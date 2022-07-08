DEAR HARRIETTE: I went to an in-person event recently where I met some of my colleagues for the first time. We have been working together for more than a year, but primarily on Zoom. It was weird seeing each other in the flesh. Even the most well-meaning of the bunch kept making comments about how people looked, not having realized someone is so tall or so short.

In my case, nobody said it outright, but I know they were thinking they didn't realize I was so big. I have a small head, but my body is round -- and I only got rounder during those two years of sitting around staring into a screen. I am very self-conscious about my size. The fact that people looked at me and didn't say anything oddly made me feel more nervous. I already don't feel comfortable in my skin. Being around them only made it worse. It looks like we'll be spending more time together. How can I get over my insecurities? -- Overweight

DEAR OVERWEIGHT: Please know that it is likely that most of your colleagues are dealing with their own insecurities about seeing one another for the first time. Being evaluated and judged based on how you look affects most people. Because we humans tend to be mainly focused on ourselves, trust that your colleagues are spending more time thinking about their own stuff than yours.

Next, instead of worrying about what they think about you, take care of yourself. What can you do today that can help you to be healthier and happier tomorrow? Stop obsessing about the condition you are currently in, and plan for your future. Add more water to your diet. Begin to move a little each day. Invigorate yourself toward self-care. Over time, you will begin to feel better, and you will worry less about what others think about you.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My husband's job required us to relocate to a city where I don't know anyone. I am incredibly lonely, and my only real friend in the city is my husband. He has cultivated some great relationships with his co-workers and has basically built a whole new circle of male friends out here, which has made me feel even lonelier. How do I stop being completely dependent on my husband for friendship during this time? I work remotely and don't have the luxury of hanging out with co-workers outside of work. -- New City

DEAR NEW CITY: Remind yourself of extracurricular things you liked to do before the move. Then find them in your new city. Do you enjoy any hobbies? Join a club that does that, like a crafts group, creative writing group or book club. Visit a museum, attend a cooking class or go bowling. Find something that interests you that meets in person on a regular basis. It is important for you to find your own footing in your town and not be too clingy to your husband. It will take some effort for you to go out and do things, especially since you work from home. You can do it!

DEAR HARRIETTE: I currently share an apartment with two other people. I can't afford to move into my own place just yet, but it's been a goal of mine for a few years now. My father recently invited me to move into his detached garage after he and my mother renovate. They plan to turn the garage into a guest house. I could save a lot of money by moving in, but my parents are sneaky, and I'm afraid they'll use this as an excuse to snoop on me. What should I do? -- Moving Back

DEAR MOVING BACK: If you move back home with a plan and a timeline, you may be able to manage your time there. You will need to establish ground rules as a renter with your parents so that everyone is clear about expectations. It will be important for you to pay rent of some kind. This gives you more independence. Thank your parents for giving you this opportunity to have a more comfortable place to live and an opportunity to save for your own apartment. Tell them your plan -- to live there for a specific period of time as you prepare to move out on your own.

Address your biggest concerns. Tell them that your privacy is important to you, and you want them to treat you like a tenant, meaning they should not come into your place without your permission, and they should treat you as an adult.

Know that it may take time for you to establish enforceable boundaries with your parents, but it may be worth it for a limited duration to help you get on your feet.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I started a new job, and I am having a bit of difficulty acclimating to working remotely in this new position. For starters, my company is midsized, but it seems huge when I am meeting people via Zoom. It is hard to remember who is who and to build a rapport with people when everything is formal and distant. I was thinking it could be a good idea to organize a virtual cocktail hour after work one day to get to know each other. I don't want to be presumptuous though, as the "new kid." How should I handle this? -- Social Organizer

DEAR SOCIAL ORGANIZER: I like your idea. Take it to your boss and inquire as to whether they like it, too -- as a team event. It could play out in different ways. Inviting the whole team that you work with directly could work, or perhaps a subset. If you choose a small group and build from there, you may not even need to involve your boss. The other thing you can do is pick a person once a week to invite for virtual coffee during the day or a virtual drink in the evening. This way you can get to know people one on one.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I am good friends with a girl that my older brother started dating casually. The two of them stopped speaking because she found out that he is seeing other people. She is mad at me for not telling her, but I didn't think that things were serious enough between them that they were dating exclusively. I feel that she should leave me out of her issues with my brother because she and I have been friends for longer than they were seeing each other. What should I do? -- Brother Vs. Friend

DEAR BROTHER VS. FRIEND: Tell your friend that you stopped getting involved in your brother's business long ago. The two of you are friends, but you do not accept the responsibility of reporting his behavior to your friend -- or anyone else. You have to be clear about this, or it will come back to bite you again and again.

You can add that you did not know that their relationship had transformed into something more serious than casual dating, but still, make it clear that you cannot be your brother's warden. Add that you had hoped that your friendship with her was independent of her relationship with him. You love her and appreciate her. You also love your brother. You hope that you can be friends with her independent of him. What you cannot and will not do is be a go-between in their relationship.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I have a certain relative who berates me every time I do not do what she asks. She apologizes again and again, but I don't forgive her. I cannot continue to let her disrespect me and belittle me whenever she wants to. I won't be her personal punching bag. The best apology is changed behavior, and obviously she's not willing to change. Should I cut her off for good? -- Done With My Relative

DEAR DONE WITH MY RELATIVE: You may not need to cut her off for good, but you may decide to cut her off for now. Talk to her one more time so that there is no confusion or misunderstanding about what you are doing. Tell her that you are exhausted by her constant pleas for forgiveness that seem empty because they are not backed up by any type of behavioral change. Point out that you have had more than enough of her lashing out at you followed by hollow apologies. You have had enough. Tell her you do not want to communicate with her for a while. You are done forgiving her for not changing her ways. Then allow time to pass. The next time you see or hear from her, pay attention to see if she has improved at all.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I am 30 years old, and I've never successfully saved any money long-term. I've tried time and time again to keep money in my savings account, but I always end up using it for unforeseen expenses. I don't make a lot of money to start with, but I have friends who have somehow saved a lot of money. I don't know what's wrong with me. How can I successfully build my savings account? -- No Savings

DEAR NO SAVINGS: The good news is that you are realizing this when you are only 30. Sadly, I have talked to many people who are at retirement age who are crying the same song and are worried sick because they see that they may never be able to retire. You have plenty of time to get your finances in order if you start now.

One of the simplest things you can do is to have money deposited from your paycheck into an account before you even get it. Instead of putting it in an easily accessible savings account, choose a different financial instrument like a Roth IRA. Talk to a financial adviser at your bank or credit union and get advice on the best ways to start saving today. For more ideas on savings, go to: americasaves.org/resource-center/insights/54-ways-to-save-money.

Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106