DEAR HARRIETTE: My brother has been working for my digital print company for about 10 years now. Just recently, I found out that he has been making side sales with my customers, using my resources under his name, not my company's name. He's my brother, so I'd normally be glad to share anything I have, but I'm not too happy about sharing my business resources and not receiving a profit from it. Am I wrong to feel this way? -- It's Business, Bro

DEAR IT'S BUSINESS, BRO: Family or not, you have to confront your brother immediately. Gather your evidence so that you can prove to your brother what you have learned about his actions. Call a meeting and ask him to explain what he has been doing. Give him a chance to come clean before you give him examples.

Family relationships can be complicated. However, since your brother has violated your trust, it is unlikely that he can continue to work for you. It may not be necessary for you to file charges against him if you work through the issues and come to a clear way forward.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My husband's niece has gotten pregnant, and she has not told her mom (whom she lives with). I suspected she was pregnant and asked her while I was visiting her, and she began pulling out the baby clothes she'd been hiding from her mom for seven months! I told her if she doesn't tell her mom soon, I will. But it doesn't help that she's pregnant by my nephew, who lives across the street from me and my husband. Should I say something to her mom, or should I just stay out of it? -- Should I Tell?

DEAR SHOULD I TELL?: What a difficult position you are in! On one hand, this is none of your business. This is your niece's life, and she is going to have to figure out a way forward -- and soon. It is natural for you to want to give the family a heads-up about what to expect in the coming days and months, but it really isn't your place to do so.

Why not speak to the niece again and urge her to talk to her family so they can help her come up with a plan for the future? She needs to have family support in order to care for this baby that she is bringing into the world. Given that she is not independent, it is important that she include her family in this conversation so that they can talk it out and determine a way forward.

If she refuses, you may want to speak to your husband and tell her that you are concerned about his niece. Without revealing her secret, tell him that his sister needs to talk to her urgently. If he presses you about why, you can withhold the information and simply say that it is for her to discuss, but you believe she needs help.

DEAR HARRIETTE: A good friend of mine recently became a mother, and I couldn't be happier for her. I love spending time with her and her new baby; it's beautiful to see this new side of her. I have no problem listening to her talk about her baby and how in love she is with being a mom, but these days that's really all she talks about. I definitely don't want to tell her to stop talking about her child so much, but I don't think she hears herself. Sometimes I just want to have girl time and not mom time. What should I do? -- Too Much Mom Talk

DEAR TOO MUCH MOM TALK: If the baby is still very young, it may be hard for your friend to separate her friend thoughts from baby thoughts. Over time, it becomes easier for new moms to loosen up and think about themselves and their friends more.

That said, you can tell your friend that you miss being able to talk to her about friend stuff. Invite her for a girls' night out if she can have someone else watch her child. During that activity, encourage her to talk about other things and to listen to what you are going through. What may be easiest for her at first is to be an attentive listener. She may not have much else to contribute in the beginning because her world has been consumed by her child. If she can lean in, listen and chime in to respond to your life, that may be enough for now.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My neighbor has been asking to get together for dinner quite frequently. Each time I leave the house, it feels like she extends another invitation. I, however, don't really like her. I think she's mean and has questionable morals. I don't want to spend the evening with her or accept her invitation out of pity. I also don't want to say no and make it awkward when we see each other in the hallways of our apartment building. How do I explain to her that I don't want to get dinner in a way that doesn't hurt her feelings? -- Awkward Neighbor Problems

DEAR AWKWARD NEIGHBOR PROBLEMS: You have to be decisive one way or another. You won't like my recommendation, but here it is: You could go to dinner once as a good neighbor, listen to her, learn a bit more about her and choose to be kind even though you have no interest in being her friend. Making her an ally -- especially since she lives in your building -- could be a smart choice. It can help you get a better gauge on the type of person she is and how she spends her time. And you never have to do it again. You can decline after that.

If you do not feel like you have the energy or willingness to do that, you will need to say no. You can thank her for the invitation, tell her you are a very private person, and simply decline. You do not have to give a reason. You can say that you may one day decide to dine with her if it is not is creating false hope. That is what will hurt her feelings again and again. If you decline, do not lie and say you never eat with neighbors or anything else that isn't true. You don't want to get caught in a lie somewhere down the line.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I want to pursue a career in theater, but my parents don't approve. They think I should become a lawyer or doctor, as both jobs would provide me with a more stable career. Although money is important to me and so is having a good quality of life, I don't think I could sacrifice my dream. After all, COVID-19 really showed me how fragile life is. I learned that I don't want to spend it pleasing other people at the expense of my own happiness. I'm afraid that if I stand up to my parents, our relationship will deteriorate. I don't know what to do. How should I approach the conversation? What should I say? -- Parents Disapprove

DEAR PARENTS DISAPPROVE: Take a step back and figure out a way that you can support yourself as you pursue your dream. Many people who go into theater also work on the side in different capacities -- from bartending and other restaurant work to clerical work. I even met a classical singer with an international career who had a full-time yet flexible job in finance. You can figure out how to take care of yourself as you pursue the arts. But you have to make that decision and map it out. If you can show your parents that you will be responsible and independent as you build your career in the theater, chances are, they will be more supportive.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I recently dug up some pictures of the women that my fiance dated before me. I couldn't help but notice that they look nothing like me. I'm a tall, full-figured Black woman, and every single girl he dated before me was petite and white. I'm now wondering how he could even be attracted to me if that was his type. Should I ask him about this? -- Opposite Type

DEAR OPPOSITE TYPE: Digging up people's past often leads you to uncomfortable places. First of all, stop allowing unnecessary insecurities to cloud the goodness of your relationship. Remind yourself of the reasons that you and your fiance got engaged in the first place. While there is some truth in the notion that people have a type, it doesn't always play out. Personally, I can tell you that I learned that my husband of 28 years primarily dated white women before he met me. They didn't look like me, have a similar background or share any commonalities with me. Yet, as a couple, we are long-haulers, so to speak. This can happen for you, too.

We did talk about it when I learned about his previous relationships. It turns out, like most people, he dated women he met along the way at school and through work. Chances are, this is true for your fiance, too. Feel free to ask him about his previous girlfriends. You can even ask why he chose you when you don't seem to be his "type," but don't feel insecure about it. Just listen and learn.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I've made it very clear to my boyfriend that I do not want a gun in my home. I have two small children, and although they're with their dad every other weekend, I don't want a gun in my home when they're not here either. As my relationship with my current boyfriend has progressed, he's felt more comfortable bringing his belongings to my house. He left in a rush the other day and left his gun on the bathroom counter. Thankfully, my kids were not there, but I'm still furious. I told him he's not allowed in my home any more after breaking such an enormous rule. Am I overreacting? -- Boyfriend Broke Rule

DEAR BOYFRIEND BROKE RULE: That breach is enough to close the door and lock it. Clearly, your boyfriend did not heed your request that he stop bringing a gun into your home. To leave a handgun on the counter is reckless and extremely dangerous. Too often, we hear stories in the news of children who happen upon weapons and shoot themselves or others -- sometimes fatally. That was a dealbreaker. Make sure that you change your locks after you break up.

Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106

