DEAR HARRIETTE: My niece is getting married, and we had an engagement party for her. In the past few years, one side of the family has been pretty rude to her, including being rude to her fiance. They are conservative Republicans, which is fine. What isn't cool is that they are totally anti-Mexican, and my niece's fiance is of Mexican heritage. They have made off-color jokes around him, and it's unacceptable. They were on their best behavior at the engagement party, but that was unusual for them. My niece doesn't want to include them in the wedding activities. I think they should talk it out. They are family, after all. I'm afraid that if they don't deal with it, there will be a divide in the family that nobody will be able to fix. -- Family Drama
DEAR FAMILY DRAMA: Your family is not the first to have challenges around welcoming others into the fold, especially when the others are of a different heritage or religion. This issue goes back to the beginning of time. Still, you should not give up. If there is a way for the two families who represent your niece and her fiance to come together in a respectful, loving manner, that is the best way to start a life together. A marriage is bigger than two people; it represents two families. Do your best to encourage your niece to work with her fiance to build a bridge between the families. Even if they never become close, it is wise to consider how to come to a meeting of the minds and a place of respect -- for the future of the entire family, including any potential children.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My mother is getting up in age, and now she lives in a retirement community. My siblings and I talk to her almost every day and visit often, but she has become needier. I think she is worried that we will forget about her now that she's living in this place. If I miss a day of talking to her, she guilts me like crazy the next time we speak. I want her to feel safe, comfortable and loved, but it's hard when she is so needy. How can we get her to chill out? We aren't going anywhere, but our schedules are busier than hers. Sometimes, for me anyway, I am not as consistent with my calls, but I am in touch with her multiple times a week. How can I get her to relax and enjoy her life? -- Mom in Need
DEAR MOM IN NEED: Find out what activities are available for residents at her retirement community. Encourage your mother to participate in as many daily activities as possible. This will keep her busy and help her to be less focused on you and your siblings. Coordinate with your siblings on a schedule. Since it helps your mother to have regularly timed calls and visits, do your best to honor whatever timetable you create. Consistency may help to alleviate your mother's worries and reduce the pressure that you and your siblings feel in your support of your mother.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I have a set of 12-year-old twin daughters. They are both sweet, smart, funny girls, but they are different in a lot of ways. One of them is confident and social and speaks her mind constantly. She is also considerate of other people's feelings while maintaining her leadership skills. My other daughter is not so outgoing. She is shy, spends a lot of time by herself and is more of a follower. She has an amazing attention to detail and is very dependable when I need her for something. I try to accentuate my daughters' differences but also treat them the same.
As they are approaching high school soon, I would like my daughter who is shy to become more social. How do I get her to come out of her shell without pushing her too far? -- Mother of Twins, Minneapolis
DEAR MOTHER OF TWINS: Start by accepting your daughters for who they are -- as they are. Your introverted daughter may remain quiet and somewhat withdrawn. That is OK for her. Do not push her. Instead, learn what her interests are, and point her in those directions. If she is into music, encourage her to play an instrument or take singing lessons. If she likes a sport, suggest that she join a team. Whatever she fancies, you should encourage. Chances are, she will blossom naturally when she is in an environment that feels safe and stimulating to her.
As far as your outgoing daughter, pay attention to her as well. Check to see if she is making smart choices in terms of friends and social activities. Often, the gregarious ones intersect with others who do not always share your family's values or views. Be sure that both daughters learn how to be true to themselves.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My partner and I have recently decided that we want to move. We are so excited about this new chapter in our lives.
One thing that has come up quite frequently in our discussion is where we will send our children to school. We have found a great county just outside of New York City that has two towns we love. The first town is my favorite and has the best school district, but not a great house selection. The other town has a house we both absolutely love, but the school district is not great.
I have been going back and forth with my partner, discussing the importance of education and home life, and which of those has a higher ranking when it comes to the outcome of children. Do you have any opinion or insight on this? -- Weighing My Family's Options, Westchester, New York
DEAR WEIGHING MY FAMILY'S OPTIONS: Put education first. Many families move specifically so that their children can have access to quality education. Some even rent homes in good school districts and move after the children have completed high school. Others buy and then sell and upgrade to a better home after the children are gone.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I am a good student who studies hard and works to get good grades. I have recently been going through a lot in my personal life. It is affecting how much time and effort I put into my work. I failed an exam last week; it was the first exam I have ever failed, and I'm not sure if I should tell my parents. Part of me wants to keep it a secret because I know how disappointed they would be, but another part is telling me I should be honest with my parents. What do you think I should do? -- Worried Student, Philadelphia
DEAR WORRIED STUDENT: Keeping secrets is generally not a good idea, especially from your parents. It is their job to support you as you navigate your life and your academic journey. Clueing them in on your difficulties now may turn out to be a big help. They may be able to see ways in which you can rebalance your schedule -- or even just serve as a shoulder to cry on.
Additionally, you should speak to your teacher to find out what makeup work you can do. Ask if you can retake the exam. Sometimes this is possible. You must also evaluate your personal life to see what needs attention and what requires change. There should be a mental health counselor at school who can help you work through your difficulties and determine the best next steps.
Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.