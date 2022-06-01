DEAR HARRIETTE: My friend doesn't seem to respect my conservative family or their rules. She and I come from two completely different types of households. I am a first-generation American born to two immigrants, so I've had a substantially different upbringing from those of my friends. My family doesn't like cursing, drinking or smoking of any sort in their home, and most people seem to understand this. This friend simply doesn't understand why she can't cuss or drink around my parents. I've had to remind her to watch her mouth on several occasions when she's been in our home. Is this a bad sign? Should I stop inviting her over? -- Disrespectful

DEAR DISRESPECTFUL: Yes, you should stop inviting that friend to visit you. Just because your family's values are different doesn't mean that she has the right to ignore them. She is being selfish and rude. Your parents deserve to be treated with respect in their home. The fact that she is oblivious to her rude behavior is troubling.

Be aware that there are plenty of American families that do not appreciate cursing, drinking or smoking in their homes. Your family is not so unusual in that regard, and they have every right to keep their own rules where they live.

Talk to your friend. Let her know that if she cannot respect your parents, she cannot come over anymore. Period. If that ends your friendship, it is likely for the best. Everyone must learn how to be respectful of others' traditions and differences. If she cannot do that, she is not a healthy friend for you.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I am no longer emotionally invested in the career I was once so passionate about. I chose a career in music journalism, but I find that specific field to be unimportant (and somewhat corny) now. I simply no longer believe in it. Unfortunately, it's all I know. I've invested years of internships and effort building a portfolio in a field that I no longer care for. Do you think that this will pass and that I will someday become passionate about it again? What should I do? -- Career Confusion

DEAR CAREER CONFUSION: Many people change careers after years of investment. It can be hard to do, but it is definitely possible. What you should first do is figure out your transferable skills. For example, you are a writer. Even though you have focused on the music industry so far, surely you can write about other things too. Look for opportunities to write about other areas of interest even if you have to volunteer to do so for free in the beginning. Get out there and learn which media outlets cover topics that you care about. Pitch article ideas that interest you. Send writing samples of your published work even if they're not relevant. They will help an editor see your writing style.

Think about what you want to do next. Figure out how you can prepare for the next area. Do you need to take a class? If so, sign up now. Do you need to join a networking association? Go for it. With enthusiasm, plot your course. You can follow a new path and be successful. Start now!

DEAR HARRIETTE: I have been sorting through some emotional issues for some time now. I have come to a decision that I am frightened to make: I want to ask my dad and stepmother to join an upcoming group therapy session with me. My therapist recommended that we sit down together, as a lot of my issues stem from the way they treated me when I was younger. I'm very nervous to ask them because I'm sure they have no idea I'm feeling this way. How should I approach this? -- Group Therapy

DEAR GROUP THERAPY: Be gentle as you approach your family. If possible, go to see them and bring this up in person. Tell them that you have been going through some challenges and sought therapy to address them. Explain that some sensitive topics have surfaced that include things that happened when you were younger and still living with them. Tell them that your therapist has asked for the three of you to come together to talk through these sensitive topics, and you hope that they will agree.

It is likely that they will try to get you to reveal what the topics are. This is where you would do best to stand your ground. Tell them that it has been difficult for you to get to this point in your healing process. You believe you need the therapist's professional support to help the three of you examine what comes up. Assure them that this is not an ambush. Instead, coming together with your therapist will present a safe space for you to talk together and sort through whatever comes up.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My friend has gained a lot of popularity through her YouTube channel, where she tells long and interesting stories while doing her makeup. Lately, I guess she might be running out of ideas, because a lot of her stories seem grossly exaggerated -- if not completely made up. I didn't really mind until she started to bring my name into the stories. She hasn't said anything bad about me, but the fact that she's been using my real name to tell the stories is definitely rubbing me the wrong way. I asked her stop, and she became offended and said she thought I would enjoy being mentioned on her popular channel. I want to clear my name, but I don't want to ruin her credibility. Should I just stand by and let her continue to lie, or should I expose the fake stories? -- Friend Lying for YouTube

DEAR FRIEND LYING FOR YOUTUBE: Privacy is a huge issue and immediate challenge in the world of the internet. You have the right to ask your friend to stop using your name in her stories. Given that she is lying about you and attaching your name to the lies, I think that would be considered defamatory language. Tell her that if she does not stop, you will press charges. Suggest that she use pseudonyms in her stories rather than anyone's real name. In this way, she can make up whatever she wants without implicating anyone else in the process.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I started my event planning business from the ground up. I never discriminate against clients, employees or anyone who shows interest in working with me. The other day I received an online complaint from a client about the hairstyle of one of my employees. She wanted to be sure that my employee would hide her brightly colored hair for her event. She wrote, "The event is a black-tie formal, and the loud colors in her hair will clash with the theme." What should I do? I do not want to tell my employee that her hair color is an issue. -- Client Complaints

DEAR CLIENT COMPLAINTS: This is a tricky one, especially because in the service industry, "the customer is always right." You can check the laws in your state to be 100% clear about whether you have the legal right to allow (or disallow) your employee to wear her brightly colored hair to the event in question.

But I would consider a different approach. I do not think it will be discrimination for you to speak to your employee and tell her of the complaint about her hair color. Just like some events require employees to wear a uniform, perhaps your employee can wear a head covering that does not damage her hair but does subdue or cover it for the event.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My girlfriend does not believe in shaving her armpit hair, and it's starting to become an issue. She believes that shaving armpit hair is unnatural and conformist. She didn't have these beliefs when we first started dating, so I feel that it's unfair for her to expect me to have no problem with it now. I'm afraid to ask her to shave because I don't want to seem like I do not support this journey (although I do find it questionable). What can I do? -- Girlfriend Going Natural

DEAR GIRLFRIEND GOING NATURAL: If you and your girlfriend stay together long enough, there will be other times where you disagree. Usually, these things resolve over time. Either you grow to accept the change, or you make decisions based on how to move forward over time.

In this case, make it clear to your girlfriend how you feel about her underarm hair. Figure out why you feel the way you do, and express that to her. If it is purely aesthetics, you may ask her not to wear sleeveless tops. If she takes offense to your request, let her know why you are reacting so strongly. Do you find her to be less attractive? Can you try to look past the hair and look at the woman you love as a whole person?

One thing is certain: In a long-term relationship, the way you both look will change. That includes hairstyles, body shape and size, and even body hair. If possible, be patient and allow this moment to pass. You will see what comes of the underarm hair after your girlfriend goes through her own evolution on this topic.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My teenage daughter absolutely refuses to wear a coat. It is getting cold outside where we live in the Northeast. I bought her several coats that are popular for her age group, but she will not put on any of them. I noticed that she might wear it out the door, but literally the minute she goes outside she puts it in her bag. How can I allow her to be a teenager and become independent while staying warm? I'm really not the overbearing type, but when it goes below 30 degrees, you need to wear a coat! I'm not interested in dealing with her being sick because she is so stubborn. HELP! -- Put It On

DEAR PUT IT ON: I went through the same thing when my daughter was 15. It was frustrating, to be sure. We came up with a couple of solutions that may work for you. Start with layers. Suggest that she wear two or three layers of clothing -- including some version of an undershirt or camisole, a long-sleeved top and a sweatshirt. A beefy sweatshirt can be perfect for keeping the body warm. You may also want her to pick out a jacket that she can wear over her sweatshirt. This is not a coat. Moreover, it can be a puffer jacket that is lightweight and very warm at once. Add a hat and gloves, and hopefully she will agree to the compromise.

DEAR HARRIETTE: A good friend at work asked me to vouch for her in a discrimination lawsuit. The only problem is that I signed a nondisclosure agreement that says that I cannot reveal anything about what I know about the company unless I want to be sued. I love my friend and want to help her, but I don't know what I can do. She is mad at me because she thinks I'm a sellout. She knows that the NDA is part of every staffer's agreement when you join the company. I feel bad for her. Some people did treat her wrong -- at least from what she told me. But I don't see how I can be of help. Apparently, nobody is talking. It's probably for the same reason. I guess my company must have had issues before because they aren't playing. On your first day, you have to sign this agreement. Do I have any wiggle room? -- NDA

DEAR NDA: Companies have nondisclosure agreements for a reason. They are legally binding documents that you must consciously sign that say you will not reveal anything private or incriminating about the company you work for, even after you leave. You can check with a lawyer to see if there are any caveats in the document. Legal counsel can pore over it and give you a clear sense of whether you have any space to speak at all. Do not say anything until your lawyer reviews the document that you have signed.

You can and should speak to your friend. Let her know how sorry you are that things are devolving the way that they are. Remind her that you care deeply for her. And point out that your hands are tied because of the NDA that you signed.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I recently got my license, and now that my sister is home from college, we have to share one car. We live in the suburbs of New York City, so we can really only do fun things if we have a way to get there and back. Lately, my sister has been using the car much more frequently than me, which isn't fair. I suggested creating a schedule to avoid arguing and yelling at each other, but she didn't seem to like the idea. What should I do? -- Two Siblings, One Car

DEAR TWO SIBLINGS, ONE CAR: Now may be the time to ask your parents for an intervention. Your sister seems to be pulling rank as the older sibling. She is accustomed to being on her own now that she is away at college, and that includes being able to come and go as she pleases. You, on the other hand, are just beginning to enjoy the benefit of being independent of your parents. If you two cannot come to terms together on car use, speak to your parents and ask for help. Be sure to calmly explain what is happening and how you have attempted to resolve the matter.

Unfortunately, some sibling issues can be difficult to manage without parental involvement. Your sister may get mad at you for bringing your parents into it, but this may be exactly what's needed. Rather than trying to sway your parents to your side, invite them to talk to the two of you and help to create a schedule that allows both of you to use the car equitably.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My best friend and I always have so much fun -- we go on joyrides, grab dinner, watch movies and go running. Lately, she's been busy with things like college touring and swimming, and I feel like she has no time for me. We have been trying to make a plan to get together for the past two weeks, and I'm tired of feeling like she needs to schedule me in. I often wonder why I'm not a priority and whether the friendship is worth maintaining when it feels so one-sided. What should I do? -- Trouble in Friendships

DEAR TROUBLE IN FRIENDSHIPS: Don't write off your friend so quickly. Being a teenager isn't easy, as you well know. Learning to manage evolving priorities can be incredibly difficult, even when you are close. It sounds like your friend is busier than you are right now, which only makes it more challenging for you to be patient.

I recommend that you step back for a bit. Your friend is busy. Rather than pressuring her to make time for you, focus on your life and your responsibilities. Also, look around and see if there may be other schoolmates with whom you can spend some time. This may be the moment to broaden your horizons so that you are not as dependent on this one friend for your social life.

Don't be mad at her, though, for living her life. When she comes back around, make space for her. Rather than guilting her about ignoring you, welcome her back. You can let her know you missed her and are happy to be spending time with her again.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I'm in my senior year of high school, and the pressure is intense. It seems like my friends and I are constantly mad at somebody. There's just so much tension between friend groups and people who are dating or not and trying to figure out relationships. Plus, we are applying to college and worried about whether or not we will get in. I talk to my mother about it, and she's kind of helpful, but it's all just too much. I don't know how to manage this time. One week I have friends, and the next week it feels like nobody is my friend. How can I stay calm and still get my work done through it all? -- Overwhelmed

DEAR OVERWHELMED: I feel your pain. My daughter is a senior in high school, and I see how the stress can take over. We practice meditation, which can be helpful. Try this: Sit quietly with your feet flat on the floor and your eyes closed. Take three deep breaths. As you breathe in, feel the oxygen filling your body. Imagine your breath cleansing your entire body. As you exhale, let go of any tension you feel in your body. Repeat that for a series of three cleansing breaths. Then, breathe naturally. With your eyes closed, continue to notice your breath as it moves in and out of your body. As thoughts pop up, notice them, but don't try to hold on to them. Allow the thoughts to pass like clouds in the sky. Some thoughts may be happy. Some may be worrisome, like storm clouds. Whatever they are, let them come and go. Invite yourself to be calm. With each natural breath, give yourself permission to be still and calm. After three to five minutes (however much time you have to devote to yourself), open your eyes. That simple meditative moment can help you calm down and access your inner strength.

As you go through your day, when the drama starts to build, pause and do a mini-meditation. It will help you regain control of yourself in the midst of so much that is out of your control. Trust that you can get through this, and that this extremely emotional time in your life will pass.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My niece recently had a baby. She is the first baby of this generation, and we are all excited for her. For Christmas, everybody wants to get her a ton of gifts. I'm sure that's not ideal, though we should probably get her a few things. Should I talk to my niece about what she needs the most rather than just buying her a ton of stuff? Part of me wants to spoil the baby, but the practical side says I should speak to her mom. -- Gifts for the Baby

DEAR GIFTS FOR THE BABY: Especially since there is only one baby in the family now, you are right that the chances are great that she will be showered with gifts. By all means, speak to your niece. Find out what would be most helpful to her, including cash. It may not sound particularly fun, but helping to start a college fund could be a fantastic idea. The baby won't know the difference, but your niece will thank you in 18 years! Or your niece may appreciate a cash gift that will help with maintaining her household. Find out, and follow her lead.

Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106

