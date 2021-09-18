DEAR HARRIETTE: My neighbor is an elderly woman who lives alone because her husband passed away a few years ago and her children live in a different state. We've never been close -- perhaps because my block isn't the friendliest. Nonetheless, I want to reach out to her and let her know that we are here if she wants to come over for dinner or needs a favor. I want to offer help without seeming like I'm doing it out of pity. How should I start? -- Elderly Neighbor
DEAR ELDERLY NEIGHBOR: With an open heart, go for it. Start by knocking on her door one day and telling her you just stopped by to check in and say hello. Ask her if you can visit with her for a few minutes. If she lets you in, sit with her and listen to what she shares. Many older people like to tell stories of their past. They may also reveal what some of their needs are.
Look around. Note how she lives. She could need help tidying her house or managing her food. She surely could benefit from an occasional meal cooked by someone else. Do invite her to come to your home for dinner sometimes. Offer to help with small tasks. If it seems she needs significant help, find out if she will put you in touch with her adult children or other family members to whom you can give a status report. Tread lightly, though. The best thing you can do is to ease into a relationship with her where you build trust. Through that bond, she will become more willing to welcome your help. Also, be mindful not to offer more than you can fulfill or manage. Your attention to this elder in any amount can be enormously supportive. Just make sure you are balancing your offering with the rest of your life.
DEAR HARRIETTE: Summer's over, but I'm not happy about it. For the first time in nearly two years, I had some fun. I hung out with friends in person. Things felt kind of normal compared to the time we were in quarantine. But now that I am no longer in vacation mode, I have to deal with going back to work and wearing a mask every day. It feels like we are going backward, and I can't stand it. What can I do to keep the energy of the summer alive? -- More Summer, Please
DEAR MORE SUMMER, PLEASE: We are all unhappy that we continue to face the devastation of the coronavirus -- now in several variant forms. It is frightening and must be taken seriously as it can be a matter of life or death, especially for those who are unvaccinated. For all of us, it does mean that we have to err on the side of caution. Does that take away some freedoms? I believe that having to wear a mask is a small price to pay for my health. Perhaps you can consider the precautions for the fall as a positive health measure rather than a prison.
Also, the thought of walking away from the carefree nature of summer is something many people experience every year. I, too, love summer and wish it would last a little longer. Since it can't, I have learned to savor the memories as I pivot to what's next. One way you can keep the joy flowing is to continue to spend time -- safely -- with your close friends.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My ex-husband insists on sending my kids to a Christian school. My husband knows that I am not a Christian and that I don't believe in imposing religious beliefs on our children at such a young age. How do we come to an agreement? -- Imposing Husband
DEAR IMPOSING HUSBAND: First, know that many people who are not Christian go to Christian schools -- particularly Catholic schools -- because they offer a good private education at a lower cost than many other independent institutions. So, before you write off the school entirely, find out what the curriculum and environment are like.
More important, you and your ex need to work together to set the educational path for your children. That means you have to talk to each other, work through your differences and ultimately agree on a strategy. Do your best to talk and share ideas in a constructive way. Do your research and look for schools that reflect your shared values so that you can bring concrete ideas to the table. Look at public and private school options so that cost does not stand as a barrier.
When you have children with someone, you have to find a way to work together on behalf of the children for life. This is only one of many hurdles you will face. Figure out how to communicate respectfully so that you can get to a consensus rather than a showdown.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I have a feeling that my best friend is lying to me about still seeing her ex. They were together for quite some time, and while he did several awful things to her over the course of their relationship, the final straw for her was when she found out he was cheating with one of her classmates. She cried over him for days and swore she would never speak to him again. That was about two months ago.
We each have access to location services on the other's phone, so I can see everywhere she goes. Most nights -- when she leaves her location on -- I can see that she's at his apartment complex. I understand that in the grand scheme of things, it isn't really my business, but that's not how our friendship works. We're always supposed to be 100% honest with each other and promise not to judge. While I wouldn't approve of them being back together, it does hurt that she doesn't think she can tell me about it. Should I ask her directly? I'm scared to overstep and cause a rift. -- Suspicious
DEAR SUSPICIOUS: Your friend is probably worried that you will judge her. Ask her if she is OK. Ask if she is seeing her ex again. Encourage her to talk about what's going on in her life. Suggest that she spend some time alone so she can sort through her feelings. Remind her that you are there for her -- always.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My friend won't stop making comments about my weight gain. I know that I've gained weight. I'm probably about 20 pounds heavier since the start of the pandemic, but I'm taking the necessary steps to lose the weight now. Even when I feel a bit healthier and smaller, she will still find a way to sneak in an uncalled-for remark. She's someone who has always been on the thinner side, so she has no perception of how hurtful those comments can be. Even when she means her comments as compliments, they make me uncomfortable and insecure for the rest of the day. I'm growing to resent her. Do you think it's worth addressing, or should I cut her off? My other friends think I need to kick her to the curb, but I'm unsure. -- Weight Gain
DEAR WEIGHT GAIN: Tell your friend you want to talk to her, then lay it all on the line. Point out that whether or not she realizes it, her comments are hurtful. You are completely aware of the fact that you have gained weight, and you have started to do something about it. Having her constantly berating you for how you look is not helpful. Tell her that she is constantly hurting your feelings and that you want her to stop. If she cannot figure out how to be supportive, make it clear that you will have to distance yourself from her.
There's a chance that your friend isn't conscious of her ongoing criticism of you. If she honestly attempts to curb her comments, keep her in the friend group. Otherwise, pivot away from her and toward your healthy practices and supportive friends.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I've been with my boyfriend for about two months now. When I first met him, I noticed he had quite a few woman friends he was very close with. It was never an issue for me before we began dating officially, but now I find myself becoming increasingly uncomfortable with some of his friendships. On his birthday, one of his woman friends wrote a very long and intimate birthday post on Facebook. Another woman friend sent him what looked like an expensive floral arrangement on that same day. I don't want to seem insecure or crazy, but I think they are overstepping, and I wish he would set some boundaries. What should I do? -- Uncomfortable
DEAR UNCOMFORTABLE: You are new in your relationship, and it seems like you want to deepen your commitment. It's time to talk to your boyfriend. Tell him what you are hoping for with him, and note that some of his woman friends seem a bit territorial and intimate with him. Ask him to get them to give you two space. Suggest that he let them know that you two are exclusive now, and he's off the market.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I am an older woman, and I would like to leave the job that I've been working at for decades. I find that my creativity and my desire to do something different are not being fulfilled. I fear that it is too late for me to follow my dreams, and I have too much to lose -- I am in my 50s now, and I have a family to support. I know that people say it is never too late to follow your dreams, but I am trying to be pragmatic. I cannot abandon my job altogether, but I fear if I don't leave now, I'll be stuck here for the rest of my life. What steps should I take? -- Practicality
DEAR PRACTICALITY: Make a plan. Rather than doing anything rash, think about what you would like to do. Perhaps there is a hobby that you can practice that will allow you the creative outlet that you crave. Sometimes adding an activity outside of the workplace can be incredibly satisfying because it also helps you to nurture your whole life, not just your work life.
If there is a career change that you desire, figure out what it is. Do you have the skills, or should you take a class to get yourself ready? Can you volunteer in that area of interest in your free time? Volunteering is an effective way of gaining skills and a soft entry into a new experience. The point: Don't give up. Get creative. It is never too late!
