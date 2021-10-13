DEAR HARRIETTE: My best friend talks way too much. I personally happen to like how much she talks, but it does make me nervous about bringing her around other people. My other friends aren't as chatty as she is. I don't want things to get awkward when I invite my best friend around my other friends. My other friends can be blunt and harsh -- I wouldn't want them to tell her to shut up or something. I will do pretty much anything to avoid a negative or uncomfortable interaction among all of them. What should I do? -- Chatty Best Friend
DEAR CHATTY BEST FRIEND: If you already know that your best friend talks too much, out of your love for her, you should tell her. Be honest and direct. Let her know that you've noticed that she talks a lot and tends to monopolize the conversation. Acknowledge that it doesn't bother you -- in fact, you like it. But note that she should pay attention to how she interacts in conversations, and she should work to make sure that she lets other people have a chance to talk.
When you bring her around other friends, let her be. You are not her guardian. If they get along and figure out a communication rhythm, great. If they don't seem to connect well, stop trying to get them to hang out. But don't put yourself in the role of being responsible for how they interact. That's too heavy of a burden for you to take on, and it's unnecessary.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I am living in a beautiful apartment that I was able to afford through low-income housing. The apartment complex is relatively new, safe and clean. Friends and colleagues are so impressed with me for having such a nice place -- my family knows how I was able to afford the place, but my friends don't. I don't feel entirely comfortable telling people that I am living there through affordable housing; it's really no one's business. What should I tell my friends when they ask how I'm able to afford such a nice place? -- Nosy Friends
DEAR NOSY FRIENDS: A wonderful feature in many cities is that there is a carve-out for artists' housing or low-income housing in new luxury apartment structures. Congratulations on finding this and benefiting from it.
You can decide what you want to share with others, but I think it could be amazing to tell the truth about what you have found. In this way, not only do you benefit from having found a wonderful space, but potentially other people in your orbit can as well.
I have a friend who has participated in the lottery system in New York City for this housing. For the past 10 years or so, he has had several apartments in beautiful settings at a fraction of the going price. There are income requirements to be met, and typically the process is a lottery. For information about the New York program, go to on.nyc.gov/3umrsfj. Look online for programs in your city as well.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My son is considering colleges right now, and we are all on pins and needles. He is a strong student, so I feel confident that he will be accepted into good schools. But I worry that we won't be able to afford it. We aren't rich by a long shot, but we also aren't in the neediest category. When I look at the cost of schools, I nearly pass out. I don't know how we will be able to afford it. What do people do these days to pay for college? -- Too Expensive
DEAR TOO EXPENSIVE: You are part of a huge group of families who are struggling to figure out how to pay tuition. The good news is that there are thousands of colleges that charge different prices. In-state public universities are often in the realm of affordable. Community college is often a good, affordable start for the first two years.
You must fill out the FAFSA form that details your financial situation so that schools can determine what they will offer your family in financial aid. This is a grueling process, but many families end up getting some financial aid. There are many businesses that support families in navigating the process, including College Funding Services (ineedfinancialaid.com).
DEAR HARRIETTE: My 14-year-old daughter has come to me with a troubling question. She asked me if it is OK not to like her body. I did not have a response because I was scared that anything I said to her could irreparably change how she views herself. What do you think I can say to my daughter to help her love herself again? -- Body Positivity
DEAR BODY POSITIVITY: This is the time to ask your daughter questions. Be gentle as you talk to her. Do not interrogate. Ask questions and listen carefully. Do not pass judgment. Just hear her and let her know that you are hearing her. Among the questions you may want to ask: How do you feel? What don't you like about your body? Is there anything that you do like? Have you always felt this way? Did anything happen to make you feel this way?
Since your daughter is 14, chances are, her body is changing dramatically. She is an adolescent. Her hormones could easily be causing her to have mood swings that may be impacting her body image.
Think about how you felt about yourself when you were her age. Did you ever feel uncomfortable in your skin? If you can recall awkward moments, ask her if you can tell her things about your life. She may be able to relate to your stories as she considers her own.
If it seems that she needs more support than you have to offer, schedule a meeting with an adolescent psychologist who can help her work through her thoughts and feelings.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I think my neighbor is stalking me. Every time I go jogging in the morning, he happens to be going the same route as me no matter what time I go, and when I get home from work -- around 9 p.m. -- he always seems to be waiting for me at the front gate to smoke. Do you think this is just a coincidence, or should I take this more seriously? -- Neighbor Problems
DEAR NEIGHBOR PROBLEMS: Greet your neighbor pleasantly, but do not engage in extra or prolonged conversations. Alter your jogging route in the morning. If he detours when you do, take note. But you can also tell him when you begin your run that you prefer to run alone. Put on headphones to demonstrate that you do not want to engage. When you come home at night, say hello and good evening and keep moving.
For extra insurance, install motion-sensor cameras outside your door so that you can observe if your neighbor is snooping around. It could be that he is otherwise bored and finds you interesting. Keep alert. If his patterns change and he becomes more assertive, ask him to give you some space. You may also consider inviting another neighbor to buddy up with you when you run.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My 12-year-old brother came out to me as gay. I'm nervous about how other family members will treat him. Sometimes I want to tell him not to let anyone else know, but I never want him to feel that his sexuality is a problem. I'm just scared of him getting bullied and ostracized. Our father is very religious, and I feel that he may have a problem with my brother. He has made openly homophobic comments in front of him in the past. What should I tell my little brother? – Protective
DEAR PROTECTIVE: Your brother came out to you because he trusts you. You are right to want to protect him from anyone who may belittle or hurt him, especially your father. Help your brother find support outside the home. Look for a gay youth center in your community. Look online for support groups for gay teens. Offer to be a sounding board for your brother as he explores his thoughts and feelings.
Be honest with him. You both know that your father will likely be harsh. Because your brother is a minor living in your father's house, your father's potential reaction to your brother's sexuality actually is a problem. That doesn't mean it always has to be. Figure out who else in the family may be an ally. Determine whether there might be anywhere else your brother could live when he does reveal his truth. Help to set up your brother for success and safety before he tells your parents anything.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I visited my parents because my college semester had just ended and I wanted to surprise my little brother. I walked in on him smoking a vape -- he's in middle school! He made me promise that I wouldn't tell our parents. I'm not sure what to do now. I don't know if it's smart to tell my parents, because they may overreact. I also don't want to betray my brother's trust. I'm not sure which of my friends I can talk to, since they either aren't the type of friend I can share things with, or they vape themself. What should I do? -- Brother's Keeper
DEAR BROTHER'S KEEPER: Before talking to your parents, decide to stay in closer touch with your brother. Tell him that the only way you won't tell your parents is if he promises not to vape anymore and that he doesn't lie to you about it. Videoconference with him regularly and talk to him about this life and his choices. Many middle schoolers experiment with vaping and other things. Work to gain his confidence so that he feels comfortable talking to you about his life.
It could be that keeping this secret while reconnecting with him and staying connected when you are back in college may help him more than telling on him now. Tell him about your life as a middle schooler, including mistakes you made. Talk to him about your life as a college student so he can envision the future. Visit each other as much as you can.
Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106