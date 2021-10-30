DEAR HARRIETTE: I introduced two of my closest friends a few months ago. I was absolutely thrilled with how much they liked each other and how well everything was going. I thought it would be so nice to be able to regularly hang out with both of them at the same time. This morning I found out that the two of them have been hanging out without me and talking pretty regularly. I didn't know that they were hanging out -- they have never once invited me out with them. I'm pretty upset about this. I have no problem with their growing friendship, but why do I have to be excluded? Am I right to be upset? -- Left Out
DEAR LEFT OUT: Friendships can be complicated. Too often that happens with friends of three, because it is common for two to connect more closely than all three as a unit. Yes, you can tell your friends that you are happy that they like each other -- as you knew they would -- but that it saddens you that they have excluded you from the covenant. Suggest that the three of you do something together sometimes.
Beyond that, there's little you can do. You cannot force them to involve you in their regular conversations or get-togethers. You do not want to come off as desperate or jealous -- that will not attract them to you. It is natural for your feelings to be hurt given what you have just learned. But you are going to have to accept that this is how things are unfolding right now.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My ex-boyfriend started dating a girl he knew through me. I don't have any feelings for him whatsoever, but I don't see a reason to be cordial with either of them. The girl insists on commenting on my Facebook pictures and leaving me nice messages. What is the most polite way to tell her that I want her to back off? -- Not My Friend
DEAR NOT MY FRIEND: Being cordial is a sign of basic respect. I think it's fine to be a gracious, cordial person. What you do not have to be is a friend to either of them.
Love relationships are so often difficult to navigate -- especially after the fact. Some friends set rules around who can date whom. If you are close, the unwritten rule is that you don't date your friend's ex. If you just were friendly, the lines are not so clear. Sounds like you aren't mad that they are dating; more, you don't want to be a party to it at all. That's fair.
She may feel uncomfortable that she's dating your ex and is overcompensating for it by her sugary social media stalking. You can ignore her, unfriend her, block her or talk to her directly and ask her to back off. If you talk to her, don't be mean. Be direct. It's fine that she's dating your ex, but you do not want to be a part of their lives. Ask her to stop engaging you on social.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I don't want to meet my girlfriend's family. We've only been dating for a short time, but she keeps pressing me to meet her mom, dad and brothers. I'm supposed to be visiting her in a month, and I can't find the words to tell her that I don't want to meet them yet. She seems so excited about it. What do I say? -- Too Soon
DEAR TOO SOON: Tell your girlfriend the truth. If you aren't ready to meet her family, say as much -- and tell her why. What is your trepidation? Do you know? Claim it, and state it. It could be that you simply want to take time to get to know her before you meet her family. But clearly your understanding of "meeting the parents" means something. Be able to articulate what that means and why you want to wait.
If your girlfriend gets mad because you aren't ready to commit the way that she thinks she has, stand your ground. Tell her what you envision your life to be with her and the pacing that you imagine for it. If you are still in the "fun" stage, tell her that. Be honest. It will help you to navigate this tender moment. Not wanting to meet them may feel like rejection to her, so you do need to be honest. This could be a dealbreaker in your relationship.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My boyfriend suggested that I may have a marijuana addiction. At first, I thought he was just being annoying, but since he made that comment, I've been thinking about it more. I do smoke often, but it's just a part of my routine. How do you know when you have an addiction? I don't think I would die without smoking; I just don't think it's damaging me, so I have no reason to quit. -- Not an Addict
DEAR NOT AN ADDICT: Now that marijuana is getting legalized for recreational use throughout the country, it is becoming harder to talk to frequent users to get them to consider that they may consume too much.
Think about yourself and your life. How often do you smoke? What happens when you don't or can't smoke? If you tell yourself the truth, could it be that you smoke too much? Drum up the courage and ask your boyfriend what he has observed.
If you find that you are unable to resist using marijuana in the space of a day or two, that indicates that you do have a problem. That's when you seek help. Go to daausa.org for support. Talk to your primary care physician. Just get help. You can get support online or in person. Decide to find a space to talk about your addiction. This will help you to find clarity on where you are and what you need. You are worth it. Go for it.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I always felt that my opinions didn't matter because my mom would usually brush them off when I was a kid. I would try to vocalize my frustrations and discomforts, and she always made me feel that I was too young to have a valid opinion. Now that I'm older, I still feel that she downplays my opinions even when I make valid points. How do I get her to realize that I'm not a kid anymore and that she should take my thoughts and opinions seriously? Why does she still see me as a kid? -- Grown Up
DEAR GROWN UP: I'm sorry that your mother didn't value your opinions when you were a child, but it isn't surprising that her ways have not changed now that you are older. You are going to have to stand up for yourself and speak up when you want to be heard. It may seem extremely difficult to have to speak a bit louder and more forcefully to get your point across, but you need to try. When your mother brushes you off, stop her with your words. Ask her to hold on a minute because you have something to say. If she brushes you off, stop her and tell her that you want to say something, and you need her to listen. Make it clear that you are now an adult, and it is past time for her to listen to you.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I cannot stand my boyfriend's house. He inherited it after his grandmother died, but all of her things are still there. He keeps her wheelchair in the hallway (very creepy), and her room is off-limits as if she still lives in there. It doesn't help that the house is dark and old -- and she actually passed away in the master bedroom. I feel uncomfortable going over there, but he always wants me to stay over for the weekend. Can I tell him that I don't like the house? I worry that he will be offended because he is clearly still grieving. -- Creeped Out
DEAR CREEPED OUT: Talk to your boyfriend about how he is feeling and how you are feeling. Point out that you know how much he loved his grandmother and it obviously still hurts him that she is gone. Tell him that you think it's important for him to move on and live in the present, even as he will always remember his grandmother and cherish the woman that she was.
A first step that you can recommend is to clean his house. If you are up for it, offer to help him clear out any items of his grandmother's that are not needed anymore, like the wheelchair in the hallway. Tell him that it's time to claim the house as his own. Perhaps there are a few items that he can keep to honor her, but he needs to make the house his own now.
If he refuses, tell him that you are uncomfortable there. Mention that right now it feels like he is stuck in the house with all of her things, and there isn't enough room for you.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I have a friend who holds a grudge like nobody's business. He has been brooding about an unfortunate incident involving one of his best friends for a few years now. I thought that the two of them had resolved things, but I saw them interacting the other day, and it was obvious that he is still holding on to his pain. When I talked to him about the wonderful event that we both attended, he dug in and talked about how much he didn't enjoy it and basically replayed all of the hurts from the past.
While I get that he had a bad moment with this guy some years ago, that's over now. Plus, back in the day, he was extremely difficult. He is acting like he was the prince in this situation, but I don't think so. When I have tried to point out that both of them were wrong in different ways, he accepts no responsibility for his role in the demise of the friendship. I would be OK to stop talking about it and let him brood in his corner, but he keeps bringing it up. What can I do to get him to stop talking to me about this? – Enough
DEAR ENOUGH: The next time this friend brings up the situation with your other friend, stop him before he gets wound up. Remind him that you have listened to his complaints and feelings about this situation, and you have nothing else to say. Tell him that you don't have the capacity to listen anymore; you find the topic troubling and unresolvable. Ask him to change the subject.
Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106