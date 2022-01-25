DEAR HARRIETTE: I decided to limit the amount of contact that my family is allowed to have with me. Now that I am older, I realize how truly toxic they are. I want to be cordial with them, and I want them to know how much I love them, but cutting off their access to me means protecting my peace. I feel slightly guilty about this, but it's been months since I've spoken to them, and I haven't had even the slightest bit of drama in my life ever since. Am I doing the right thing? -- Family Ties

DEAR FAMILY TIES: Your experiment has shown you that staying connected to your family is not healthy for you, at least not right now. Trust that. You don't have to write them off completely. But you also do not have to be entangled in their daily lives or whatever drama plagues you when you are in regular contact.

Evaluate what you have been doing with yourself during the time that you have been disconnected from them. How have you spent your time, and with whom? What has your state of mind been each day? To what can you attribute that state of mind? Continue this evaluation for a couple of weeks so that you can assess how you are living.

Next, decide with what frequency you will engage your family at all. For instance, will you call them once a quarter? Will you send them a card? Will you visit? Whatever you decide, observe how that interaction goes. It could be that once you decide you are going to control how much and how you interact with them, you will be able to hold on to your power more solidly and not get rocked when you do contact them. Continue to evaluate what works and how you feel as you establish a rhythm of some kind with them.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I found out that a co-worker of mine was still coming into work even after testing positive for COVID. We work at a restaurant, so it is very dangerous that she was handling other people's food while ill. When I found out that she was positive, she told me that I needed to be understanding of the fact that she's a single mother and that if she doesn't come into work every day to earn her tips, she'll have nothing. Should I report her? -- Working While Sick

DEAR WORKING WHILE SICK: Guess what? Thousands of employees all over the country are doing the same thing that your co-worker is doing -- because they need to work. Should you say something? Yes, I think you should, but you may want to approach it from a big-picture view. Suggest to your boss that they give employees rapid tests once a week to ensure their health and the well-being of their customers. Point out that you believe that people have been coming to work who are COVID-19 positive, and it concerns you. Keep it vague if you can, especially since you cannot prove your co-worker's status. But make the main point that in order to keep the restaurant safe, the management needs to put safeguards in place.

DEAR HARRIETTE: Lately, I've been thrifting a lot more to reduce my carbon footprint and better the environment. Every time I come back with clothes from the Salvation Army or Goodwill, my mom is judgmental, asking why I would buy secondhand. I have tried explaining to her that it's cheaper and better for the environment, and that I can find more unique pieces, but she doesn't seem to understand. I don't want to be judged for the clothes I wear, but my mom doesn't seem to understand my perspective. What should I do? -- Thrifting Argument

DEAR THRIFTING ARGUMENT: Now is your opportunity to educate your mother. Look up articles and videos that talk about reducing the carbon footprint. Show her why you have made this decision as you expand her understanding of the critical need to slow down consumer consumption of goods. Indeed, if you give her the overview, you can open her eyes to the many things we can do to reduce carbon emissions in our lives. This includes driving less, flying less, using less water (especially hot water) to shower and to wash clothes, using less plastic, using less electricity -- and buying less stuff. Recycling clothing and other items is an easy way to cut down on the need for manufacturing. Read here for more ideas: austintexas.gov/blog/top-10-ways-reduce-your-carbon-footprint-and-save-money.

Assure your mother that you properly clean the used items that you purchase and that you are always hygienic. Keep talking to her about sustainability. You may pique her interest eventually.

DEAR HARRIETTE: One of my best friends of more than 10 years is really close with a girl I don't like. The girl often makes insensitive and rude comments and makes me feel like I have to walk on eggshells around her. My best friend keeps inviting me to hang out with the two of them, and I keep saying no because she doesn't make me happy when I'm around her. However, I think by saying no I am driving a wedge between my best friend and me, which I don't want. I just cannot stand the other girl. What should I do? -- Dwindling Friendship

DEAR DWINDLING FRIENDSHIP: Be honest with your friend. Tell her that you want to spend time with her, but you do not like spending time with her friend. Give her clear examples of what about her friend makes you feel uncomfortable. You don't have to say that you don't like her. Instead, talk about how she makes you feel. Don't try to make your friend choose between the two of you. Instead, suggest that she spend time with you separately. When she gets together with this other girl, it can be their time, just like you can have your time with just the two of you. Let her know you hope she understands. In this way, you are not asking her to choose. You are offering a solution where she can enjoy you both. Make sure she understands that, so she doesn't feel pressured.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I was recently introduced to my boyfriend's mom. My boyfriend and his mother have a great relationship, and I love that, but I'm realizing a few things about them that worry me. The main thing is her extreme defensiveness about him. I was joking about the way he drives -- he's a pretty fast driver, and it's scary -- and his mother told me that she taught him how to drive so she "knows that I'm exaggerating." I was caught off guard by this response. I know it may seem minor, but I've noticed this pattern of defensiveness and lack of accountability between them. Should I be worried? -- Stop Babying Him

DEAR STOP BABYING HIM: The relationship between a mother and her son is important to observe and understand for the man's partner. It shows a lot about how he engages with others, especially women. Continue to notice how they interact. Also, notice how they include you in their banter. You will have to figure out a way to become part of the conversation and flow of communication. This will take time. Since the two of them are close, his mother is clinging right now and using the "he can do no wrong" strategy in talking to you. This may settle down over time.

What's more important is for you to communicate with your boyfriend. Let him know about the things that are important to you about your relationship -- like his dangerous driving. Don't use his mother to try to get that point across. Talk to him. The stronger your bond, the less his mother can drive a wedge between you.

DEAR HARRIETTE: Hanging out with my best friend has become quite a chore lately. I'm the only one who ever has suggestions for what we should do or where we should go. She never recommends anything, and then when we finally do what I suggest, she acts like she doesn't want to be there. I'm starting to think that maybe my friend just doesn't like spending time with me. Is this normal? Should I ask her why she does this? -- Only One With Suggestions

DEAR ONLY ONE WITH SUGGESTIONS: Yes. Talk to your friend. Ask her what's up. If her behavior is different from the past, point out when she changed, and ask what happened. You want to find out if she is OK and if anything has changed in her life to make her distracted or uninterested. For example, when people fall in love or start dating, they lose some interest in their friendships -- at least for a while. Similarly, if someone in the family is sick or stressed, the reality of family life may be clouding her ability to hang out and have fun. Find out if there are legitimate extenuating circumstances.

If she blows it off, stop her and make it clear that the way she has been acting makes you think she doesn't want to hang out with you anymore. Tell her what you want from her, namely being a participatory friend. Meanwhile, stop trying so hard. Know that not every friendship lasts forever. If she has lost interest in spending time with you, you don't need to continue a one-sided friendship. That's when you let go.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My older cousin is getting married in two months. We've never had the best relationship, but we've been attempting to mend things lately. We bonded at my great-aunt's (her grandmother's) funeral and started to talk regularly afterward. I logged on to social media last weekend to see that she, all of her friends and our mutual cousin were in New Orleans for her bridal shower. I don't understand why I wasn't invited. I'm feeling as if all of our moments of bonding and reconnecting were fake and forced on her end. What should I do? Am I right to be upset? -- Wasn't Invited

DEAR WASN'T INVITED: Don't fret too much. You said that you and your cousin have not had the best relationship and that it has begun to change for the better only recently. Sure, it would have been generous of her to include you in her bridal shower activities, but it could also be considered a leap. It's one thing to spend time one on one, intimately cultivating a friendship with each other. It's another thing entirely to bring you into a group of people who may already be close, or who at least are known to get along well.

Rather than giving up on the tender bond that you two are developing, forgive her for not including you. Continue to talk to her and get to know each other better. If you want to have a relationship with her, keep it going.

Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106

