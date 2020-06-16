DEAR HARRIETTE: My family rents a house in a beach community every summer. When the pandemic hit, I did not cancel our reservation because I was hoping that things would be opened up by then. Now that summer is almost here, it's still uncertain whether we can actually get in the water at the beach, but I feel like I should still take my family away. I see reports of people hanging out on the beach in large numbers, but we aren't going to a place like that. I have young kids, so I can control their activities. I think they need to get outside and have some fun. We live in an apartment in the city. What do you think? -- Going to the Beach

DEAR GOING TO THE BEACH: Check to see what the guidelines are for the community you will be visiting. Some beaches are establishing markers to make it easier for people to practice social distancing while they are outside. I agree that it could be good for your family's mental health to go to a place where you can enjoy the open air. Just stay vigilant. Don't let your children out of your sight. Enforce wearing masks whenever they are around other people -- even at the beach. This may be difficult, but if they break the rules, take them inside. That may be punishment enough to get them to keep the masks on the next time you allow them to go outside.