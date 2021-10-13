DEAR HARRIETTE: My best friend talks way too much. I personally happen to like how much she talks, but it does make me nervous about bringing her around other people. My other friends aren't as chatty as she is. I don't want things to get awkward when I invite my best friend around my other friends. My other friends can be blunt and harsh -- I wouldn't want them to tell her to shut up or something. I will do pretty much anything to avoid a negative or uncomfortable interaction among all of them. What should I do? -- Chatty Best Friend

DEAR CHATTY BEST FRIEND: If you already know that your best friend talks too much, out of your love for her, you should tell her. Be honest and direct. Let her know that you've noticed that she talks a lot and tends to monopolize the conversation. Acknowledge that it doesn't bother you -- in fact, you like it. But note that she should pay attention to how she interacts in conversations, and she should work to make sure that she lets other people have a chance to talk.

When you bring her around other friends, let her be. You are not her guardian. If they get along and figure out a communication rhythm, great. If they don't seem to connect well, stop trying to get them to hang out. But don't put yourself in the role of being responsible for how they interact. That's too heavy of a burden for you to take on, and it's unnecessary.