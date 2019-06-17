DEAR HARRIETTE: There is a new Netflix series called "When They See Us" that retells and visualizes the story of the Central Park Five. I remember hearing about this story while growing up, and I felt a deep sympathy for the boys who lost their childhood while falsely imprisoned.
The series has been getting a lot of praise and hype because of how well it captures the truth and how deep it goes. A lot of people are saying how heartbroken they are.
Even though I know the general scope of what happened, I know it is important for me, as an African American, to support the show and watch it. However, I am terrified of what it will do to me emotionally. I know that what these men went through should outweigh my emotions, but watching a dramatization of what happened, knowing how it ends, will upset me deeply. What words of advice can you give for people who are afraid to watch the film, or anything related to black trauma in this country? -- Afraid to Watch
DEAR AFRAID TO WATCH: Having watched the series myself, I can tell you that it is hard to witness the atrocities revealed in the film as well as the myriad ways in which entire families and communities can be devastated when individuals are wrongly accused and convicted of crimes. And yet, I call this must-see TV for everyone, not just African Americans.
Racial discrimination, police brutality and the ills of the criminal justice system are not new, but they should not be considered a given. Change begins when people stand up and refuse to accept these things as the norm.
I recommend that everyone watch this series. You can do it in a group, followed by a discussion of what you viewed. Your next step could be attending your local community board meeting to talk about these issues and learn how your community is treating its people of color. You can reach out to your member of Congress to learn what actions are being taken on a national level to combat racism. You can make your voice known. And by "you," I mean all of us.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I always carry a handkerchief because my parents told me that it was proper. It has come in handy over the years. What I'm unsure about is what should happen to a handkerchief after I offer it to someone in need. A friend recently had a sneezing spell, and the only "tissue" available was my handkerchief. I offered it to her, but I have never gotten it back. Do I ask her for it? -- Bye-Bye Handkerchief
DEAR BYE-BYE HANDKERCHIEF: In a perfect world, your friend would launder your handkerchief and return it to you. You can ask her if she still has it, and if so, request it back. But one unintentional side effect of your good manners and generosity is that you may end up losing a handkerchief or two along the way.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I am a pretty busy person. I have a full-time job and a full social calendar, and I love spending the free time I do have just relaxing. My friend recently brought up the idea of joining a book club with him. I love to read and find that it relaxes me when I'm stressed, so my initial reaction was to say yes. When I went home after accepting the offer, I started to doubt my decision. I read when I feel like it, not when I'm told to. I'm afraid that being part of this book group with make me feel obligated to finish the book on a timeline, which I'm not sure I'll like. Have you had any experience with book groups? Does being in one ruin the relaxing experience of reading? -- Book Club Newbie, Akron, Ohio
DEAR BOOK CLUB NEWBIE: Many people enjoy book clubs because they create the opportunity for a social experience designed around a particular topic. If you like talking about the storyline, plot, character development and other aspects of books, you may enjoy this type of engagement. These clubs work best when the size of the group is manageable -- no more than a dozen or so participants. They tend to meet once a month or even once a quarter. Yes, the discussion can veer toward the social, but the books do get discussed. You should try it out.
DEAR HARRIETTE: Two years ago, I met an older woman in my town's deli. She was eating alone and having trouble reading the check, so I went over to help her. We got to talking and became close friends. Ever since that day we meet up once a month for lunch. She is very old and needs help walking. She rarely gets out because she is afraid she will fall, so I like to take her out from time to time. I think she is great company, and I love listening to her fascinating stories.
My girlfriend finds the elderly woman rude and does not like that I spend time with her. I enjoy going to these monthly lunches, but I can see how it is a little odd. Do you think it's normal, and should I continue my friendship with this woman? -- Friends With an Elderly Woman, San Jose, California
DEAR FRIENDS WITH AN ELDERLY WOMAN: I think it is wonderful that you are spending quality time with this woman. Too often, when people grow old, they do not have family or friends around to keep them company. It is admirable that you noticed this woman and struck up a friendship with her.
In terms of managing your girlfriend, tell her you are sorry that she and your elderly friend do not click. Stop inviting her to join you during your dates. Do not lie, though. Just make it clear that you enjoy supporting this woman, and you realize that she has come to rely on you.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I am a newish mother; my only daughter is just about to turn 2 years old. She is such a sweet girl, and everything is going great with her health, growth, etc. I don't want to come off as a vain mother who cares only about looks, but I am having concerns about her ears! I know this may sound silly, but her ears seem to stick out more than normal, and they are becoming more defined as she grows. My husband and I have spoken about getting surgery to correct them and have them pinned back, but we are getting mixed responses about whether this is the right thing to do.
Should I let my daughter grow up and decide for herself, or make this decision for her because I think it is what's best for her? -- My Daughter Has Big Ears, Cambridge, Massachusetts
DEAR MY DAUGHTER HAS BIG EARS: Have you talked to your daughter's pediatrician about this? It is true that people sometimes elect to have surgery like this to enhance a child's appearance from an early age. I'm not a big believer in elective surgery, especially for cosmetic reasons for a child. That said, get your doctor's recommendation. Be sure to learn the pros and cons of the surgery before you take action.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My father passed away seven years ago. After he died, my mother came to live with my family and me. Because my children have essentially grown up with her living with them since they were babies, their relationship is nothing less than amazing. My kids look to her for advice and support, and they love her dearly. Unfortunately, last year my mother was diagnosed with dementia, and in the past few months it has become progressively worse.
With my husband and me working full-time jobs and the kids in school, we have reached a place where we are unable to give her the care that she needs. I have made the decision to move her into a nursing home; however, I am so scared to tell my kids. They are still relatively young and have not dealt with her dementia diagnosis very well. They feel that if we send her to a nursing home, we are "giving up on her." How do I get my kids to understand that in order to help her, we need to move her? I am worried that her daily absence will hurt my kids. -- Dementia in the Family, Baltimore
DEAR DEMENTIA IN THE FAMILY: You have to control the narrative. Explain to your children and your mother that it is time for her to live in a place that offers more support and that you will see her frequently. Do your best to establish a regular visitation schedule. Perhaps every Saturday or Sunday, you and the children can go to visit your mother. Bring her to your home for a family meal on the weekends. This consistency should help everyone. You will also need to talk to your children about the inevitable memory loss that is affecting your mother. Do not scare them, but let them know that your mother may be forgetful sometimes. Make sure they know that this doesn't mean she has stopped loving them.
Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106
