Due to a production error the forst letter in today’s column,” Approchaing Loss” was included with the response. We include it today in it’s entirety.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My grandmother has been sick for about a year. She's slowly losing control of her body and mind. She's not capable of living alone as she can't walk much and shows early signs of dementia. She has a live-in caretaker. My mom often goes over there to spend time with her and provide social connection. However, every time my mom comes home, she's in a bad mood -- and understandably so. It's just that she becomes so sad that it worries me. I don't know what to do. How do I let her know I'm here for her and suggest she talk to a professional? -- Approaching Loss

DEAR APPROACHING LOSS: Caregivers are often the family members who are the least cared for and the most at risk because they are so laser-focused on helping the person in immediate need that they neglect themselves. As a caregiver, she may have trouble finding enough time to tend to herself or may be too saddened to think about anything positive. It's great that you are noticing your mother's needs so that you can help -- even if only in small ways.

When your mother gets home, make it your intention to tend to her. Offer to give her a shoulder rub for a few minutes. Talk to her about a creative idea that you would like her advice about. Create a time in the day that she can look forward to with you that will be uplifting and nurturing for her.

Ask her what activities and hobbies she has enjoyed in the past. Encourage her to think of something she may want to do for herself, like reading, knitting or crocheting, art, or a dance class. Meditation is an excellent way to shift your mood and engage your center. And yes, if she seems depressed, suggest that she see a therapist.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I just reconnected with an old high school acquaintance. We have become good friends. When she introduced me to her fiance, I was shocked to learn it was my old boyfriend from college. He knew we were friends now and did not tell her that he knew me. He and I have an extensive past together, and I feel uncomfortable about her not knowing. Should I tell her? -- Ex Factor

DEAR EX FACTOR: In a word, yes. If she is your friend and you intend to remain close, you cannot keep something this significant to yourself. Since you didn't tell her immediately, though, you may want to check in with him. Ask him why in the world he chose not to reveal his past relationship with you. Give him the heads-up that you intend to let her know about it. Don't let him convince you to keep it a secret.

You do not need to reveal all of the details of the past. Decide what is important to share with your friend and what can remain part of your private history. College relationships are often messy. They represent growth periods for young people and do not always showcase behavior at its best. Unless he was dangerous or wildly disrespectful in ways that could be hurtful to your friend, keep those details to yourself. Share highlights, and if she wants to know more, tell her she should ask him.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I just recently found out my ex fathered a baby with a mutual acquaintance of ours. She is now married and raising the child as her husband's. Her husband has no idea it's not his child. Her child and mine are siblings, which makes me feel a responsibility to expose this secret. I would hate for my child to grow up and unknowingly ask his sister on a date. What should I do? -- Secrets

DEAR SECRETS: First, I have to ask: How do you know that this child is your ex's? Being suspicious is one thing, but this is a serious accusation. It should not be based on hearsay -- you must have solid evidence. You may want to make more inquiries.

Contact your mutual acquaintance and talk to her, in person if at all possible. Tell her that you know the identity of her child and are concerned about what happens down the line. Describe the worst-case scenario in your mind -- about your children, who are siblings, falling for each other without knowing the truth. Tell her you need her to come clean to her husband about this child's true identity. Know that she probably won't do that.

Is your ex interested in claiming this child? If so, talk to him about it. He will stand up for the child only if he is ready to take responsibility.

Worst case: You may need to distance yourself and your child from this family. It is not for you to reveal this child's true identity, certainly not now. If you find yourself in the position of needing to tell your kid in the future, be ready. But keep quiet for now.

DEAR HARRIETTE: Ever since I started losing weight, my boyfriend has been treating me differently. I've lost around 50 pounds since January. Since the weight loss became noticeable, he rarely gives me compliments anymore. He once made a comment about how I think I'm too good for him now. I'm shocked by him acting like this; he was the main person who encouraged me to start my weight loss journey. What could this be about? -- Unsupported

DEAR UNSUPPORTED: Sounds like your boyfriend is feeling insecure about himself and your relationship now that you are slimming down. He probably thought you were beautiful before, and now you have become breathtaking to him. As more people notice you, he is increasingly less secure in his relationship with you. While this is happening in his head, you can help by assuring him of your feelings for him, letting him know how you are dealing with your body transformation -- insecurities and all -- and making it clear how you feel about him. You must also tell him that when he withholds compliments and offers sharp words instead, it hurts your feelings and makes you think he doesn't care about you. Have that honest conversation with him and plot a way forward together.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My boss constantly hits on me, and it makes me extremely uncomfortable. I don't want to risk losing my job by complaining, but he's becoming too much. He's starting to do it in front of others, and it makes me not want to come in to work most days. I live alone, and I have to pay my bills, so I don't really know how to handle it. I know it may sound strange, but HR at my company is a joke -- they've failed to get people fired for much more. What should I do? -- Creepy Boss

DEAR CREEPY BOSS: I spoke to an attorney about this subject and learned a few things about how to protect yourself in this situation. First, know that HR at any company is there to protect the company -- not you. You are right not to go to them to help you before seeking outside counsel. Explain your situation to an employment attorney. Gather as much evidence as you can to illustrate what has been happening to you. That includes noting any witnesses who may have observed his behavior. With that information, you can go to HR and state your case.

Yes, confronting your boss can put you in a vulnerable position. But your letter suggests that you are already in such a position. Now you need to strategize for what happens next. With your attorney, you can push back and try to get him to be held accountable for his actions. You should also start looking for a new job in case it becomes too hostile at your current workplace. But having an attorney will buy you time because now you will have protection.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I was visiting with a good friend recently and noticed as he was looking at his phone that he had been watching ear wax removal videos. I asked him about it because it looked like he had a lot of these videos open. It seemed weird and kind of gross to me, and I really couldn't figure out why this seemingly normal guy would be into something so nasty.

My friend got defensive when I asked him about it, and he told me that the videos are weirdly fun to watch. He got into it during the pandemic. He said he was looking at a different random video when one of the earwax ones popped up. One led to another, and he got hooked. I thought he was being particularly odd when he told me, but when I looked it up, I saw that there are many of them with huge numbers of views. This creeps me out. I feel like my friend has become somebody I don't even know. How can I get him to separate from this nasty stuff? -- Addicted to Earwax Videos

DEAR ADDICTED TO EAR WAX VIDEOS: According to TikTok, earwax videos have received more than 1.4 billion views since just 2020. It clearly is a trend that your friend has hit upon. While it seems gross to you, my research suggests that the "big reveal" of a clean ear at the end creates a level of satisfaction in some viewers after watching these things.

Rather than rejecting your friend or judging him for his choices, just move on. You do not have to think about or talk about this compulsion of his. It is not something that he will likely do when in your company. He probably got obsessed with it when he couldn't go out, and a social media algorithm then directed him to more and more of these videos.

By the way, the same thing happens these days no matter what your area of interest is. Whatever you look at, the algorithm will show you more ad nauseam. The way out is to put down your device and go out and live your life. Invite your friend to hang out with you. Stepping away from the electronics is a healthy alternative for everyone!

Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0