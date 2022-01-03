DEAR HARRIETTE: I turn 25 next year. I feel that I lost years 23 and 24 to the pandemic. As I transition into my mid-20s, I realize that I have no desire to get any older. The thought of getting older actually scares me more than it should because it's so inevitable. It's not that I want to take my life or anything. More, it's that I have been stuck; like my life was on pause all this time. I don't really know what to do or how to move forward. I stayed in my bed for nearly two years. Every time I go outside, I get anxious. How do I get over this fear? -- Scared of Aging

DEAR SCARED OF AGING: You can experience devastating side effects from being cooped up for so long. Getting older is a part of life. While it can seem daunting, especially after such a long period of being isolated, you can also attempt to adopt a different perspective. For starters, turning 25 can be a wonderful experience. It is a turning-point age -- you begin to feel more like an adult, and you probably have more responsibilities than in the past. You should also have some perspective on what you like about your life and what you might want to change. You can choose to look at the possibilities ahead of you rather than the perils that await.

Still, you are right. The abrupt halt to your life due to pandemic shutdowns disrupted your natural maturation process. Now it may feel like all of a sudden you are thrown back out into the world. That can be tough. You may want to seek a mental health counselor to coach you through this period. Having a professional to guide you when you are feeling so tender may be the perfect way to transition into a more public life. Get the help you need, and do your best to embrace the moment you are in.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I just found out that the reason my boyfriend broke up with his ex was because he cheated on her. I've been asking him for months to tell me the truth about his past, and he finally told me yesterday. Understandably, he was afraid that telling me the truth would scare me away. I definitely feel differently about him now. I know that this means there's a huge possibility that he'll cheat on me, too. Is it right to judge him based on his past? -- Dealbreaker

DEAR DEALBREAKER: Continue the conversation. Tell him that this news is disturbing to you, and you need to know a bit more. Find out what prompted the cheating. Were they having difficulties? Was he young and distracted? Does he feel true remorse? Had he ever cheated before? Why should you believe that he won't cheat on you?

People can learn from their mistakes. Give him credit for being honest with you. Talk it out to see where your comfort level is. Remember to stay connected to him right now. Try not to superimpose his past behavior on your current relationship.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I've had my current job for about three weeks. It isn't particularly my dream job, but I've enjoyed it so far. There is a huge chance that I'll be leaving soon for a new opportunity that just presented itself to me. At a holiday party, my new co-workers were telling me all about how much they like me and how much easier I've made their lives since I've been with the company. Do you think they will feel betrayed when I leave? I was hoping to maintain friendships with them even after I move on. -- New Job

DEAR NEW JOB: You haven't been on the job long enough for your co-workers to harbor strong feelings of betrayal. Will they be disappointed? Yes. Will some of them think you are noncommittal? Yes. The bigger concern, I believe, is that you will not be considered a reliable employee if you jump ship so quickly. But if this isn't the right fit and you have found something that is, go for it. It would be too soon for you to request a recommendation from anyone there anyway. Three or four weeks is hardly a full probationary period.

In terms of the people who have become your friends, explain why you are leaving and tell them that you hope that the connections you have made with them will last. After that, it will be up to all of you to keep the bond alive.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My girlfriend goes on late-night jogs, and I find it very dangerous. I don't want her denying her physical fitness, but I cannot continue to watch her endanger herself. She won't let me go on the runs with her because she says it's her alone time. What can I do? -- Late-Night Runner

DEAR LATE-NIGHT RUNNER: This is a tough one that would give me stomach flips, too. If your girlfriend refuses to run with a friend, see if you can get her to use a tracker on her phone. There are tons of apps that allow you to stay connected via GPS with others, like Find My Friends or Life360. Suggest that your girlfriend use one of these apps to let you know where she is when she's on a run. She can control when you see her whereabouts and when you don't, so she doesn't have to feel like you are stalking her.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I just graduated from high school, and it's starting to sink in that I'm leaving the town I lived in for 18 years. I'm leaving my friends, my family and the only place I have ever known for a college 2,000 miles away. I thought I would be happy when I threw my cap into the air. I thought I would look forward to new people, places and things, but now I'm just plain scared. I'm scared the college I go to will make me miserable and I'll waste $80,000 on my unhappiness. I'm scared my friends will make new college friends and forget about me. I'm scared that I'll struggle to balance my academic and social lives to the point where I flunk out. Perhaps I'm not as ready for college as I once thought, and maybe I need to take a gap year instead.

How do I know whether these are just plain nerves or I actually need to take a break from everything? What happens if I take a gap year and am even more scared to go to college the following year? -- Possible Gap Year Student

DEAR POSSIBLE GAP YEAR STUDENT: Take a moment to breathe. Look back at the past four years. Congratulate yourself on getting through one of the most difficult periods in our history and completing your high school studies. You should be proud of yourself.

You are now in a moment of transition. These can be frightening, primarily due to the uncertainty of the future. Instead of taking a gap year, which I know is popular, I recommend that you take a look at the plans that you have in place. Yes, college is expensive. Think about the school you have selected. Remind yourself why you chose it. What does it offer that appeals to you? Are any friends going there, or will this be a new adventure altogether? Are there summer activities that can help you get acclimated to the school?

Think about your friends. Make a pact to stay in touch during this first year. Be realistic. Agree to communicate once a month or occasionally via text or Snapchat. Do not obsess about what they are doing. All of you will be exploring and figuring out the college experience. Some may remain close as others naturally fade away. It's all OK. Trust that you can take on this next step with excitement and enthusiasm. Don't give up now. Stand up straight and forge ahead. You can do it -- and enjoy each moment as it unfolds.

DEAR HARRIETTE: After that horrible condo collapse in Miami, I am scared of moving. I am about to relocate to a new city because of my job. I will be moving into a high-rise rental property. That means I can't get the building management to do an inspection of the building or any such thing. I can't afford a luxury building. How can I be sure that I will be safe where I'm going? I feel so sorry for all the people who lived in that building. How can I protect myself? -- Afraid To Move

DEAR AFRAID TO MOVE: It will take some time before we learn exactly what happened that led to that tragedy in Miami. What we already know is that building inspections dating back to 2018 indicated that it had major structural damage. Those records should be public for any building.

Before moving into a rental, condo or any other type of building, request inspection records from the building management team. Though people rarely ask for them, they should be available for prospective tenants to peruse. If anyone refuses to let you see these records, move on until you find a building that is open to allowing you to see where they stand. Many buildings list specific repairs and maintenance that inspections reveal are needed. In some instances, these repairs are made in a timely manner, but in other cases, negligence sets in for a variety of reasons. After the pandemic, many businesses do not have the resources to handle maintenance in a timely manner. You will need to decide what repairs you are willing to live without as you search for your next home. Trust that it may take some time, but you will find a safe building in which to live.

Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0