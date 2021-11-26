DEAR HARRIETTE: My girlfriend's family randomly stopped speaking to me, and I have no idea why. She and I have been on great terms, and I've never done anything foul to her. Up until recently, every time I would visit my girlfriend's house, I'd get a warm greeting from her mom and younger siblings. Lately when I visit, I'm lucky if they don't completely ignore my existence. What could this be about? -- Cold Shoulder

DEAR COLD SHOULDER: Have you asked your girlfriend what's going on? Chances are, she knows. Did you two have an argument or some other type of friction recently? Sometimes people share intimacies with their family about their relationship -- something that may later seem small to them, but that the family holds on to. Find out what, if anything, your girlfriend revealed to her family about you. Then ask her to double back and speak to them. If the issue between you is resolved, she needs to get the word to them.

Also, she may want to reconsider sharing details of your relationship with her family. Couples go through all kinds of things, but family involvement often makes relationship dynamics messy. Ask your girlfriend to keep your business as a couple to herself.

You can also consider speaking to them directly. Rather than addressing your personal business, you can tell them you miss their hugs. See if you can inspire them to be more open just by behaving in a positive, congenial manner. It's worth a try.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My daughter took a bad fall on the playground about two months ago and broke her arm. When it was time to get her cast removed, she complained that the tool that the doctor was using to remove the cast was scratching against her arm. The doctor told me that she was just being dramatic. When we were home later that night, my daughter showed me a cut going down her arm exactly where the doctor removed the cast. I'm furious. Should I take legal action? -- Protective Parent

DEAR PROTECTIVE PARENT: Did you take a picture of your daughter's arm and immediately contact the doctor about the cut? You didn't mention how much time has passed since this incident. What's most important is to talk to the doctor about what happened and ensure that the cut is healing properly. If you have a photo of it, you can prove that your daughter was telling the truth. Talk to the doctor about how to ensure that your daughter's arm will be OK and that the scarring will be minimal. If there is a need for plastic surgery, talk to the doctor about that, and let them know that you expect them to cover the costs, since it was their negligence that created the cut in the first place.

You should also contact an attorney and review your rights and options regarding a lawsuit. In my view, a reprimand is essential. Unless your daughter is terribly injured, I would stop there. If she needs further surgery, that's when you get an attorney in there to make the doctor pay.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I was invited to my co-worker's wedding. I have a great relationship with him, and I support him 100%. We work well together and have developed a friendship over the years. I feel like I am very accepting of him the way he is, even though he is different from me. The problem is that my co-worker will be entering a same-sex marriage, and homosexuality goes against my beliefs as a Christian.

I don't want to betray my religion and beliefs by attending a wedding like this, but I am sure my relationship with my co-worker would be forever changed by my absence from it. What should I do? -- Devout Christian

DEAR DEVOUT CHRISTIAN: You have beliefs that conflict with your co-worker's that are making you uncomfortable about attending his wedding. For that reason, you should not go. But you do not need to make a big deal about it, including the urge to tell him why you cannot attend. It is not unusual for some parties who are invited to a wedding to be unable to attend. People have scheduling challenges. Unless you make it a big deal, it shouldn't turn into one.

I recommend that you return the reply card expressing your regrets. Tell your co-worker that you will not be able to attend, and leave it at that. Do not talk to your co-worker or others about your beliefs regarding his marriage. Yes, your beliefs are important to you, but you should not judge this couple or point out your religious views. Their choices are their business. Being compassionate and accepting of others who are different from you is, to my understanding, a tenet of Christianity -- and other world religions, for that matter. While you may not want to be a witness to his wedding vows, you should do your best to be accepting of him for who he is.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My wife and I have dabbled a bit in the stock market since we have been married. I'm a lot more interested than she is, but we have been making decisions about what to buy together. It was fun during the pandemic, too, because we made some money investing in technology and services that people were using a lot to get by. But now we have hit a wall.

My spouse doesn't believe in cryptocurrency, but I want to buy some. Should I invest under both of our names or just mine? I wouldn't want to do it without her, but I also don't want to go against her wishes by including her in something she doesn't believe in. -- Investor

DEAR INVESTOR: Be transparent with your wife. It's less about including her name and more about informing her that you want to make an investment in this area even though she isn't comfortable with it. Tell her of your intentions. Since you are a couple, even if you don't put her name on something, you can still share the wealth should you reap any.

If she is willing to learn, teach her what you have discovered about the future of cryptocurrency so that she can become familiar with it. Many people are leery of it, in large part because they don't understand what it is. Essentially, it is a digital form of currency. For a primer, visit medium.com/srmkzilla/abc-of-cryptocurrency-2b3e0ecef16d.

The more your wife learns about this new form of trading, the better she will be at making a decision about investing. If she maintains her lack of interest, so be it. If you intend to invest anyway, do so openly and honestly so that there are no surprises.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My husband and I had the biggest blowup argument ever the other day. It got so heated that I was afraid we were going to come to blows. I was trying to get him to talk through an issue. As soon as I didn't agree with his point, he turned on his heels to storm off. I insisted that he stay and participate in the conversation because he always walks away when we have a disagreement. He stayed reluctantly, but everything escalated.

He didn't listen to me. We were both screaming at each other. Our daughter was in the room trying to referee the situation. In the end, he screamed expletives at me; I screamed back, and it got super tense. This cannot go on. Later, he told me how upset he was at me for being part of this debate, totally missing his role in it. I am at my wit's end. What I know is I can't keep going on like this. And I hate that our teenage daughter has to witness such a hateful interaction between her parents. Help! -- In a Bad Place

DEAR IN A BAD PLACE: Sounds like it's time for you to bring in professional help. If you and your husband are unable to talk through differences without escalation, you put yourselves and your child into psychological, and possibly physical, danger if you allow things to continue as they are. When people push each other to their limits, sometimes one or both will snap.

I understand why you wanted your husband to stay in the room and continue to spar with you, but it wasn't the wisest decision to press him to do that. Everybody has a breaking point. You don't want to push your husband until you both discover where that is.

Instead, ask him to go with you to therapy. Out of respect for each other, your daughter and your marriage, get help now.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My family and I went to visit my sister and her family for the first time in a year. Historically, we visit several times a year. I am very close to my sister and her family, so it's always a wonderful time together -- except this time. My brother-in-law barely talked to us. He hardly spent any time with us and was absent. That was weird. I'm almost afraid to ask what's up. If he decides he doesn't want us to visit anymore, I will be devastated. But I do want to understand if we did anything to offend him. How should I proceed? -- Disconnected

DEAR DISCONNECTED: Talk to your sister. Tell her how happy you are that you all got to visit each other for so long. Point out highlights of your time together. Then tell her you want to ask her about something you noticed. Point out that it seemed like her husband was largely absent during your visit. Ask her if you or your family did something that rubbed him the wrong way or if something else is going on.

It could be anything. Their family may be at odds about something that led to his distance. He may have been in a bad mood. He may be distracted by something unrelated to you. If your sister knows, hopefully she will tell you. Don't pry, though. Let her take the lead on that conversation. Make it clear to her that you hope to visit again soon, and you want to know if there's anything you or your family should do to make her husband feel more comfortable.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My girlfriend revealed to me that she has just recently stopped checking her ex-boyfriend's social media pages. She and I have been dating for a few months now, so needless to say, I'm very hurt. She told me that she wasn't sure why she was checking his pages in the first place, but when her feelings for me intensified, she stopped feeling the need to check. I honestly wish that she'd never told me that. Now I kind of just feel like she might still have feelings for her ex-boyfriend. What am I supposed to do with this information? I feel like I might need a break now, but I'm not sure if it's that serious. What should I do? -- Confused Boyfriend

DEAR CONFUSED BOYFRIEND: Take a deep breath and calm down. While it might have been better for your girlfriend to keep her actions to herself, it sounds like she was trying to be open and honest with you. It is normal for people in new relationships to want their partners to let go completely from previous relationships when they get together. Unfortunately, things are not always as buttoned-up as one might like. That's how feelings work sometimes. Depending upon the circumstances of their breakup, there could be any number of factors that led to your girlfriend's curiosity about the activities of her ex. The good news is that she has stopped checking for him and focused solely on you.

Rather than feeling like you want to take a timeout from your relationship, now is the time to lean in. She has revealed to you that she has chosen to focus even more intently on the two of you. Join her and see where this budding relationship leads you.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I overheard some neighbors make some disparaging remarks about my other neighbors. We live very close to one another, so it's not like I had to try that hard to overhear the conversation. I'm good friends with the neighbors they were bad-mouthing. Should I say something to my friends, or should I leave it alone? -- Living Between

DEAR LIVING BETWEEN: To keep the peace in your life, I recommend that you keep your mouth shut. You are in an awkward position, to be sure. Since you will likely remain in the earshot of your neighbors' comments for a while, it will only get more challenging if you put yourself in the middle of it by reporting what you have heard.

You may want to give your neighbors with the loose lips a heads-up that you sometimes can hear their private conversations -- even though you are not listening in. Invite them to speak more quietly or go to another part of their house when they are talking about things that they consider to be private. If they ask what you are talking about, that's when you can share that you overhead them speaking negatively about your friends, and it made you uncomfortable.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My girlfriend could not be bothered to meet my mother when she came to town to visit me, but now that I am visiting her, she wants me to meet her mother. I feel like it's not fair, and that I would be sending the wrong message if I went to meet her mom when she didn't want to meet mine. What should I do? -- Visiting

DEAR VISITING: Pause the social engagements and sit down to talk with your girlfriend. Remind her of the time she visited you and refused to meet your mother. Tell her how hurt you were about that. Ask her why she chose not to make time to meet your mother then. Get her to talk about it. Then ask her what has changed. Could it be that you two have gotten closer since that visit? Is her mother more pushy than yours was about securing a meeting? Find out what's going on.

You also need to think about what you want. Are you at the time in your relationship where it makes sense for you to meet her mother? Are you serious about her? If so, you should have the meeting. Being able to get a sense of her mother's personality and of her rapport with her daughter will provide you with important information about the type of person your girlfriend is, and the type of family from which she comes. It doesn't mean that you have to propose to her. You can keep things light. What you shouldn't do is punish your girlfriend for not meeting your mother by refusing to meet hers. Get to the bottom of it instead, and then proceed.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My husband developed a soy allergy a few years back, and has a long-standing peanut allergy. For this reason, I prefer to make his meals for him. He's going out of town soon for work, and I am so afraid that he will not be as vigilant about the food he's eating while I'm not there. He was hospitalized while we were on our honeymoon for eating a dessert that had nuts in it. What can I do? -- Chef Wife

DEAR CHEF WIFE: It is very thoughtful of you to want to protect your husband while he is on his business trip. You can pack dry snacks that are safe for him to eat, but it's doubtful that you can prepare perishable items for him to store during his trip. Instead, remind him of the safe foods that he can order in restaurants. Make sure he travels with his EpiPen or whatever other preventative tools he has.

And remember that he is a grown man. He has to be able to fend for himself. As much as you want to care for him, ultimately, he is responsible for his own life. Ask him to get a list of safe menu items from a nutritionist or his doctor to keep with him. He should tell restaurant servers what he is allergic to upfront so that he reduces risk. He can do it. You can remind him.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I'm in the process of moving into my brand-new home, and I'm already seeing that a million things were done incorrectly. We built our house to look exactly like the model home that we viewed in our subdivision. I took note of small details in the model home, and I immediately noticed that things were not adding up. Our house doesn't have crown molding in the kitchen like we asked for, and the guest bathroom is way smaller. The home is beautiful and I've waited for months to move in, but I cannot ignore what was done wrong. I don't want to pay any more money to get these things done because I feel like they should've been done in the first place. What do I do? -- First-Time Homeowner

DEAR FIRST-TIME HOMEOWNER: Get a lawyer. Review your building contract with your attorney. Be crystal clear about everything that has been done that does not match with your agreement. You should have legal grounds to fall on when it comes to the building of your new home. But your lawyer's muscle is what you need here to determine if you can get any of the corrections made without further cost to you.

In one recent instance that sounds reminiscent of yours, I know a homeowner who got all of her money back. She had to walk away from the dream home she was building, though, because there were too many compromises. You will have to decide what you can and cannot live with, and find out what you are able to negotiate.

Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106

