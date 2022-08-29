DEAR HARRIETTE: I spent time with some good friends I hadn't hung out with in years. Over the course of the weekend, we had some pretty serious conversations that were healing, in a way. We were able to talk about some things that had been on our chest, so to speak, but never resolved. Even now, I'm not sure we resolved anything, but we did clear the air, and it feels like our friendship got tighter.

As they were leaving, though, I did begin to worry a bit about whether they would keep our conversations confidential. We were really vulnerable and open when we talked. Do you think I need to say anything to reinforce our privacy? -- Hush

DEAR HUSH: What you can do without offending anyone is to reach out to your friends and express your gratitude for the quality time that you just spent together. Acknowledge how important it felt to you to be able to speak so openly about topics that had been buried for so long. Share that you appreciate the safe space that you all created together that allowed for you to go deep with each other. To be able to be so vulnerable only comes with a level of trust. Thank them for trusting you as you trusted them to be able to share that special time together. Add that you appreciate knowing that what you discussed will remain safe in their care and that none of you will share the intimacies of each other's lives with others.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I was doing some research on my family tree the other day and saw an article that says that my father was married previously. Nobody ever told me that. I saw photos of him and a woman I do not know in wedding clothing at a church. It definitely was a wedding photo. My father is now in his 80s, but he is of sound mind. My mother passed away last year. I know they were really close. Do I bring this up to my dad? I don't want to upset him, but I realize there is a big part of our family story that I do not know. -- First Marriage

DEAR FIRST MARRIAGE: You can broach this topic carefully. Frame it with the facts: You were doing some research on your family and stumbled upon some surprising information that you want to run by him. Get his blessing to open this door before you do. Make sure your father is in a positive state of mind and not distracted by anything else when you bring this up to him.

Then, if possible, show him the wedding picture. Tell him you were surprised to see it because you did not know he was married previously. Ask him to tell you about his first wife and that part of his life. Do not push, though. He may decide to reveal something about this time in his life, or he may choose to keep that door closed. Let him make the decision.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I'm passionate about weight training because of how it completely changed my life in high school. Weight training made me stronger not only physically, but also mentally. A man I've been seeing for a few months recently told me that he finds my muscles "kinda masculine," but also that he doesn't mind at all. This hurt my feelings for obvious reasons. No cisgender woman wants to be considered masculine. I've been skipping the gym lately because of how much those comments wounded me. I've still been seeing the man, but it's been hard to get his comments out of my head. What should I do? -- Weight Trainer

DEAR WEIGHT TRAINER: Is this the right man for you? This is a real question you should ask yourself. The fact that you are diligent about being strong and healthy should be appealing to your partner. It sounds like he is either intimidated or turned off by the work you have been doing on yourself.

Tell him how his comments made you feel. You need to be honest with him. Pay attention to how he reacts. If he truly is not as interested in you because of how you are sculpting your body, that's a sign that he may not be your perfect match. What you shouldn't do is stop exercising because he criticized you. Keep up the great work!

DEAR HARRIETTE: My mom gets upset every time she hears I make my son wash the dishes. She insists that it is just not a job a boy should be doing, and that only girls should wash dishes. I don't want to raise my son to think this way, but I don't want to be disrespectful to my mom. How should I approach her about disagreeing with her beliefs? -- Boys Wash Dishes, Too

DEAR BOYS WASH DISHES, TOO: Now that you are a mom, you have to make it crystal clear to your mother that you appreciate her and all that she taught you, but now it is your turn to be the parent. Tell her that you are grateful for her guidance. Much of it you do follow, but on some points, you differ. Make it clear to her that you believe that boys should participate in household maintenance. Tell her you do not agree with her philosophy that housework should be reserved for girls. Moreover, ask her not to say such things around your child. You are the mother in his life, and your rules will be followed.

If your mother does share her beliefs with your son, which is likely, be prepared to talk to your son and let him know that you and your mom differ on certain principles of how men and women should live in the world. Point out that you love your mother, but in some instances you do not follow her guidance. Be sure to explain why so that your son doesn't just view your divergence as defiance. One day he will likely disagree with some belief you espouse. Your actions and explanations today will serve as the backbone of his words and actions in the future.

DEAR HARRIETTE: One of my best friends recently got married, and when I went to visit her, she made me stay in a hotel instead of at her house like I always have. When I asked her about this, she said she didn't want her husband to be tempted by me. I am offended that she looks at me as a threat, but I'm also a bit concerned that she may be in a toxic marriage if she's worried about her husband being tempted. Am I wrong to feel offended? -- Insecure BFF

DEAR INSECURE BFF: Something is going on, and you should be suspicious. Go out with your friend. In a neutral environment where her husband will not likely join you, ask her what is going on. Gently inquire about her life, including how she likes marriage and what it's like to be in that level of relationship with her husband. Ask her why she is worried about him being "tempted" by you. Has anything happened? Why is she worried about you being in his presence?

Probe deeper. Is she happy? What does she want in life? Is she getting any of that in her marriage? Talk to her until you have a sense of what her life is like. Let her know that you are there for her if she ever needs an escape.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I grew up Christian, and I've raised my kids Christian; my dad is even a pastor, so we've lived a really faith-based life. My son introduced me to his new girlfriend a few months ago, and today the topic of faith came up. She disclosed that she does not believe in God, and she even mocked our faith, saying that what we believe in doesn't make any sense. Should I try to share my faith with her? -- Jesus Fix It

DEAR JESUS FIX IT: Start by talking to your son. Tell him what his girlfriend said to you. Ask him how he feels about her relationship to religion. Find out if the two of them talk about this and how he handles it. Be prepared to hear that he has less of a firm stance about religion than you. Sometimes when people grow up in very religious households, they rebel and veer far off the family course, at least for a while.

You may need to tread lightly here. Yes, be willing to talk about your beliefs and what you value in a way that does not diminish the fact that this woman has her own set of thoughts and beliefs. When you talk to her and to your son, describe your experience and what you have learned. Resist the temptation to pass judgment over what she believes. If you are able to talk openly with each other, especially in areas where you do not share the same belief system, you can create space for building a respectful relationship.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My daughter's boyfriend has been confiding in me about their relationship issues. He isn't very close with his own mother, so he's always considered me to be a motherly figure to him. At first, he was just asking for advice, but lately he's been telling me about his issues with my daughter and expecting me to side with him. I don't think he understands that at the end of the day, I'm going to take her side no matter what. It's beyond uncomfortable for me to be in the middle of their problems. The last thing I want to do is cause unnecessary tension between my daughter and me. What should I do? -- In the Middle

DEAR IN THE MIDDLE: Tell your daughter's boyfriend how you feel. Acknowledge that you know he needs someone to talk to, but point out that you cannot serve as his confidant in his relationship with your daughter.

You can offer to talk to the two of them together. You can suggest that you will listen to both sides of a situation. Being a good listener may help them both. But do that only after you talk to your daughter one-on-one and let her know what's going on.

In the end, they probably should go to a therapist to talk through their problems. You are her mother and not a professional. The current situation is a recipe for disaster.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I have been married to my wife for over 10 years now, and we continue to run into issues with her family. Recently, her mom and teenage sister were not getting along, so my wife had her sister live with us for a bit. I didn't get into the details of it all, but I was dragged into it when her mother came to my home with the police saying I had kidnapped her daughter! Through it all, my wife never defended me or even spoke up about her being the one to ask her sister to live with us. How do I get my wife to stop getting involved in all her family drama? -- Not Your Drama

DEAR NOT YOUR DRAMA: You and your wife need to have a serious heart-to-heart discussion. Why in the world would your wife not tell the truth when her mother accused you of kidnapping? That is dangerous, dishonest and deeply troubling. Talk to your wife and get to the core of her issues with her family. While you don't want to be involved, you are. You need to understand the complexities and figure out where to draw the line. Clearly, if your mother-in-law is willing to bring the police to your house, you need to regain some control over your personal safety at the very least.

Decide on boundaries with your wife as it relates to her family. As much as she wants to care for her sister, it is not safe for her sister to live with the two of you.

Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106