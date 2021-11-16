DEAR HAPPY FAMILY: It is not unusual for a mother to be overly protective of her children, even when it comes to their father. Yet it is important for you to relinquish a bit of control. It is important for your husband to be able to take care of his children. No, he will not be an exact replica of you, and that's OK.

You should sit down with him and share your recommendations for what needs to happen when you are away. Depending on your children's ages and needs, his responsibilities need to cater specifically to each one. Remind him of what makes each child tick. Know that he will likely not be as regimented as you, but if he can keep the children fed, safe and focused on their homework and chores, let that be enough.

Be sure to point out anything that you imagine might be safety issues. These could range from emotional conflicts that arise between them, dietary restrictions, school deadlines or something else. Check in with him each day in the morning and evening to support him -- not to grill him. Be in touch with the children, too, so that they know you are present, if from a distance. But be sure to make it clear that he is in charge. Do not judge his methods when you return.