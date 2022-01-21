DEAR HARRIETTE: My aunt -- my mom's sister -- has had issues with my stepdad for quite some time now. Their issues are complex, and I've always tried to stay neutral on the situation. I had a long conversation with my stepdad the other day about their issues. After the talk, we both decided that it was time for all of us (my mother, my aunt and my stepdad) to sit down and talk about everything together. I didn't say much; I let my stepdad do most of the talking. The conversation went sour, and my aunt ended up storming out of the room and saying that I had betrayed her by talking to my stepdad about the things she had told me in confidence.

My aunt has since blocked me on social media, has demanded I repay her every dime she's spent on me in the past and no longer speaks to me. I can't help but feel guilty about blabbing to my stepdad even though my aunt's reaction was completely misdirected. Am I wrong for talking to my stepdad about her? Am I right to feel guilty? -- In the Middle

DEAR IN THE MIDDLE: You are in a mess, as you know. Nobody is in the right here. When you live in the middle of other people's relationship drama, it rubs off on you. Yes, you were wrong to break your aunt's confidence in talking to your stepdad, but, at the same time, it was bound to happen. The adults in this situation -- your mother, her husband and your aunt -- should have worked out their issues without pulling you into the loop. If only life worked that way.

You should apologize to your aunt for betraying her confidence, but that should be enough. Her extreme requirement that you pay her back for her past support sounds like a vindictive swipe that may pass in time. For now, just sit tight. Hopefully the storm will pass. The only way things will get better, though, is if the adults deal with their issues themselves.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My college roommate stole hundreds of dollars from me. His mother ended up returning it to me a few months later, but the damage had been done by the time I got my money back. He recently messaged me on Facebook asking that I publicly apologize for telling everyone that he stole from me since I received the money back. I don't want to do that. The money back was returned by his mother, not by him. He never should have stolen from me in the first place. He says that he needs me to clear his name because my accusations have prevented him from getting jobs. What should I do? -- Still a Thief

DEAR STILL A THIEF: Why would your old roommate believe that your accusations are costing him jobs? Did you post about the theft? How would this be known publicly?

Regarding his mother, the fact that you were repaid is real. You should accept that. What more do you want? Did your roommate ever apologize to you for the theft? Do you know why he stole from you? What I'm getting at is, why are you still so upset? Something is unresolved between you two.

Go back in your mind and revisit what happened. What were the circumstances of the theft? What was going on in your life and your roommate's? What will make you feel at peace about this situation? My gut says that you still need something from him before you will be willing to release him publicly from his sins.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My grandmother was living in my family's guest house until a few months ago, when she decided to move in with her sister. She asked my younger sister to stay in the house and take care of it for her until she got back. My sister now lives in the guest house full-time and does whatever she wants. My grandma and younger sister are very close, but I always thought I'd be the one to move into the guest house because I'm older. My parents always said that if Grandma ever moved out, it would make sense for me to get the guest house. I'm in no position to move out of the house on my own, but I feel that I'm more deserving of having my own space. What should I do? -- Grandma's Guest House

DEAR GRANDMA'S GUEST HOUSE: The question today is, whose guest house is it? If it belongs to your parents, they get to make the decision as to who lives there. Since they already told you it would be yours when your grandmother moved, appeal to them to let you move in now. Of course, your sister will be disappointed if she has to move back into the main house, but that's life.

Your parents may want to check in with your grandmother first to find out when she intends to move back into the guest house. If she is coming back soon, it may be more disruptive than necessary for you and your younger sister to play musical chairs with it. But if her stay is indefinite or for several more months, it makes sense for them to honor their promise to you.

This will surely be a tense transition, as your sister will not want to move out. Ask your parents to have your back on this. It will likely be awkward for them, since they allowed her to move in even though they had originally promised it to you. If you want it, you may have to fight for it. Do your best to lobby for the space without being rude to your sister, your grandmother or your parents.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I was fired from my job at a media company that I dedicated years of my life to. The company was a startup, so layoffs were always inevitable, but I was let go in a way that made me feel like I had never been valued in the first place. Now that the company is under new management, they want to bring me back as a contract employee. This company has broken my trust, but I need the money. What should I do? -- Hesitant

DEAR HESITANT: Evaluate your situation. If you have not yet found another job and this one would help you financially -- at least in the short term -- go for it. Be sure to go in with your eyes open. You are being hired to fulfill a need that the company has. It is not personal. It is business. Consider that the new management is there to help smooth out the kinks from the previous administration. Since you were invited back, this suggests that you are valued right now. Your skills and experience must be needed, or you would not have been contacted. Before you accept, be crystal clear about your responsibilities. If you can have a formal contract, go for that. Negotiate the terms of your employment to the best of your ability. Start off with a shared understanding of your job to avoid confusion in the future.

Walk in with confidence and clarity. Be excellent at completing your tasks. Don't hold a grudge about the past. Stay in the present.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I've watched several of my friends gain a lot of weight from being on birth control. I've always struggled with my weight, and now that I've finally gotten to a place where I'm completely comfortable with myself, I don't want anything throwing me off. At the same time, I have no desire to get pregnant. What should I do? -- Scared of Weight Gain

DEAR SCARED OF WEIGHT GAIN: This is a time to talk to your OB-GYN. Birth control pills are not the only way that women protect themselves from unwanted pregnancies. While once considered an unsafe option, IUDs are becoming popular again, for example. Find out what your doctor recommends. That may include a particular type of birth control pill as well. Not all have the same side effects.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My boyfriend and I got into a huge fight that very well could have ended our relationship. We talked everything out, and now we're back on good terms, but I noticed that he deleted all of our pictures together from his Instagram. Does this mean that he wanted to break up? Should I ask him to put the pictures back up? -- Deleted

DEAR DELETED: You need to sit down and talk to your boyfriend. Point out that you believe you two are on solid ground now and that you have agreed to move forward. Check in to make sure he agrees. Tell him you noticed that he deleted all of his photos of you as a couple from his Instagram. Ask why -- if he says he did it when you were arguing, ask why he hasn't put them back up. Find out whether this deletion is simply an act of the past or if it means something now.

This should not be an argument starter. Instead, it may lead to a deeper conversation. Honestly, images of you two being posted all over the internet is not the issue. The status of your relationship is. You weathered a big emotional storm. Are things really calm now, or are there more issues to unpack? Use this moment to examine your relationship and honestly examine whatever difficulties may be beneath the surface. Relationships work when people work at them and commit to going deep. If you two choose to explore your hearts, your dreams and your desires for the future, you may end up in a much more connected place.

Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106

