. Could this be a bad idea? -- Saving Money

DEAR SAVING MONEY: It sounds like your girlfriend's mother is being very generous. To ensure that everything is in alignment, do your best to create boundaries. Decide on a move-in date and a likely move-out date. If there's a chance you might need to stay longer than a month, talk to her about that upfront. Offer to pay rent, even if she doesn't accept it. Understand her house rules. It can be challenging for adult children to live with parents. Be neat. Contribute to the cleanliness of the household and be engaged. Do not treat her home like a hotel.

Thank her profusely when you leave. Consider the time you spend together as bonus time for getting to know each other better. It can be a time you will treasure if you treat it like that.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I'm a 30-year-old woman who has a great relationship with both of my parents. I recently confided in my mother about something that I wasn't ready to tell my dad. Earlier this week, I found out that my mother spilled my secret to not only my father, but also to a few of her close friends whom I don't speak to very often. I'm furious with my mother. How should I handle this? -- Big-Mouth Mother

DEAR BIG-MOUTH MOTHER: Sadly, you have just experienced that sometimes even parents cannot keep secrets. Yes, you need to speak to your mother at once. Calm down first, though. Your message will be received better if you speak in a clear and measured tone. If possible, be face-to-face or on video when you speak to your mother. Tell her that you need to talk to her about something important. Reveal that you know she shared what you told her in confidence to your father and other people. Express how devastating and hurtful it was for her to betray your confidence. Ask her why she did it. Did she not remember that you asked her to keep it to herself?

Ultimately, since she let the information out already, you can't take it back. You can speak to your father and let him know that you had planned to tell him -- when you were ready. You may want to rethink what you confide in your mother. As much as she loves you, you may not be able to trust her to keep information to herself.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I am using a dating app to make friends in my new city. I have a boyfriend already, but he doesn't know that I am on the app. I haven't told him because I'm scared he won't believe my reasoning for being on a dating app. I genuinely only want to use the app to make friends, but I can understand why it would upset him to find out that I was using it at all. Is what I'm doing wrong? How should I tell him? -- Dating App for Friends

DEAR DATING APP FOR FRIENDS: Deep down inside, you know this is wrong. That's why you are keeping it a secret. On one hand, that is a creative way of trying to meet people. But it's also deceptive. If you meet someone via a dating app, that person likely is looking for a date. Your intentions are convoluted when you go that route.

If you want to proceed with this approach, you should tell your boyfriend and be transparent about it. Let him know what you are doing and invite him to participate. Put in your profile that the two of you are looking to meet new people in your town -- but only to be friends. If he agrees and you are clear with the people on the dating site, it may work out. Being sneaky about it will surely backfire.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My best friend is extremely jealous and territorial. Every time I invite her to hang out with my other friends, she gets weirdly competitive for my attention. I asked her why she acts that way, and she told me that she didn't even notice that she was doing it. We had that conversation months ago, and she still hasn't changed her ways. What should I do now? -- Jealous Best Friend

DEAR JEALOUS BEST FRIEND: I have a problem with the concept of "best friend." I know some people will think that's extreme, but my reason is that just by definition, it indicates that this one person takes precedence over all others. Because of this, competition can ensue at different points in the relationship if other friends occupy a lot of someone's time or attention. This is especially true when people are young and still growing into their full selves and discovering their identities.

Your best friend may be feeling that your other friends are taking on more significance than she has. It could easily be subconscious, but that doesn't make it any less real. You can assure your best friend of how much you love her and appreciate her friendship. You can be more inclusive of her when the larger group of people assembles. Ultimately, you may not want to include her in all of those gatherings if it becomes too emotionally taxing for you to handle.

Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106

