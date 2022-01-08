DEAR HARRIETTE: My friend's sister is one of the worst people I've ever met. I hate how she treats my friend. I've watched her steal from my friend, embarrass her publicly and try to harm her. My friend is a little older and believes that she has to be the bigger person in the situation because her younger sister obviously has some behavioral or emotional issues. I told her that the next time her sister takes her things without asking, tries to hit her or shows any type of violence toward her, she needs to call the police. Am I wrong for encouraging my friend to call the police on her younger sister? I think it's the best decision regarding my friend's safety. My friend worries that this might give her sister a record or embarrass her parents. I think my friend's safety is worth the risk. -- Call the Cops

DEAR CALL THE COPS: Start with a family intervention, if possible. Suggest to your friend that she gather other family members and friends who believe her sister needs help. First talk (without the sister) and agree on the idea that it is time to take things to the next level. Plan out carefully whatever you want to share with her. The wording should be clear and precise, but not inflammatory. Your goal is to have her hear what is being said and to be willing to be responsive. Then find a mental health professional who is willing to see her. Arrange for a meeting immediately after the intervention if you can.

Next, have your friend invite her sister to meet with her, and have the others assembled. They should state their case and encourage her to accept help. If she refuses, the next time she attempts to harm her sister, that's when to call the cops. For more tips on staging an intervention, go to: addictioncenter.com/treatment/stage-intervention/how-do-i-hold-an-intervention.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My boyfriend has stinky feet. That may seem trivial in the bigger scheme of life, but not for me. He started living with me earlier this year. Because we were mostly working from home, we were together a lot. Whenever he took off his shoes, I noticed the smell, but recently it has gotten worse. I do the laundry, so I know his socks aren't dirty. The last straw came when my bedroom started smelling like feet. I have to say something about this, but I don't want to hurt his feelings. What do you suggest? -- Smelly Feet

DEAR SMELLY FEET: You have to talk to him. Tell him that his feet smell and you would like for him to clean them before he comes to bed. You can make it fun by purchasing a foot bath and Epsom salts. Invite him to enjoy a foot bath that has the added value of cleaning his feet of impurities and, hopefully, odor. Encourage him to shower before going to bed or, at least, washing his feet.

This may embarrass him at first, but I bet he will eventually feel better about having clean feet in bed with his girlfriend than the alternative.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I just graduated from high school, and it's starting to sink in that I'm leaving the town I lived in for 18 years. I'm leaving my friends, my family and the only place I have ever known for a college 2,000 miles away. I thought I would be happy when I threw my cap into the air. I thought I would look forward to new people, places and things, but now I'm just plain scared. I'm scared the college I go to will make me miserable and I'll waste $80,000 on my unhappiness. I'm scared my friends will make new college friends and forget about me. I'm scared that I'll struggle to balance my academic and social lives to the point where I flunk out. Perhaps I'm not as ready for college as I once thought, and maybe I need to take a gap year instead.

How do I know whether these are just plain nerves or I actually need to take a break from everything? What happens if I take a gap year and am even more scared to go to college the following year? -- Possible Gap Year Student

DEAR POSSIBLE GAP YEAR STUDENT: Take a moment to breathe. Look back at the past four years. Congratulate yourself on getting through one of the most difficult periods in our history and completing your high school studies. You should be proud of yourself.

You are now in a moment of transition. These can be frightening, primarily due to the uncertainty of the future. Instead of taking a gap year, which I know is popular, I recommend that you take a look at the plans that you have in place. Yes, college is expensive. Think about the school you have selected. Remind yourself why you chose it. What does it offer that appeals to you? Are any friends going there, or will this be a new adventure altogether? Are there summer activities that can help you get acclimated to the school?

Think about your friends. Make a pact to stay in touch during this first year. Be realistic. Agree to communicate once a month or occasionally via text or Snapchat. Do not obsess about what they are doing. All of you will be exploring and figuring out the college experience. Some may remain close as others naturally fade away. It's all OK. Trust that you can take on this next step with excitement and enthusiasm. Don't give up now. Stand up straight and forge ahead. You can do it -- and enjoy each moment as it unfolds.

DEAR HARRIETTE: When I graduated from high school, my dad and stepmother threw me a graduation party at their house. My mother and stepmom never had the best relationship, but they put their differences aside to celebrate my special day. Four years later, I am about to graduate from college, and my mom has decided to throw me a graduation party herself. She did not invite my stepmother to the celebration. I think it's wrong that she wouldn't invite my stepmother, but the celebration was going to be exclusively for my mother's side of the family, so it does make a little bit of sense. My father told my mother that he isn't going if my stepmom can't go. What should I do? -- Mom Vs. Stepmom

DEAR MOM VS. STEPMOM: Talk to your mother face-to-face. Thank her for wanting to create a special event to celebrate this momentous time in your life. Especially now, when people are just coming out to physically be together, this party means so much to you. And it is hurting you, your father and your stepmom that she is being excluded. Point out that this woman is family now. Tell your mother that you want your father to come to your celebration and he, naturally, wants his wife to attend. Ask her to put her personal feelings about this woman aside, as was done four years ago, so that your desire for both parents to be with you at your graduation party will be realized.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I am dating a woman who has a 2-year-old child. I have no issue with the fact that she is a mother. I do, however, have an issue with the fact that she will not tell me who the child's father is. Why is it some huge secret? We've only been dating for a month now, but I think I have a right to know. What if he's dangerous and takes issue with me being around his child? Should I be worried that she won't tell me? Is it none of my business? -- Suspicious

DEAR SUSPICIOUS: It is too soon for you to be placing any demands on this woman about the identity of her child's father. One month into this bond is still getting-to-know-each-other territory, surely a probationary period for your relationship. Women are often very private about such things for a host of reasons, ranging from wanting to keep that part of her life separate to not knowing who the father is -- and plenty in between.

Your concerns are legitimate, however. Explain to your girlfriend why you are curious about her child's father, particularly as it relates to safety. Ask her if there is any reason you should be on alert about being in a relationship with her, such as if this man might show up making his own demands, etc. Assure her that you like her and her baby, but if this relationship stands a chance, you will need to talk about her past -- just as you share about yours.

DEAR HARRIETTE: When I was in high school, a girl who I considered a good friend of mine stole a very important piece of jewelry from me. I was heartbroken for many reasons but never confronted her about it because I didn't have proof. The other day, I stumbled across her Facebook page and saw a picture of her wearing that same piece of jewelry. It's been years since I've seen or heard from her, but I'm determined to get back my necklace. I wrote to her immediately, and she instantly blocked me. What can I do now? -- Stolen Jewelry

DEAR STOLEN JEWELRY: Do you have any proof of purchase or possession of this necklace? For instance, do you have photos of yourself wearing it? Might you have a copy of the receipt, even though you got it many years ago? With proof of purchase or possession, you might be able to sue her. You would go to small claims court to file a complaint against this woman. Just by virtue of making the accusation formal, you might get a positive response from her. Be sure to have a photo from her social media where she is wearing the necklace and any supporting evidence that proves the necklace is yours. It's worth trying.

If the legal route doesn't work, you can try shaming her. Reach out to her family and friends. Let them know what happened. Show them proof. Explain the importance of the necklace to you and how devastating it was that your so-called friend would have stolen it from you. Ask them to help you get it back.

Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106

