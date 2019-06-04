DEAR HARRIETTE: More and more television series are representing individuals in the LGBTQ community. I think it is great for them to be cast and portrayed in certain roles. However, I see the same happening in children's TV shows, and I wonder why it is necessary for kids to be exposed to sexual orientation at such young ages. The recent gay marriage on "Arthur" is a great example of this.
Being a mother of four, I believe children should be taught to love everyone without being exposed to things they are not ready to comprehend yet. When they see certain things on TV, it can influence and persuade them to make certain actions. For instance, my daughter was playing with two Barbie dolls the other day, and she made the dolls kiss each other. I just don't want them to be exposed to sensitive matter at an early age. -- Overexposed
DEAR OVEREXPOSED: I believe that there is way too much sexual activity and innuendo on TV in general. Subtle portrayals of intimacy have been replaced with overt intimate acts. In theory, I agree with you that no sexual behavior should be part of children's television -- not because I am opposed to different sexual orientations, but because I think children should be able to enjoy themselves in nonsexualized environments. That said, on "Arthur," the issue was not sexual behavior, it was marriage. Like it or not, we live in a country that allows all people to marry.
While it is true that when people see different behaviors, they take in some information, psychologists agree that children will not become gay because they see that type of relationship -- including a same-sex marriage. The realities of coming into one's own sexual identity are different and complex. Many people say they knew they were whatever their orientation from a very early age, even if it took time, courage and awareness to express it.
Regarding the two dolls kissing, that could have simply been your daughter playing with her dolls. It could mean more. Talk to her about it. That's how you will learn where her head is.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I feel like such a failure. I thought I was paying attention to my son's grades and school schedule, but I just saw his transcript, and he has been late many times and absent way too often. To my knowledge, he had not taken a sick day or stayed home. I work, so I'm not home all day, but I'm shocked by this. His absences are bringing down his grades. Plus, he was doing better at the beginning of the year compared to now. What can I do to help him? -- Student in Need
DEAR STUDENT IN NEED: It's never too late to step in and try to figure things out. Start by talking to him. Do your best to be even-toned. If you scare him or threaten him, he may clam up. Ask him what's going on and why he has been absent and late so often and what has caused his grades to slip. You want to find out if there are any emotional issues or relationship drama that he's dealing with.
Contact his guidance counselor and ask for input that the school may have, and find out why you weren't informed earlier. Plead with the school to partner with you in supporting your son. Find out if he can do any makeup work to improve his grades. Learn about summer programs that may support him. You should also look into counseling for him. Talking to a therapist about what's going on may help him to address the underlying issues.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I am no stranger to social media or the internet, and I often come across "trolls" or internet bullies. When I see people saying mean, negative or hateful words, it makes me feel like I should stand up to them rather than ignore them and let ignorance spread. With this in mind, I know there are appropriate and inappropriate ways to get points across. When I do stand up to haters, some people are receptive to new information, and others will say horrible things back just for the fun of it. How should individuals in this day and age handle situations like these without simply just ignoring them? -- Stop the Trolls
DEAR STOP THE TROLLS: Make your decision on a case-by-case basis. Sometimes the best thing you can do is ignore someone who is spouting negativities. What that person wants the most is attention. If you refuse to take the bait and ignore them, you may be sending a strong enough message. If you feel tempted to respond, you can always block them.
On occasion, if you see something that seems egregious, you can report the person to the social media company for their unacceptable commentary. Lastly, you can write back and tell the person that what he or she is saying is untrue.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I reconnected with a high school friend recently, and we went out for some drinks. The problem is that my classmate treats me like I am still in high school. While I was in high school, I was not the most popular, and I was what some would call "weird." So while we're having drinks, my classmate referred to the strange things I did, and it made me feel bad. I ignored her while she laughed and reminisced. By the end of our meeting, I did not feel like it was a good decision to meet with her. She wants to have drinks again, but I don't want to. I want to tell her I'm not that same person from high school, and I need her to respect the woman I am now. How do I do that? -- Not the Same 17-Year-Old, Louisville, Kentucky
DEAR NOT THE SAME 17-YEAR-OLD: It is time for you to speak up for yourself. If you have any interest in getting together with this person, you owe it to yourself to let her know that, just like her, you are no longer a high school student. Tell her about yourself and your life. Further, make it clear that you do not appreciate her harping on your behavior from years ago. Suggest that if the two of you intend to rekindle a friendship, you should build it on a bond that you create today.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I work at a small bar, and I see a lot of customers every day. We have a group of regulars and some newbies. One regular comes in and always orders from me. We talk about his job and life, and after each of our conversations, I am more interested. He isn't married or in a relationship. I want to take charge and ask him out for a proper dinner, but I'm afraid he might deny me, creating awkwardness when he comes to the bar. Should I ask him out? How would you suggest I ask? -- Bashful Bartender, Las Vegas
DEAR BASHFUL BARTENDER: You are right to be a bit cautious here. Sometimes people share their life stories openly at a bar because it feels like a safe space in that there are no ties that bind. It is also true that true love has been discovered in that same setting. If you feel like the potential for a relationship with this man is worth the risk of awkwardness, go for it.
Tell your customer that you want to invite him to a "proper" dinner. Say that you like him and want to get to know him outside of the bar. State that you hope he will accept, but if he doesn't think it's a good idea, you hope the two of you can continue to be buddies at the bar. In this way, you will have given him an out if he needs one.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I have three daughters, all very healthy and happy girls. My middle daughter has always been obsessed with how she looks, whether that's her hair, skin or makeup. Over the past couple of months, she has become overly concerned with her weight. It has gotten to the point where I am worried about her. She looks thin, which can be a good thing when you can afford to lose some weight, but she did not need to lose any. Everyone keeps complimenting her on how great she looks, which I am afraid is just motivating her to lose more weight. I want to talk to her about it, but I don't want to come off as attacking her appearance. -- Concerned About Daughter's Weight, Richmond, Virginia
DEAR CONCERNED ABOUT DAUGHTER'S WEIGHT: Don't wait to talk to your daughter. You can compliment her on something that you believe is worthy of note, and then ask her about her eating habits. Tell her you have noticed that she has lost a lot of weight recently and that you are concerned that she is going too far. Ask her what she has changed. Try to get her to tell you what she eats every day. If you are worried that she may have an eating disorder, ask her directly -- though she may not tell you the truth. Depending on her responses, you may want to schedule a physical so that a medical professional can assess her health.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My parents have always been supportive of my dreams and aspirations. I am a recent college graduate, and I'm trying to get my career started. It is going slower than I thought, but I'm working at it. Recently, my dad has been sharing the idea of purchasing a small resort or beach house that we could turn into a family business. He just bought some beachfront property that he believes could be lucrative. I think it sounds like a great idea, but it's not something I'm interested in pursuing. My dad says this place will need full-time maintenance.
I have my own dreams I want to focus on, and working on a beach house isn't at the top of my list. How do I make it clear to my dad that the beach house isn't one of my dreams? -- On My Own, Eastern Shore, Maryland
DEAR ON MY OWN: It sounds like your dad is trying to figure out a way to support you with a ready-made idea for making money. It also sounds like you have other ideas for your life. This is a tough situation to be in, because what your dad probably thinks is helping you is creating unwelcome friction.
Rather than completely dismissing your dad's idea, talk to him. Tell him that you do think he has a great idea, but that you can't think about it seriously as a choice for you right now. Describe what you are looking to do in your life and the steps you believe it will take to be successful. Ask him if he can support your choice to pursue your path. Also ask if he will be able to build this beach house, and if you may be able to support him with it later. Sometimes family businesses are passed down to the children, but you need to be willing to take over at some point if you make that promise now.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I have a large family, and we don't see each other often. My mother passed recently, and my brother, who lives overseas, came home for the funeral. My brother and I haven't spoken in 20 years, and at the funeral we barely spoke. He was in the United States for only a day; there was no time to catch up and repair our relationship. We had a close relationship in the past, but now that we live in different countries, we've grown apart. I haven't reached out and he hasn't either, but since my mother died, I want to become closer to my family. How can I repair the relationship with my brother? -- After Mom, Sausalito, California
DEAR AFTER MOM: Write your brother a letter expressing your desire to rekindle your relationship with him. Remind him of how close you were years ago. Apologize for not reaching out in the past. Now that your mom is gone, tell him you want to be closer to him and that you hope he will want the same. Suggest that you start by writing to each other and possibly using FaceTime or Skype to get to know each other as adults.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My friends and I went to a concert last Saturday night. While we were walking into the subway station, two of my friends stood next to the entrance and said they didn't have metro cards. One of them said he didn't have any money on him, and the other one refused to pay the $2.75 to get on the train. The rest of us swiped our metro cards and then watched our friends who refused to get metro cards hop the turnstile. Suddenly, two police officers rounded the corner and stopped all five of us. I stayed quiet the entire time and let my outgoing friends do all the talking. The next thing I know, all five of us were being handcuffed. I was so terrified that it prompted me to speak up and say that the situation was unfair. Why should all of us be held accountable for the actions of two people? Once I explained what happened the police, the three of us who paid for metro cards were let go.
Now I'm being looked at as a traitor and a tattletale for bailing out only two of my friends. How can I make the other two guys, who ended up getting in trouble with the police, see that I had the right intentions? -- Good Guy, Bronx, New York
DEAR GOOD GUY: Stop trying to convince them of anything. Your friends knowingly chose to break the law. You were right to speak up for yourself. Let this incident show you that this may not be the best group of friends for you. If you do stay connected to them, make it clear that you like them but that you are not willing to lie for them or break the law with them.
Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106
