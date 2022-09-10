DEAR HARRIETTE: My friend "Mary" threw a small and intimate event over the weekend, and I ended up running into my ex-boyfriend there. He was there with his date, who just happens to be close friends with Mary. I felt blindsided. I wish Mary had warned me that he might be there, or that he is now dating a friend of hers. She must have known who was coming, as she asked all guests to RSVP for the event. Am I wrong to be upset with Mary for not warning me? -- Blindsided

DEAR BLINDSIDED: You have every right to feel uncomfortable about what happened. Talk to Mary. Ask her if she knew her friend was bringing your ex. Tell her how his presence made you feel and that you wished you had gotten a heads-up -- if only to get your mind around the fact that he would be present.

Ask her why she didn't tell you what she knew. Point out that you would have informed her if the tables were turned. That doesn't mean, by the way, that she should have uninvited him, but that letting you know would have helped you when you saw him with this other woman.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I am the main person who works in my family, though it used to be my husband. As he gets older and slows down, he expects the same of me, even though I am too young to retire and we can't afford it. Whenever I have to make a business call at the same time that he wants me to watch a movie or hang out with him, he gets mad. That's ridiculous! I have been working from home for more than two years due to the pandemic. My employer allows me to continue working from home, which I thought would be nice, but now I'm not so sure. We also have the option of going back into the office either hybrid -- three days a week -- or full-time. I am rethinking what I should do. At first, I was excited to stay at home, but it won't work if my husband is constantly interrupting me or being mad that I am working in the first place. What do you think I should do? -- Where To Work

DEAR WHERE TO WORK: The great news is that you have options. It sounds like you will have more peace and productivity if you are not working at home all the time. Many people who have gone to a hybrid work experience say that they have been more productive because they use their time in the office more efficiently. Perhaps you can try the three-day-per-week model and map out your time so that it gives you more flexibility when you are working from home. You will still have to manage your husband and remind him that you still have a job and the responsibilities that go along with that. When at home, establish your working hours and your break times. Remind your husband of what those hours are and do your best to comply. Make sure to allot time that is exclusively for him. That may help him relax during your work hours.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My son received a number of monetary gifts from my friends and some family members for graduating from high school. I recently discovered that he did not send thank-you notes to everyone. He sent a few the day after his graduation, but as other gifts trickled in, it turns out he did not follow through. I am so embarrassed. People shared their hard-earned money with him, and he didn't say a word. It has been two months now. I still want him to send those notes, but he is dragging his feet. How can I get him to be responsible here? -- Closing the Loop

DEAR CLOSING THE LOOP: Have a serious conversation with your son. Tell him what he already knows: It is rude to accept gifts of any kind or amount from people and not to say thank you. Remind him of the people who shared gifts with him. Point out that even though they came after graduation, they were heartfelt. Those people thought about him enough to send him money. He must close the loop with a note expressing his gratitude and sharing something about his plans.

Offer to sit down with him and help him complete this cycle of giving. You could do it for him, but it is important for him to do this for himself. A part of becoming a responsible adult is completing responsibilities. This is surely one of them.

DEAR HARRIETTE: A friend of mine wrote a book, and I have offered to help him promote it. It turns out that he is pretty shy and reluctant to accept my help. I know that he has to hustle himself in order to get the word out and sell. I don't mean to be pushy, but if he sits back and doesn't do anything, chances are, the book will come and go without any fanfare or real sales. Should I continue to push him to promote himself even if he doesn't currently feel comfortable doing it? If so, what can I do to get him to do more? -- Promote Your Book

DEAR PROMOTE YOUR BOOK: As an author myself, I can tell you that writing a book is very different from promoting it. Many authors are quiet and somewhat reclusive, so it can be hard for them to step up and wear their marketing hat. Indeed, many authors don't know the first thing about marketing.

You are kind to want to help your friend. Maybe you can start small with him. Offer to host a small gathering of friends who will want to learn about his book. Create an intimate book signing where he will feel comfortable talking about his book. This may warm him up for larger engagements. However, know that you can only push so much. If he continues to balk, stop. Let the future play out as it will.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My dad has sent my kids over $3,000 worth of toys and games, and now he wants to plan a vacation together. He knows I'm still trying to find a car to get my kids to and from school, practices, games, etc. I told him I could not help him plan a vacation right now because I have to make purchasing a car a priority. Now he's angry with me. Why doesn't he understand? -- Car Trouble

DEAR CAR TROUBLE: Your father needs a wake-up call. Don't let him guilt or manipulate you. Sit down with him and point out that he is not Santa Claus, and all of you must live in the real world. Tell him that the extravagance of expensive gifts for your kids is unhelpful when some of their basic needs are not met. Tell him it's too bad that he is mad at you right now, but his anger is misplaced. You are working as hard as you can to provide for your kids. If he wants to help, he needs to listen to you and understand what is actually needed, not what would be fun.

If he chooses to fret, let him. You do not have time to indulge his fantasies. Of course, it was nice of him to shower your children with gifts, but enough is enough. When he is able to calm down, you might recommend that in the future he pick one great item for each child and offer the rest toward their well-being -- i.e., helping you to buy a car. Tell him that a vacation is not in the cards until you can get the basics together. A compromise, though, might be a day trip to an amusement park -- provided he is willing to foot the bill. That is pricey, too.

DEAR HARRIETTE: One of my best friends recently started planning her wedding and didn't tell me. I always thought that we would share this type of moment with each other. I found out from a mutual friend that she had started planning nearly a year ago and even set a date without telling me anything! It's now two weeks before the wedding, and she just reached out to ask if I'd come. I'm so hurt by this that I don't know how I should respond. What should I do? -- Late Invite

DEAR LATE NOTICE: Sounds like the two of you don't hold each other in the same regard. Inviting you two weeks before the big event is an afterthought. Naturally, this hurt your feelings. There could have been unusual circumstances. As we know, COVID-19 threw a wrench into many couples' wedding plan. But the fact that she didn't talk to you about it at all is what is particularly troubling.

Before RSVPing, get your friend on the phone. Congratulate her on her nuptials and ask her why you are just now learning about it, only two weeks before the big day. Tensions are usually high around weddings, but her behavior is extreme if you two actually were best friends. Find out why she gave you the cold shoulder. Depending on her answer and how you feel, decide whether you should attend. The choice is totally up to you. You owe her nothing. She broke that covenant when she kept you in the dark for so long.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I have a very inquisitive and talkative 8-year-old son. I am always impressed by the questions he comes up with and his eagerness to learn. I try to feed his desire to learn new things by giving him books to read and finding new places for us to visit. He has older teenage siblings who often find these activities boring. How can I bridge the gap between my 8-year-old and his older siblings, who are not interested in the same things? -- Sibling Collective

DEAR SIBLING COLLECTIVE: Think of incentives that your teenagers might appreciate, and offer them if they promise to spend a certain amount of time with your younger son. Teenagers are often obsessed with the details of their evolving lives and don't even notice their younger siblings. Presenting a desirable outcome to them in exchange for positive quality time with your younger child may work.

If your older children are not naturally inclined to participate in the activities that fascinate the baby of your family, your incentives will only work for so long. Look more closely at each of your older children. Notice if there is one thing that each might be willing to offer to the 8-year-old. Encourage that and see what happens.

Even more, you may need to create play dates and other engagements with your younger boy's peers.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I recently celebrated my birthday weekend with a guy who's been asking me out for years. We went on a few dates leading up to my birthday to ensure we were compatible. After we both agreed we were into each other, we left for the birthday trip and had a great time. When we returned home, he told me he didn't want to pursue anything serious with me. This blindsided me because I was adamant that I wasn't looking for a casual fling when I agreed to go out with him. What did I do wrong? -- Confused Date

DEAR CONFUSED DATE: You didn't give yourself enough time before jumping into the deep end. A few dates escalated into a trip. For him, that seems to have meant a fling. It could be that he was deceptive from the start. It could be that he didn't feel you two were compatible after all. It could also be that he had finally "conquered" you after so many years of pursuit.

Before you cut ties completely, ask him what happened. Remind him that you were clear about what you were looking for in a relationship, and his actions are confusing and disturbing. Press him to tell you why the sudden reversal.

Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106