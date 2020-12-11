DEAR PREPARE TO VOTE: It is true that there has been a lot of discussion about the upcoming election, especially for people who have been paying attention. It is possible to get fatigued by the negative aspects of the race, but you are right to acknowledge that if people do not stay engaged, we will not be fulfilling our duty in a democracy -- to make our voices heard by casting our vote. I believe that as the primaries continue to occur across the country, people will regain interest in what's going on.

You can help stir your friends' interest by pointing out what the election results are and what's going on in the White House, and asking them to chime in with their views. People typically like to talk about what they think. If you inquire directly as to where they stand on the election cycle, you are likely to reignite some interest.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I am traveling during the summer to attend a friend's wedding. I am very excited about being invited, and I'm getting everything together so that I can go. It's pretty expensive to make it happen, what with the airplane ticket, hotel, rental car and meals that aren't covered by the wedding. Considering how much I am spending just to get there, can you tell me if I am expected to give the couple a gift as well? I don't want to be rude, but I am already way beyond my budget. -- Cost of a Wedding