DEAR HARRIETTE: I've known my best friend since high school. She stayed in our hometown and got a job in retail; I went away to college. She remained close with our mutual high school friends who also stayed in our hometown. I wasn't able to remain as close with everyone. For some reason, though, when I speak to my best friend about high school and the people we both knew there, she gets defensive. She acts as if she is the only one allowed to have memories about high school and our friends. I don't know why she is gatekeeping high school from me. Is it because I moved away and she stayed? What do you think this could be about? -- High School Best Friends
DEAR HIGH SCHOOL BEST FRIENDS: You went away to college and have had experiences that your best friend and the others who stayed home have not. Whatever excitement or different interactions you have had separate you from them -- whether or not you want them to. Meanwhile, your friends' experiences might seem boring or pedestrian in comparison to yours, even though the reality is that they have been living their lives and learning and growing, too. An interesting way that people "left at home" sometimes protect themselves is to band together and become hyperprotective of what they have.
I'm going to guess that you can work through this with them over time, as it's likely unconscious behavior. Assure your best friend that you miss her and the others, and would like to reconnect. To the extent that you can, make time to see key friends whenever you are at home. You may also need to decide who will be your primary friends in that group based on time and your ability to nurture those friendships.
Have a heart-to-heart with your best friend. Let her know that you would like to stay in the loop about the friend group, but you aren't trying to be in control. Let her know that you feel she is gatekeeping, and it makes you uncomfortable.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I want to open up to my boyfriend about my eating disorder, but I don't know how he would react. I don't want him to think that I'm a freak. I've only recently accepted the fact that I have an eating disorder, but my boyfriend is my best friend, and I like to tell him everything that's going on with me. I don't like any secrets between us. What should I do? -- Recovering
DEAR RECOVERING: Clearly you trust your boyfriend if you feel ready to reveal something so deeply personal about your life. Good for you. Know that with all good intentions, many men's knee-jerk reaction is to want to help you fix a problem. So it will be very important to let him know that you have something important to tell him and that you need him to listen without judgment and NOT try to fix it. Make it clear that you are telling him because he is your best friend and you think it's important for him to know. Experts suggest that you can also admit that it's scary to tell him because you worry that he will think about you differently. Ask him to do his best to stay neutral and just love you as you share your truth.
For more ideas on having this difficult conversation, go to eatingdisorderhope.com/blog/how-to-disclose-your-eating-disorder-to-friends-loved-ones.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I'm in the process of moving into my brand-new home, and I'm already seeing that a million things were done incorrectly. We built our house to look exactly like the model home that we viewed in our subdivision. I took note of small details in the model home, and I immediately noticed that things were not adding up. Our house doesn't have crown molding in the kitchen like we asked for, and the guest bathroom is way smaller. The home is beautiful and I've waited for months to move in, but I cannot ignore what was done wrong. I don't want to pay any more money to get these things done because I feel like they should've been done in the first place. What do I do? -- First-Time Homeowner
DEAR FIRST-TIME HOMEOWNER: Get a lawyer. Review your building contract with your attorney. Be crystal clear about everything that has been done that does not match with your agreement. You should have legal grounds to fall on when it comes to the building of your new home. But your lawyer's muscle is what you need here to determine if you can get any of the corrections made without further cost to you.
In one recent instance that sounds reminiscent of yours, I know a homeowner who got all of her money back. She had to walk away from the dream home she was building, though, because there were too many compromises. You will have to decide what you can and cannot live with, and find out what you are able to negotiate.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I feel that people are exploiting my friend's death for sympathy. A few months back, I lost a good friend in a tragic accident, and I'm still grieving pretty deeply. I know that I will never be the same. My grieving process hasn't been made much easier by people around me milking the situation. I've watched people who really didn't know my friend (or didn't even try to know her) speak her name publicly. My friend's family doesn't seem to have an issue with it, but I don't think that they know better. Is it my place to confront people about this? I would be doing it for my own peace of mind at this point. -- Grieving Friend
DEAR GRIEVING FRIEND: Do your best to put on blinders as it relates to these other people. Their public comments about your friend's death belong to them. Try to ignore them. Believe it or not, they probably are also in shock that she died, even if they were not close to her. Tragedies often bring out emotions in people that can be surprising.
Ignore them. Instead, concentrate on yourself. It can be devastating to lose a close friend, especially in this unexpected way. If possible, go to a grief counselor where you can talk through all of your thoughts and feelings and work toward healing your heart. It takes time to be less tender and vulnerable in situations like this. But with professional help and loving support from your family, and from your friend's family, in time you will be able to feel stronger and less affected by what other people have to say.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My co-workers are always gossiping. I am very open and friendly, but I don't appreciate them talking about other co-workers' business. I do not take part in it. One day, someone asked me why I always ditch them mid-conversation. They said if I plan on being rude, I should stop joining them altogether. I said, "As soon as we go from talking regular to talking crap, you lose my respect."
Looking back, I think I could have said this differently, but I felt attacked for trying to do the right thing and walk away from a bad conversation. When I was questioned and dismissed, I kind of snapped. How can I, walking away from that type of conversation, not be obvious as to why? How am I the one ridiculed? I don't want negative energy at work, but I feel like it's already present, and now I'm probably the topic of their little clique. I want to neutralize the situation and go back to associating with co-workers and respectfully excusing myself when I become uncomfortable. -- Neutral Co-worker
DEAR NEUTRAL CO-WORKER: You cannot control your co-workers, but you can acknowledge to them that you know you were harsh when you responded to them. Tell them you enjoy talking to them, but you just don't like to gossip. When folks begin to talk about others, you like to step off. You aren't judging them; that's just not your thing.
If they stay upset, stick to your principles. Being an ally includes standing up for what's right even if it isn't popular.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I went on a date with a guy that a mutual friend of ours had set me up with. We had a good time. Everything went as planned until I got home and realized that I had left my cellphone in the Uber with him. I was dropped off first, so I tried calling my phone to see if the driver would circle back after dropping off my date. My cellphone was never answered, so I contacted Uber and met up with the driver, but the phone was nowhere to be found. By that point, I had traced it to an address across town. The driver confirmed that is where he had dropped off the guy I was with. I went there and tried to ring my phone, and it was then shut off.
I contacted my friend about my cellphone, but my date swore that he did not have it and that the driver must have stolen it. The problem with that is that I used GPS to locate my phone, and my friend even confirmed that it was my date's address. I know that he took my phone but just won't admit it. I'm nervous that this guy is intending to stalk me with my cellphone. My phone will be erased the next time it is turned on. I contacted the police, but they could not do anything. What can I do? I feel concerned about my safety. Am I jumping to conclusions? Maybe he didn't take it, but what other explanation is there? -- Lost Phone
DEAR LOST PHONE: Let your mutual friend know that you are disappointed and a bit nervous about what happened to your phone. Make it clear that you know your phone was last in your date's possession. Then move on. You can't prove anything, so don't allow this to keep you riled up. Just watch your back.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I have been working toward a promotion for the past few months. I have worked in this higher position temporarily on different occasions. Corporate has reached out to me about taking the promotion permanently, but it just hasn't happened. Every time they need me to fill in this role temporarily, there is no pay raise.
I feel that they have been dragging out the situation for as long as they can to have the job filled without having to commit to giving me the position, which would require the pay raise. I have been with the company for about seven years now and have been waiting two years for this promotion. What else can I do to put my foot down professionally about taking on the responsibility from time to time and never being rewarded? -- Enough Is Enough
DEAR ENOUGH IS ENOUGH: Talk to your supervisor. State how much you enjoy the job that you are regularly invited to fill and that you believe it is time for you to formally fill the role. Ask for the promotion now. Point out that corporate did reach out to you about taking the job permanently but nobody has followed up. Since you are once again being invited to do the job, you would like the company to acknowledge you by making it official. Make it clear that you are ready.
Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106.