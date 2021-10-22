DEAR HARRIETTE: Is it normal to find yourself becoming increasingly irritated by your significant other? My girlfriend gets on my nerves more than usual these days. What could be the reason? Could this be a sign that we need to break up? -- Always Annoyed
DEAR ALWAYS ANNOYED: Whenever you notice that you are pointing your finger at others a lot, it's a good time to pause and turn your attention toward yourself. Ask yourself: What is my role in this moment? What have I done to create the agitation and irritation that I am experiencing? What can I do to change it?
Focusing on yourself should help you to notice what is going on in your life that may be affecting your relationship. Are you under a lot of stress? Did anything occur between the two of you that upset you that hasn't been addressed?
Think about your interactions of late. What has been different? What have you observed about your significant other's life and stressors? What surrounding circumstances may have led to this heightened irritability?
When you feel like you have some sense of what's going on, approach your girlfriend. State your feelings and how you are uncomfortable and often annoyed. Describe how you find yourself reacting to her in recent days. Ask her what's going on in her life and how she feels about your relationship. Do your best to get an open conversation going where you can get to the bottom of things. Often, outside circumstances can lead to inner challenges. Before you say goodbye, agree to go deeper to figure out what's going on and come up with a solution together.
DEAR HARRIETTE: What is the best way for a disorganized person to practice organization skills? I have tried everything and still manage to lose and misplace certain items. I have a minimal understanding of technology and how to arrange things on my laptop. How do I get better at all this? -- Disorganized
DEAR DISORGANIZED: Some things can be done without technology at all. I'm a big believer in lists. With pen and paper, each day you can record what you need to do and when. Then, throughout the day, you check off items as you complete them. That will keep your tasks organized -- as long as you stay engaged with recording your activities.
In terms of belongings, pick a place where you will promise to put certain things, like a hook at the door for your keys, a cradle by your bed where you put your reading glasses, a filing system where you put your important papers. Color code these files so it's easy to know where things belong. Throw out anything that you are not using. Clutter leads to disorganization. Get rid of anything that isn't serving you.
For the technology part, take a class. There are free classes on YouTube for how to set up your computer and other devices with organization systems that are easy to follow. Invest a few hours into studying this so that you can prepare yourself for success. Finally, you may want to hire an organizational coach to come into your home and help you out. After that initial setup, you can just follow the plan that they've established for you.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I want to move out of my parents' home, but I don't know how to even begin to plan for such a drastic change. I know some people manage to reestablish themselves quickly, but I am at a total loss. I just started working, so I am making a low salary, but I do have a job. My parents offered to let me stay here while I get on my feet. How long should I stay? How much should I save? What should I research? Should I learn to drive before considering this larger leap? Any tips and advice will be appreciated! -- Leaving Home
DEAR LEAVING HOME: Start by figuring out where you would like to live. Research what it costs to rent an apartment in that area. Figure out if you will need a roommate, or if you can afford to pay rent with the income that you currently make. Many young people start off with roommates in order to defray costs.
As far as driving goes, it depends on the area where you will live and work. If you need to drive in order to get around, by all means get as prepared as possible. Get a license and a car, if you can.
In terms of savings, ideally you should save up at least six months' worth of your anticipated living expenses. That would include rent, food, utilities, gas, car payment, etc. If you can start out in that way, you will have a nice financial cushion to support your leap into independence.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My friends keep making me feel bad about how little money I make at my job. I've been working at a law firm for the past seven months as a paralegal assistant. My job is extremely demanding, but it's the perfect opportunity for me, seeing as I plan on being an entertainment lawyer. When I vent to my friends or say simple things about how I wish I made more money, they always tell me that I need to quit. I know that I could be making more, but I am mostly here for the experience and the opportunity. I don't appreciate them making me feel bad about the choice that I made. None of them get it, and they keep shaming me. Should I stop complaining about my job to them? It sucks not having anyone to vent to. -- Paralegal
DEAR PARALEGAL: Yes, stop venting to people who don't see your vision. These friends are not good for that job. It is true that the role of a paralegal is extremely demanding and usually low-paying, but it can directly lead to higher-paid work. Keep your vision clear in your sight and map out the plan for your future. Literally write down the steps you need to take to get to where you are headed, which includes law school, internships and more. Seek out people who work in the field as mentors and friends. It's not that you need to drop your friend group. You just need to expand the group to include people who understand your vision and can support it.
Raises don't usually come after six months, so bide your time. Do your best, and after a year and proof of a job well done, you can ask for a bump in salary.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My fiance has completely unrealistic expectations about getting our first place together. He has lived in New York City his entire life, and he wants to stay there. He works in retail, so I know that New York is completely unaffordable for us. I suggested that we move to Atlanta because I know that our money could go further there. He refuses to listen to me and swears that we could live a good life in New York with the money he makes now. I'm not comfortable with the idea of moving there and struggling financially. What do I do? – Realistic
DEAR REALISTIC: Map out a plan together for your future. Include dollars and cents in your vision. When do you plan to get married? What does each of your jobs pay? What is the earning potential for each of you in one year, five years, 10 years? Do you want to have children? When? How do you plan to educate your children, public or private? Do you intend to rent or own your home?
Keep going through life questions and talk about it all. Your answers will help inform what you value and whether you share the same or similar goals and dreams. This should help you figure out if you want to be together, and where you want to live.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My girlfriend feels stuck at her current job. She has an impressive resume, and I know she's overqualified for the job she has now. Anyone would want hire someone like her. She doesn't want to be without income, but I see how miserable this job is making her. I don't know how to get her to take a leap of faith. How do I encourage her to start the journey of at least searching for a different job? -- Leap of Faith
DEAR LEAP OF FAITH: Your encouragement is wonderful, and you may be able to channel it to make it more useful. Ask your girlfriend what she would want to do if she could do anything. Help her to dream about her future. Then ask her if you can help her to make one of her dreams come true. If she can take her focus off of the negatives of her situation and put more emphasis on her future, it may help her to be happier. What can she do in this job that will help her to fulfill her dreams? What might the next job be that would get her closer to her goals? She should apply for that. The more specifically she thinks about her future, the more likely she will drum up the courage to take the next steps.
DEAR HARRIETTE: A good friend of mine really admires my current boss. She has been pestering me to get her an interview with him, or at least a phone call. I told her that I'm not comfortable using my job to put her in contact with my boss, especially since she doesn't really have anything of value to say to him. I feel like a bad friend for not helping her out in this way, but I know that I could get in real trouble at work if I give her what she's asking for. What do I do? -- Do It Yourself
DEAR DO IT YOURSELF: All you have is your reputation, your word. With your boss, I hope that your word counts for a lot. Do not set up a meeting between your boss and your friend now. Wait. There is a way for you to make her dream come true without damaging your reputation.
When you believe that you have established a strong rapport with your boss, you can tell him that you have a good friend who wants to meet him. Tell your boss the truth -- your friend greatly admires him and has asked to meet. Add that you do not necessarily think this is about a job, just a meeting. Tell your boss a bit about your friend, including her professional background.
What you need to be clear about is why you are introducing them. Your word counts for a lot. Just making the introduction could signal to your boss that you think he should hire her. If that's not the case, you have to say so. Your boss will want to be clear about the nature of your endorsement.
