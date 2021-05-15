DEAR HARRIETTE: I am 77 now. Forty-six years ago, I had the opportunity to have a nose job. To this day, I have NO regrets. My nose had a large hump that lowered my self-esteem. Later, when I found a picture of my grandmother, I realized that, unknowingly, the doctor had configured my new nose to the same pleasant shape. I think this was a "God opportunity" afforded to me. May your reader -- of course after having a doctor check the person's health -- feel the relief and comfort that my nose job has given me. Thanks for allowing me to share my story. -- Nose Job

DEAR NOSE JOB: Your story is an inspiration for many who grapple with the question of whether or not to have elective surgery, especially something that can so dramatically change your appearance. I agree with you that if you make the choice for rhinoplasty, it is best that your new nose have a natural look that is reflective of your family lineage, if at all possible. Then it is easier for you to enjoy your refresh without creating the need for too many questions and unnecessary input.

As you point out, having this type of surgery can mean the world to a patient. You are living proof that it can improve your self-esteem. Thank you for sharing.