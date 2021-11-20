DEAR HARRIETTE: My boyfriend told his mother one of my biggest secrets. The two of them are very close, but I'm deeply upset with him for repeating something I asked him to never share. I feel deeply betrayed and embarrassed. At first I felt angry enough to consider a breakup, but I've since calmed down. Would I be overreacting if I never told him another secret again? What would the correct response be? -- Betrayed

DEAR BETRAYED: The problem with secrets is that too often that confidence is betrayed. There always seems to be someone to confide in, even when you have promised to keep something to yourself. Witness your boyfriend and his mother.

Talk to your boyfriend and make it clear to him how upset you have been about his betrayal. Be sure he understands that this violation of trust makes you question whether it is safe to talk to him about your innermost feelings and your most tender stories. Admit that you are doubting whether you can confide in him anymore. Ask him why he chose to share this secret with his mother after you explicitly asked him not to.

Ultimately, you will have to weigh each situation to decide what you share with your boyfriend. Whenever you reveal something private to anyone, there is a chance that it will be shared with others. Sometimes it is more important to say it anyway. You will have to decide when the revelation is more important than the secrecy.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I subleased an apartment from my friend who had to move unexpectedly. Her cousin and I are splitting the sublease as roommates. I recently found out that her cousin hasn't been paying as much as I have for rent. I'm upset because I'm a full-time student, so the rent has been a challenge for me. Should I confront them about this? My friend was doing me a favor by letting me move in because I simply couldn't afford on-campus housing anymore, but I feel taken advantage of. -- Subleasing

DEAR SUBLEASING: Unfortunately, you probably have no rights here. You can check with a lawyer or with housing court, but I doubt they can offer relief. Did you sign a lease, for starters? Very often when people sublease, it is done under the table, so to speak.

While what your friend did -- lopsidedly dividing the rent -- was not fair, in your eyes, you may not be able to change anything. You can appeal to her humanity. Tell her that you just learned that her cousin is paying less than you are paying. Point out that it is a stretch for you to pay the amount you agreed to, given your student status. Ask her if she would consider rebalancing the amount you pay.

If you really cannot afford to pay this rent, you may want to look for another home. If the sublet is off the books, bringing it up to the landlord could result in everybody getting evicted. If it is legal, it means you two agreed on particular rental amounts, and that would be binding.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My friend's birthday is coming up in a few weeks, but earlier this year she completely forgot my birthday. She still hasn't said anything about it, and it's been more than eight months. Is it petty of me to not acknowledge her birthday because she didn't acknowledge mine? She isn't throwing any type of celebration, so it would be easy enough to act like I genuinely forgot. -- Friend Forgot Birthday

DEAR FRIEND FORGOT BIRTHDAY: It is past time for you to let this go. Chances are your friend has zero recollection of missing your birthday. Is that hurtful? Clearly it is for you. But you have held a grudge about this for nearly a year. That is long enough. Instead, forgive your friend for forgetting, for being distracted, for missing your birthday -- for whatever the reason may have been. Let that go. And, of course, wish her a happy birthday since you do remember.

Yes, one's birthday can be considered one's most special day -- or not. Life happens. Whatever caused your friend to miss celebrating you on your big day does not mean that you should snub her in retaliation.

I have a friend from high school. Our practice is to reach out and say happy birthday every year, even if we don't speak otherwise. I recall a few years ago when I did not hear from this friend, and I admit that it hurt my feelings. I did not say anything. Some months later, he reached out to apologize for not contacting me on my big day. I appreciated it, but it also made me realize that I did not nor should not need his validation of my day to feel complete. Instead, I decided to focus on enjoying my day in the moment and basking in whatever acknowledgment comes my way. This approach has made me much happier. Try it!

DEAR HARRIETTE: It doesn't look like I'm going to graduate on time. I'm a few credits short, and my graduation is next week. I can take the classes over the summer and be finished by fall, but I will miss the ceremony and will not be able to walk across the stage with my friends. Of course, I'm sad and a little bit embarrassed. I want to avoid the ceremony altogether since I won't be able to participate in it, but I know that it's important for me to show up in support of all my friends who are graduating. I am afraid that when I get there I'm going to be really emotional and bitter. How can I put the bitterness aside and show up for my friends? – Resentful

DEAR RESENTFUL: You must first deal with your reality. You have known for a while that you weren't going to be able to graduate this year. You need to accept that and decide on your plan for the future. When the path forward is clear, it will make it easier to face your friends.

Putting on your friend hat, if you can muster up the courage, you should go to their graduation and the subsequent festivities. Honor them by showing up where you can. You probably won't have to talk about yourself much. They will be excited about their big day, as will their families. Let them talk about themselves. If you are asked about your plans, be prepared to share them -- you intend to finish your final credits over the summer and ... ? Figure out what you plan to do next so that you can say it out loud.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I started seeing a girl who is a huge basketball fanatic. She started her own brand revolving around her favorite NBA teams, and she has a YouTube channel where she analyzes the latest games. She told me she never played sports growing up. I really want to ask her how and why she got into sports, because it seems a little unusual for a woman with no sports background. Is that a sexist question? I was avoiding asking her for fear of it sounding sexist. -- Dating a Sports Fan

DEAR DATING A SPORTS FAN: What is sexist is that your curiosity about her sports fanaticism is based on her being a woman. Why not just be curious? It is interesting that your girlfriend is all about sports. Out of pure interest in her, ask her how she came to be so laser-focused on basketball. Did her parents watch sports when she was growing up? When did she first get interested? What propelled her to go as far as to create a brand around the industry?

If you are genuinely interested in your girlfriend's choices, learn as much as you can about her and the business she has built. If you happen to be interested in sports, you are golden. You have a girlfriend who shares your passion. If you are not a basketball fan, you can still support her.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I am an after-school program instructor at a public elementary school. I'm going on leave for a few weeks, and I had to train the substitute that will be taking over for me. I'm super-thankful that she could step in, but I immediately felt like something was off about her. I do not like the way she talks to my kids at all. The kids are very young and don't respond well to an aggressive teaching style such as hers. I feel really guilty about leaving them with someone I don't approve of. I'm not sure what type of say I have in this. Should I speak directly to her, or should I take it to a higher-up? I don't want to cause unnecessary tension. -- After-School Instructor

DEAR AFTER-SCHOOL INSTRUCTOR: Trust your gut. Talk to your replacement first and let her know what methods you believe the students respond to best. Give examples of how you have noticed the children react when they are addressed in different ways. Point out that you think she might soften some of her ways of engaging them to ensure their positive attitude.

Next, go to the administrator of the after-school program or the school and directly outline your concerns. Describe what you have observed about this substitute teacher, the aggressive manner that you have seen her employ and how you have witnessed the students react to this behavior. Point out that you do have to go on leave but are worried about your students' mental and emotional health. Ask leadership to observe this teacher and take proper action if needed. Let them know that you have spoken to her so that there's no need for secrecy. The children are your priority. Make it clear that this is why you are speaking up.

Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106

