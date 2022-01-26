DEAR HARRIETTE: My daughter's teacher gives me way too much unsolicited advice. My daughter has good grades, she doesn't misbehave regularly and she has never really been an issue for her teachers. Almost every time I come to pick my daughter up from school, her teacher feels the need to give me some sort of advice on what she believes would help my daughter be a better student. Because my child's grades are completely fine, her advice is completely unnecessary and unwelcome. How should I handle this? -- Don't Need Advice

DEAR DON'T NEED ADVICE: Rather than continuing to feel defensive and angry at this teacher, schedule a time to talk to her. Do your best to be calm and open to a positive dialogue. Ask the teacher why she sees the need to give you advice every day about your daughter's education, especially given that she is a good student. Tell her that it makes you feel uncomfortable and that you think it is not necessary. Ask her to explain her rationale.

You describe your daughter's grades as "completely fine." I wonder if her teacher sees greater potential in her to reach further, to explore new ideas, to dream bigger. If that is the case, that could be good. But it may also be unnerving if it comes off as a criticism of you. If the teacher suggests that she thinks your daughter can reach higher than she is right now, consider that a great idea. Instead of feeling like the teacher is judging you, perhaps you can team up with her and come up with ideas that will motivate your daughter to do more.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My boyfriend still supports some of the most problematic musicians of all time. Some of my boyfriend's favorite R&B artists have a lengthy history of abuse and sexual violence against women. I cannot support any artist who is a known abuser, but it doesn't seem to faze him at all. He says that just because he doesn't agree with their actions, it doesn't mean that he can't listen to their music. I'm thinking of having an in-depth discussion with him about why it's wrong to support these musicians, but I don't want to overreact. Am I overreacting? -- Stop Supporting Them

DEAR STOP SUPPORTING THEM: This is an age-old problem that is worth contemplating. Many of the most creative and successful people in the world have had a dark side that is often equally as bad as their greatness. Does that make their bad behavior forgivable? No. But it is common to discover that a beloved artist has a questionable history.

I believe you can have intense and thoughtful discussions with your boyfriend about his artists of choice. You can provide compelling arguments for why you do not support them, and he likely will counter with his ideas for why he likes them anyway. Will you come to a resolution? I doubt it. If you feel strongly enough, you may be able to come to a truce where he does not play the offensive artists within earshot of you. That would be a huge compromise.

DEAR HARRIETTE: Hanging out with my best friend has become quite a chore lately. I'm the only one who ever has suggestions for what we should do or where we should go. She never recommends anything, and then when we finally do what I suggest, she acts like she doesn't want to be there. I'm starting to think that maybe my friend just doesn't like spending time with me. Is this normal? Should I ask her why she does this? -- Only One With Suggestions

DEAR ONLY ONE WITH SUGGESTIONS: Yes. Talk to your friend. Ask her what's up. If her behavior is different from the past, point out when she changed, and ask what happened. You want to find out if she is OK and if anything has changed in her life to make her distracted or uninterested. For example, when people fall in love or start dating, they lose some interest in their friendships -- at least for a while. Similarly, if someone in the family is sick or stressed, the reality of family life may be clouding her ability to hang out and have fun. Find out if there are legitimate extenuating circumstances.

If she blows it off, stop her and make it clear that the way she has been acting makes you think she doesn't want to hang out with you anymore. Tell her what you want from her, namely being a participatory friend. Meanwhile, stop trying so hard. Know that not every friendship lasts forever. If she has lost interest in spending time with you, you don't need to continue a one-sided friendship. That's when you let go.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My older cousin is getting married in two months. We've never had the best relationship, but we've been attempting to mend things lately. We bonded at my great-aunt's (her grandmother's) funeral and started to talk regularly afterward. I logged on to social media last weekend to see that she, all of her friends and our mutual cousin were in New Orleans for her bridal shower. I don't understand why I wasn't invited. I'm feeling as if all of our moments of bonding and reconnecting were fake and forced on her end. What should I do? Am I right to be upset? -- Wasn't Invited

DEAR WASN'T INVITED: Don't fret too much. You said that you and your cousin have not had the best relationship and that it has begun to change for the better only recently. Sure, it would have been generous of her to include you in her bridal shower activities, but it could also be considered a leap. It's one thing to spend time one on one, intimately cultivating a friendship with each other. It's another thing entirely to bring you into a group of people who may already be close, or who at least are known to get along well.

Rather than giving up on the tender bond that you two are developing, forgive her for not including you. Continue to talk to her and get to know each other better. If you want to have a relationship with her, keep it going.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I've been suggesting the same birthday present from my husband for two years. He asked me what I wanted, and I wasn't even subtle when I told him. My birthday just passed, and he did not get me the gift. I know it wasn't out of his price range. I'm so upset with him. I want to ask him why, but I don't want to sound like a spoiled brat. Do I express my frustration or just let it go? -- Wrong Birthday Present

DEAR WRONG BIRTHDAY PRESENT: It is time for you to fully step into your own power. Why wait for your husband to buy you something that is affordable and that you know you want? Buy it for yourself. This will tell him that you can and do have agency over your own happiness.

You can make a celebration out of it. Wrap the gift and open it in front of him. Tell him that you decided to give yourself the item that you desired. Or just get it for yourself and enjoy it.

Of course, it would be nice for your husband to choose to give you something that would make you happy, but you should not allow his insensitivity to steal your joy. Show yourself and him that you can be happy independent of him. From a position of strength, you can then talk to him sometime down the line about why he chose not to honor your wishes. That candid conversation can potentially lead to a deeper discussion about how you two care for each other.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I'm leaving for college in a few weeks, and I'm overwhelmed with everything that needs to get done. I have to say goodbye to my friends, spend more time with my parents, order everything for my dorm, pack for school and make time for myself. It feels like a whirlwind of stuff must get done, which leaves me feeling both stressed and scared at the same time. How do I make everything feel less overwhelming? -- College Stress

DEAR COLLEGE STRESS: This is where organization comes in. I'm a big believer in writing everything down. Start by making subject categories -- friends, family, dorm room, etc. Under each category, itemize exactly what you need to do or who you need to see. List each friend so that you don't forget anyone. Prioritize people and duties. You can color code or boldface the most important tasks. When you have completed them, check them off so that you are clear about what you have accomplished and what's left. You can create timelines so that you don't leave everything until the last minute.

Be sure to include time when you can relax and take in the magnitude of the transition occurring in your life. It's a big deal to leave home and go away to college. Instead of thinking of it as overwhelming, consider it exciting. Also, know that it doesn't mean that you are closing the door on your current life. You are opening the door to your future.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My friend has recently been wanting me to join the gym with him. He does exercise classes each morning for an hour or two because he is trying to lose weight. Although I think it would be fun to go to the gym together, I have severe gym anxiety. The thought of exercising while being overweight stresses me out. I'm also scared to commit to a gym membership in case I give up and waste money. Should I still try out the gym? What should I do? -- Gym Anxiety

DEAR GYM ANXIETY: The best transition you could have for getting fit is a buddy who is doing the same thing. Sounds like your friend is also overweight -- and he has demonstrated commitment to improving his health. That means you will be side by side with someone who cares about you and who shares the same goal. Go with him and keep your focus on yourself and him. Don't get caught up with looking around and comparing yourself with others. Practice tunnel vision. Set goals for yourself. Keep your eyes on the two of you. Encourage each other and track your personal success.

In terms of the membership, find out if you can come as your friend's guest for a few visits to see how well you take to the gym experience. Sometimes that is possible. Some gyms allow for monthly memberships. Find out if you can sign up for a month to check it out. But go for it. Push past your worries. Your health is worth it.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I'm a rising senior in high school dating a rising freshman in college. We just passed our eight-month anniversary. I'm aware that I'm just in high school and may not know everything, but I know I love her. I've heard a lot of talk. Some people say high school relationships should always break up for college to save us from the inevitable mental turmoil. Others say it's possible that it can work if we try hard enough. Where do you stand on the issue? -- Need a Third Opinion

DEAR NEED A THIRD OPINION: This is a tricky situation that doesn't have one answer. Personally, I remember that my high school boyfriend broke up with me at the end of high school. He said it was because we were going to different schools, so our relationship naturally had to end. I was devastated. That should not be a given, at least not in my book. I recommend that the two of you have a heart-to-heart. Talk about your relationship and your future. If you both want to give it a chance, do that. Sure, it could be hard to manage, but you won't know unless you try. If you choose to give your relationship a chance, establish markers that indicate when you need to rethink your status, such as if either of you meets someone else, the frequency of your communication wanes, etc.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My roommate recently suffered the loss of her mother. I, on the other hand, have never lost a close family member. She is sad -- and reasonably so. She often mopes around the apartment with a certain empty look in her eyes. She took time off from work, which I think was the right decision. I'm just not sure what I should be doing in this situation. I don't know if she wants to talk through her mother's death or just pretend like it never happened. I'm not even sure which one would be the healthy decision. How do I help her through such a difficult time? -- Dealing With Grief

DEAR DEALING WITH GRIEF: Losing a parent can be devastating for a long time and, for some, can seem to be an inconsolable loss. As her roommate, you see her grief more plainly than anyone. What you can do is gently and continually let her know that you are there for her. Ask her if she needs anything, including the need to talk. Offer to be a good listener in case she wants to unload at any point. Do not offer estimates on when she will feel better because you do not know. Do your best to live your life as before, following your same habits. You can also ask her if she needs you to do anything differently for now to support her during this time.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My sister has been studying abroad this semester. She'll be turning 21 soon. For months I've been planning to visit her in Europe for her birthday. I've already paid for my ticket and planned an elaborate weekend of birthday festivities for her. We've been arguing a little bit lately, and the other night she said something particularly hurtful to me. She hasn't apologized, and we haven't spoken since. My feelings are so hurt that I am now considering canceling my trip. Am I overreacting? -- Change of Plans

DEAR CHANGE OF PLANS: You need to communicate with your sister now. Reach out to her and schedule a video call so that you can be virtually face-to-face. Talk to her about your recent blow up and how it made you feel. Note that you two have been radio silent since that conversation. Point out what seems obvious to you -- she hurt your feelings.

Tell her the truth: You are reconsidering coming to visit her. As much as you have looked forward to it, you are uncomfortable given how she left things, having hurt your feelings and still not apologized. Check in to see what's on her mind and how she feels about what happened between you. She may have a different opinion; find out. Talk through this challenging moment and decide together if you should take the trip.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My friend has been working hard to build her brand from the ground up. I'm so proud of her, but some days she acts as if she's too important to hang out with me. One time I literally had to make an appointment to speak to her. Am I taking this too personally? Should I lay off? -- Scheduling Calls With BFF

DEAR SCHEDULING CALLS WITH BFF: I think you may be taking this too personally. You said that your friend is working hard to build her brand. That means she is super busy. To build something from scratch takes intense focus and commitment. That means she doesn't have much free time, if any at all, right now. This doesn't mean that she will never have time again. At this moment, she is consumed by her work.

Rather than bemoaning her inability to be available to you, support your friend. If you want to spend more time with her, find out if there is anything you can do to help her develop her brand. That may be the only way that she will have time to spend with you. But even then, it would need to be about the work, not your friendship.

Apart from that, having to schedule an appointment to see your friend makes sense to me. It means that she cares enough to want to ensure that she can show up to see you. Putting you on her calendar is not a diss. It's an indication that she values you.

Stop pouting and start understanding more. Be a good friend by being patient and supportive.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My dad has been pressuring me to apply as an early-decision candidate to his alma mater. He attended a large public university in the Midwest, but I want to attend a small liberal arts college in the Northeast. I understand he wants to share something special with me, but the school I want and the school he went to just differ so much. How do I tell him I need to apply to college as my own person without hurting his feelings? -- Family Struggles

DEAR FAMILY STRUGGLES: You already know that what your father wants for you is happiness and security. He clearly believes that his alma mater is best for you. This is one of the first times, perhaps, that you will have to stand up to him and help him understand who you are and what you value -- even when those things are different from who he is and what he values. You are becoming an adult. You will soon have to be fully responsible for yourself. This is a moment when you can help him understand that you love him but you also need to have some agency in this decision.

Point out that early decision means you may have no choice but to go to his alma mater if you get in, without being able to consider other schools. Ask him to understand that you want to apply to other schools as well. Tell him you are not excluding his school, but you want him to understand that your preferred schools are different from his. Implore him to give you his blessing to apply to a broader range of schools that are more in line with your interests.

