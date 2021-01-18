DEAR HARRIETTE: My husband and I are newlyweds in our late 20s, and we are just moving in with each other into his current apartment. We are planning to buy a home together. Before getting married, he was all for making me happy and letting me decide on things like the type of home that I want. Now that we are married, things are different. He is telling me that there are things to consider that I, as woman, do not understand. I get that he may have certain concerns about the homes I choose, but he will not share his thoughts with me.
He is trying to make the decisions for both of us, and that's not how we should work. I feel unseen and unheard. He's trying to control this whole situation, and I don't recognize the man I fell in love with anymore. It's like this role of being the husband has gone to his head. I just want my best friend back. How do I shake him out of this? -- Downhill Newlyweds
DEAR DOWNHILL NEWLYWEDS: The roles of husband and wife mean different things to different people, based on their upbringing and experience. Clearly, your husband seems to be drawing upon his understanding of what a husband should be and do as he navigates this big decision. You two need to get to an understanding of how you will work together as a married couple and family based on who you are. You need to talk. Ask him to explain to you what's in his head and what he wants for your marriage. In turn, share with him your vision of married life. Talk to him about expectations. Talk specifically about the house you want to buy. Work to get him to agree that you should both be part of that process. This is a key decision that should not be the sole responsibility of either of you.
DEAR HARRIETTE: Last month I found out that my boss was an alcoholic. It came to my attention that he had begun drinking again, and it was clear to me that it was affecting his job performance. I work in a warehouse with machinery, and it is extremely unsafe to work under the influence. I went to the board to make a complaint, and he was removed temporarily from his position; our district manager offered the higher-up position to me. I never imagined being offered a promotion.
Now my co-workers are beginning to whisper, saying that I turned in my boss in order to steal his job, but that is not how it went. I want everyone to trust me and not think I am a sneaky liar. I was thinking about stepping down, but the salary and benefits are great, and I love having the extra responsibility -- despite the rumors. Was I wrong for accepting this job? Or should I work hard and ignore the whispers? -- Job Climber
DEAR JOB CLIMBER: You should keep your job and work to gain your co-workers' respect. Unless it has been made public to them what happened with your former boss, you cannot talk about his alcoholism. Instead, talk about safety and efficiency at work. Do not address rumors. Through your efforts and attitude, show them that you are a leader and that you can inspire them to do good work. Ignore the rest.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I began seeing my boss romantically outside of work. After a while, I decided I didn't feel the same way anymore and I don't see myself going anywhere with him in the future. So I started canceling our dates and haven't been answering his texts or calls after work. He has resorted to scheduling us on the same shifts so that we can be together. I try to keep the conversation about work, but he keeps asking about us. I told him there is no us. As long as I'm working there, I don't think he is going to let go of this relationship. Finding a job right now is hard enough, so I can't afford to quit. I know I put myself in this situation, but I shouldn't be stuck, and he isn't giving me much of an option here. -- Can't Be Dumped
DEAR CAN'T BE DUMPED: What an awkward situation at a stressful time. The reality, though, is that your boss may be in more of a precarious position than you, depending on the size and infrastructure of your company. It sounds like he is harassing you. That is not acceptable, and it is actually considered a crime. You should go to human resources -- if you have that department -- and report your situation. Be honest. You willingly got involved with your boss, but you no longer want to be romantically tied to him. He is unwilling to let go. You need your job and do well at it, and you want to be comfortable doing it without the pressure of his advances. A human resources executive or top-level manager should be able to support you through this. Their job is to protect the company. If this relationship can potentially hurt the company, you will be protected. You may want to speak to a lawyer before talking to HR, though, to ensure that your rights are top of mind and you do not get scapegoated.
If you work for a small company without HR infrastructure, you are more vulnerable. Get a lawyer who can speak for you to your boss's boss. The threat of legal action may get him to stand down. You will be left somewhat vulnerable, but it will be hard for them to fire you if you formally lodge a complaint against him. You actually can take him and the company to court if he doesn't stop.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I have a friend who is a devotee of LinkedIn. Whenever I talk to her, she asks if I have checked out what she has posted on this site. I use Facebook and hardly ever even look at LinkedIn. I get that it is supposed to be good for work, but I am retired. Plus, I should be able to use whatever social media I want. But my friend tries to make me feel bad for not looking at her posts and liking them. I consider her to be just as obnoxious as the people on Facebook who disparage me for not staying on top of their posts. Enough already. I do not want to be attached to any of this. How can I get them to let me be? -- Too Much Social Media
DEAR TOO MUCH SOCIAL MEDIA: You may choose to do whatever you want. If you were active in the working world, I would agree that LinkedIn could be helpful. Since you are not, you have no need to participate in that space -- or any other.
What's good to know, though, is what your friends and family find important in terms of communication. If you want to stay connected to them, you may want to visit their social media pages occasionally and post some kind of friendly acknowledgment. This will show that you care enough to meet them where they are.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My sister is pregnant and has cancer. Her doctors said her hormones could speed up the growth of her cancer and the baby may not survive the treatment for the cancer. The father is not in her life, so I've been attending all of her appointments, and she's turning to me for advice. She's had a lot of trouble with pregnancy and thinks that this is her only chance to have a baby. She is willing to risk her life for the chance to have a baby. She really wants to leave a legacy on this Earth. But that just means me having to give up my sister and take care of her baby when she is gone. I think she should take care of herself first and try for a baby later in her life when she is healthy. That's just my opinion; should I tell her what I think, or leave it up to her? -- Save My Sister First
DEAR SAVE MY SISTER FIRST: You need to have an in-depth conversation with your sister about her intentions, her health and the future. First, ask yourself if you can assume responsibility for her child if she dies. If so, you will need to make sure your sister has set up resources to help you. If you do not think you can handle a child, you will need to talk to your sister about adoption.
You have to be specific and real with your sister about the future. If she dies, what happens? What can you handle? Include doctors' recommendations in your discussion. What are your sister's chances of survival if she terminates the pregnancy? All tough questions, but all necessary.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I recently came in contact with my father, his wife and his daughter after not seeing him in more than 20 years. My mother died, and he reached out to me. We have worked through our troubles about my mother keeping him away from me, and we have a chance at a relationship.
His wife and I have clicked pretty quickly. Now that we have a relationship, it's great, but she has also inserted herself into my life. She sends my dad over to cut my grass or shovel snow, she brings me groceries every week and stays to clean my house. I appreciate it, but I feel like she's trying to be my mom when I really don't need that right now. I'm not sure what type of relationship I want, but she's doing a lot that I have never asked for. I've told her she doesn't need to do anything like this, but she insists. I guess I'm kind of confused about why she wants to. Do you have any idea what this might be about? -- Super Stepmom
DEAR SUPER STEPMOM: Your stepmom probably always wanted to be there to get to know you and support you, but your mother blocked that. She feels that now is her time. If you need a less-intense engagement, talk to her. Tell her how much you appreciate her support, but it is too much. Ask her to take it slow. Figure out what you can accept comfortably, and describe that. Be specific so that she can understand your comfort boundaries. It will take time, but with clarity, you can get to a place that works for everyone.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I purchased my first home last year. As we came into 2020, the pandemic hit, and my wife and I lost our jobs. We were unable to pay our full mortgage. We scraped together enough money doing side jobs to pay some monthly payments, but we are still behind. Now we are going into 2021, and we are exhausted. It feels like we work nonstop trying to hold on to everything we planned for together.
Our holidays were quiet -- just the two of us -- but we have been able to stay safe and healthy despite the pandemic. We are nervous for the new year but hopeful that we will find jobs and avoid going into foreclosure. Do you have advice for an unemployed young couple with a mortgage to pay? Do you think we will ever see things go back to completely normal? -- Failing Mortgage
DEAR FAILING MORTGAGE: I'm so sorry to learn of your challenges. Sadly, millions of Americans are in the same situation. Perhaps this can work to your advantage. Because so many people are unable to pay, banks and other lenders are having to figure out ways to work with families so that the whole market does not collapse. If you haven't already, develop a relationship with the person handling your mortgage payments. Talk to this person and discuss payment plans. Even if you can't come up with the full amount, your lender may cut you some slack if you can pay something each month. Ask for help. As long as you stay in close communication with them, you stand a chance of working out a deal that may help you to keep your home.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My boyfriend and I have been dating for a while now, and I think I am in love with him. This is the man I want to spend my life with. This year he got arrested for a break-in with some of his friends. Now he is facing court cases, jail time and lawyer's fees. He never told me about any of this until he was asking me to bail him out. I want to be there for him, but I feel like he made me believe that he is something he is not. He wants to meet and explain everything. I want to hear him out, and I hope that I am jumping to conclusions and that he made a mistake and is trying to set things right. Should I let him explain himself or just move on? -- Young in Love
DEAR YOUNG IN LOVE: You say you want to spend the rest of your life with this man. At the very least, meet with him and hear him out. Have him explain what happened, what his role was and what else he has not told you about himself. Listen carefully so that you can hear the truth. He asked you to bail him out. If you do that, you deserve to know his history. You have put your resources on the line by posting bail for him.
More, if you think there's even a chance of building a life with this man, he needs to come clean about who he is, what he wants in life and what he intends to do about his current predicament. Plenty of people have built lives with people who have entanglements with the criminal justice system. You need to figure out who this man is, what his values are and whether you want to commit to him through it all.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My female best friend and my wife don't get along. My best friend is like a sister to me. She thinks that I made a huge mistake eloping with my wife this year; she doesn't think that my wife is right for me. I know we rushed into the marriage, but I want my friend's support so that if I ever come to realize this was a mistake, she is there for me. But if not, and this marriage lasts, I don't want her to resent me for my choices. I just need my friend back, and I don't want her making jokes about my wife and making fun of her.
On the other hand, my wife thinks my best friend jokes about her and is against our marriage because she has feelings for me. I don't think that's true, but with both of these women in my ear, I don't know what to think. Who is right, and who is wrong? -- Feuding Women
DEAR FEUDING WOMEN: The problem starts with you. In your letter, you admit that you want your best friend to be there for you -- especially if your marriage doesn't work out. That is not the way to approach marriage. Ask yourself why you chose to elope. What is it about your wife that you love? Why do you want to be with her? You have to get clear and committed about your marriage. Put your wife and your new life together first. If you don't, you will not stay married.
Your best friend sounds like she is following your lead. Until you are completely devoted to your marriage, you cannot expect your friend to be supportive. She may or may not have romantic feelings for you. She could legitimately just be your good friend. Your job is to make sure that the two of you are clear about her role in your life. It is time for you to step into your life more fully and accept responsibility for it.
DEAR HARRIETTE: Back in my freshman year of college, I was a part of my university's cheerleading squad. I had to stay at school until late at night and get home close to midnight (since I was a commuter). Practice was not difficult, and I did pretty well with the intense three-hour workouts. However, I had two major problems: my grades and transportation.
Due to the late hours, my grades began to plummet drastically. I became incredibly depressed and had intense anxiety attacks. Before and after practice, I felt sick to my stomach and would faint sometimes from stress. The breaking point was a game that ended in disaster. It was horrible. I decided to quit and cut all ties with the team. Whenever I saw the girls in the halls or my classes, I could feel the awkward tension between us. Leaving the team was the best decision I ever made, but I feel scared to confront the girls about my reason for quitting. What should I do? -- Former Cheerleader
DEAR FORMER CHEERLEADER: It is worth it to create closure with the other cheerleaders even though you are not with them at school right now, given the fact that schools are shut down. Since you will continue to have this situation on your heart, I recommend that you reach out to your teammates and tell them that you miss them. Acknowledge that you are sorry you had to leave the team, but that you left because you were flunking school and getting home way too late. Apologize for not talking to them about it before. Explain that this was a tough decision for you, and you hope they understand.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I feel like all of the things that I thought were important don't matter at all in the wake of this COVID-19 crisis. I was complaining just the other day about my husband and how annoying he can be. Now I am so grateful that he is in my life and helping me and my kids to manage this time. I feel like I have been rude and that I have taken advantage of my husband for a long time. My eyes are open now. I want to apologize to him for being a jerk, but I wonder if saying something now is poor timing. What do you think? -- Saying I'm Sorry
DEAR SAYING I'M SORRY: It may be a cliche, but do know that it is never too late to say you're sorry. This is especially true when you are actively participating in a relationship -- your marriage. By all means, talk to your husband. Tell him that you appreciate all that he is doing to protect your family. Go on from there and admit that you realize that it has taken this crisis for you to really see how much he consistently does for you. Apologize for not being aware of all of his contributions in the past. Thank him for being such a great support.
Pivot from there to talk with him about what you two need to do for your family at this time of unknown challenge. Plan for how to care for your children, how to keep them occupied, how to pay your bills and more. Use this stressful time to bring you and your husband closer together.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My mother is an amazing woman. She has managed to raise three children who have become well-adjusted adults, and she did it all without the help of the men in her life. She has married twice, both times to men who did not treat her or her children right.
After the passing of my father, my mother vowed never to fall in love with another man. However, I have noticed how lonely she looks these days. She never goes out, and she spends most of her time watching Korean soap operas. My mom is still young, and I swear she doesn't look a day over 30. I think she still has her charms. But I am worried about her getting hurt by another man. She has told me she wants to meet someone, but she is unsure. I want her to be happy, but I also don't want her to repeat her past marriages. What can she do? -- Mom Needs a Date
DEAR MOM NEEDS A DATE: Creating space for love requires allowing yourself to be vulnerable to another person, and that's OK. Your mother is an adult. She knows the risk. You must understand that, too. That said, sitting at home watching soap operas will not open up the pool of potential dates.
Suggest that your mother consider researching online dating sites. Many couples have found companionship and more by using these sites. To have the best chance of finding a good match, your mother should think seriously about her personality traits and interests. Then she can list them in a profile so that she attracts people who match her.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My school has recently gone online for the duration of the spring semester due to the COVID-19 virus outbreak. The professors are scrambling to adjust to these new changes. I am worried about how I am going to adjust. I am anxious about taking online classes; I work better when I can physically see the professor. I have been doing well, and my GPA is decently high; I don't want this to drop my grades. What can I do to stop thinking of the worst-case scenario? And how do I adjust to the sudden changes? -- Virtual Student
DEAR VIRTUAL STUDENT: You and your professors are all in this together. The learning curve is significant, and hopefully your professors will keep that in mind when it comes to teaching and grading. What you can and must do is submit questions whenever you do not understand something. Be insistent when you are unclear. Ask your professors for guidance, and make it clear whenever you are struggling. Find out if your professors will offer virtual office hours when you can speak one-on-one or in small groups to address your concerns. The more you ask for what you need, the better your professors will be able to design the curriculum and support services that will help all students learn in this new reality.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I just started "talking to" a guy before school was canceled and we were told we can't get together with friends. We talk on SnapChat because that's how kids communicate, but this can only last so long. Normally kids my age start hanging out by now so that they get to know each other better. I'm not quite sure what to do. I have never dated before, but I like this guy, and I know he likes me. How can we keep things moving forward without it getting awkward? I have no idea when we will see each other in person again. -- Puppy Love
DEAR PUPPY LOVE: Years ago, people became pen pals when they couldn't physically be in each other's company but they wanted to stay close. SnapChat is a modern version of this idea. You are right: It can grow old fast if it feels like it's time to go to the next level. It's time to get creative. Since you both like each other even though it's new, you can continue to send your funny messages by Snap, but also consider literally talking on the phone or texting as a bridge to talking. Engaging in lengthier conversations will help you to get to know each other better. The question will be who introduces the idea first. Consider putting it out there -- ask if he would like to text you sometime. That could feel scary because it is a next step toward intimacy, but someone needs to make the move to keep your interaction alive.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My husband thinks that he is invincible. He never gets sick -- or so he says. He is not afraid of the new coronavirus. Meanwhile, my three kids and I suffer from asthma.
Reports say that anybody with asthma should be extra careful right now. We have been staying at home and following the rules, but it's hard to know if we will be safe when my husband goes out every day without a mask or gloves and seems oblivious to the health risks. Am I being overly paranoid? How can I get him to be more cautious -- if not for himself, then for us? -- Fair Warning
DEAR FAIR WARNING: Gather research that explains the risks of coronavirus, especially to people with respiratory conditions. Because it often causes a so-far-untreatable form of pneumonia, it is particularly dangerous for someone with a compromised pulmonary system.
Show your husband that it is essential for you and your children to limit your exposure to the disease. That includes not being in close contact with anyone who is out and about and not taking the recommended precautions. Ask your husband to help keep you safe by wearing protective gear, showering and changing his clothes the moment he comes into your house, keeping his distance from you during this questionable period and taking this situation seriously.
Here is a layman's description of how one gets sick from the disease: bit.ly/2vOfAbX. Invite your husband to read it.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I am so worried about how to survive right now. I have a decent job, and I have been able to make ends meet in the past, but my family barely lives beyond paycheck-to-paycheck. I'm afraid that I am going to be laid off if this epidemic doesn't change soon. I need to decide what to pay and what not to pay so that I have enough money to buy food. I had good credit going into this. What can I say to my creditors? I don't want to just stop paying bills, but I think I have to. -- Dealing With Debt
DEAR DEALING WITH DEBT: You are not alone, and this is a time when that may work to your advantage. Gather your bills, and figure out exactly what you owe and to whom. Rather than running away from your creditors, be proactive. Contact each of them and explain your circumstances. Stay calm and focused. Ask for debt forgiveness, deferred payment plans or waived late penalties. Be direct when you ask for them to work with you. Make it clear that you are not trying to walk away from your responsibilities, but circumstances mean that you need to figure out a different way to handle these bills. Chances are, your candor and proactive approach will yield you the best possible results. It may take time, and it could be humiliating, but stick to your reality. Do not agree to pay more than you can afford at this time.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I live in New York City, and the disparity between the haves and have-nots is so real, it's scary. We are an average family, but we see now that being middle class almost equals being poor these days. Many of my neighbors packed up and shipped out as soon as news of the pandemic hit our city, which has more cases than anywhere else. It was like a Friday evening in the summer, when everybody goes to the Hamptons or to wherever their country homes are. We don't have a country home.
A lot of my kids' friends have left. As they are talking over Snapchat, my kids now realize that most of their friends who once seemed equal to them are actually way better off in their fancy second homes.
How do I keep my kids calm and deal with everything that's going on when part of it is hard to discuss, including why the disparities are so different from family to family? Suddenly I feel poor and disadvantaged. -- Haves and Have-Nots
DEAR HAVES AND HAVE-NOTS: Continue the conversation that I hope you have been having already, namely that people's means vary widely, but their value as individuals is not reflected by their bank accounts. Without being envious, it is OK to say that it's great for those who can afford it to own second homes. There's nothing wrong with that, nor is it "less than" to have only one home.
Explain to your kids that your family lives based on its means, which may be different from some of their friends. Ask your children to tell you what they feel is important in life. Encourage them to talk about what they care about, what they value and what they are willing to fight for. Point out that these core points are more important than how much money they have.
Also be sure to encourage them to learn to admire what others have without feeling jealous. We are all different.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My best friend told me that she is going to try to get pregnant during this time that we are all sequestered at home. She got married last year, and she and her husband had planned to wait until they got their finances in order. Then she said, "What the heck? We are home all day. Why not make a baby?"
She asked my opinion, but I'm afraid to tell her how bad an idea I think that is. Who knows if either of them will be employed in the coming months? Should I tell her my thoughts or just stay quiet? -- Solicited Advice
DEAR SOLICITED ADVICE: Since your friend specifically asked you what you think about her idea to get pregnant now, you have permission to tell her the truth. You are right to want her to pause before making such a pivotal, life-altering decision. Having children is a huge responsibility that comes with financial requirements. In the best of worlds, your friend will be in the most secure position possible before deciding to get pregnant. No need to pass judgment, but do share your feelings -- only because she asked. Whatever her decision, be sure to support her.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My parents used to talk about hiding money in their mattress. It was very old-school thinking, but now I understand the value of their thoughts. I am closer to retirement today than I was before the markets started crashing. My 401(k) has tanked in recent weeks. What I thought was a decent retirement is worth pennies now. I wish I had stashed some money in my house. Now I'm not sure what to do. What is your advice? -- Dwindling Retirement
DEAR DWINDLING RETIREMENT: Talk to a financial professional. Lay your finances out as transparently as you can. Explain your plan for retirement, including when and how. Look at your resources to see what you believe you will have to support yourself when you get there. It is true that the stock market's recent falls have negatively impacted most 401(k) plans. Unless you are retiring very soon, it is unlikely that you will be encouraged to take money out of the stock market. In most cases throughout history, the stock market has improved after dropping, but that happens with time. The best thing you can do is to work with an investing professional who can help guide you through this tumultuous time to make smart choices for your life.
DEAR HARRIETTE: Like many people, I am working from home now and for the foreseeable future. I'm having trouble keeping my routine in order. I have been late a couple of times for Zoom meetings, and I've been caught off-guard with video meetings because I wasn't dressed appropriately. I have just been rolling out of bed and doing my work. Do you think I should get up, shower and get dressed the way I used to when I was leaving the house to go to the office? I thought that was overkill, but now I'm not so sure. -- Playing the Part
DEAR PLAYING THE PART: I am a big believer in "acting as if." In this case, that means getting up in the morning, taking a shower, getting dressed for work and starting your day on time. In this way, you are ready for whatever comes at you. Keep your calendar in the same way as you did before. Your commute time may be much shorter, but the principle remains the same: To be early is to be on time.
During this period of self-isolation, you should be ready to be seen on video conference. By dressing as you would if you were in the office, you can easily join a video call. Being dressed, even when you aren't seen, may support your overall focus on being professional and fully present on the job, even when you are working from home.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I have been dating this guy for about a year, and I recently learned that I am pregnant. I am so scared. We are in a good relationship, but nothing close to permanent. We used protection, but clearly that didn't work. I don't believe in abortion, but I also don't have a job. I'm in school. My parents will kill me if I have to drop out. I know that adoption could be an option, but I hear horror stories about how kids can feel lost when they are given up for adoption. I haven't told my boyfriend or my parents. I don't know what to do. -- Next Steps
DEAR NEXT STEPS: You cannot keep this to yourself. Since you intend to give birth to the baby, you will need to have proper health care and nutrition to ensure that you will deliver a healthy baby. If you are on your parents' insurance, that will be extremely helpful. You will need to find a doctor who can support you through your pregnancy.
Learn more about adoption. You can read about it and research agencies in your area that you can interview to see if there is a good fit for you. Many reputable agencies are successful in placing children in loving homes where they get opportunities that birth mothers may not be able to provide. One avenue to research: bit.ly/2WKBsjw.
Talk to your parents and explain what is happening. Ask for their wisdom on the subject. They may think adoption is a viable option. Or they may offer to support you in rearing your child while you are completing school.
You must also speak to the baby's father. He has a right to know that you are pregnant and to state his position on the future of the child.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I am a person who goes to church twice a week, sometimes three times -- for worship and for service. I'm in the choir, and I help out with the soup kitchen. Everything is closed right now because of the quarantine in my city. I am at a loss for how to stay connected to the people in my church community. Plus, I'm concerned about the people we normally serve. Not giving them food could mean they won't get any. I want to help, but I'm not sure what I can do. -- Want To Help
DEAR WANT TO HELP: Reach out to your pastor to learn if the church will be starting online streaming of the service. That is a popular option across the nation. In this way, at least you can view your service from the safety of your home. Find out if your church is going to continue your food kitchen and if there are opportunities to help. In some instances, organizations are streamlining their outreach but not shutting it down. Perhaps you can be part of a smaller team of people who prepare and offer food to your community.
Finally, there are many organizations that provide virtual volunteer opportunities for people. It is possible to help others from the safety of your home. For a curated list of businesses to consider, go to gma.abc/2QLN2ah.
Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106