Think about yourself and your life. How often do you smoke? What happens when you don't or can't smoke? If you tell yourself the truth, could it be that you smoke too much? Drum up the courage and ask your boyfriend what he has observed.

If you find that you are unable to resist using marijuana in the space of a day or two, that indicates that you do have a problem. That's when you seek help. Go to daausa.org for support. Talk to your primary care physician. Just get help. You can get support online or in person. Decide to find a space to talk about your addiction. This will help you to find clarity on where you are and what you need. You are worth it. Go for it.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I always felt that my opinions didn't matter because my mom would usually brush them off when I was a kid. I would try to vocalize my frustrations and discomforts, and she always made me feel that I was too young to have a valid opinion. Now that I'm older, I still feel that she downplays my opinions even when I make valid points. How do I get her to realize that I'm not a kid anymore and that she should take my thoughts and opinions seriously? Why does she still see me as a kid? -- Grown Up