DEAR HARRIETTE: I had a lot of ideas this year that I tried to execute, but here I am at the end of the year feeling like a failure. I did complete a couple of the things that I had mapped out, but nothing made me any money, and I feel like I wasted my time. My wife told me that I need to get my act together and stop with all these schemes. She says that my so-called "bright ideas" end up costing the family money. But my job only makes so much. I feel like I have to do something more in order to provide for them. How can I assure my wife that my efforts are for her and the family and not just me having unrealistic ideas? -- Pie in the Sky
DEAR PIE IN THE SKY: Your intentions sound good, even though your outcomes have not measured up. That says that you have been looking in the wrong direction for ways to supplement your income. It is time to investigate what the needs are in your community that you are able to fulfill.
First, make a list of all of your skills. What can you do that could possibly benefit someone else? That can include technical skills, yardwork, people skills, etc. Check with your local chamber of commerce to see what opportunities exist. If you want to do something with flexible hours that allows you to keep your current job, search for that. Call centers often need support, for example. If you are gregarious and speak well, you may be able to make extra money by doing sales calls for local businesses. The point here it to figure out the need where you are, and offer to fill it.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I have always had clear, young skin. I pride myself on it. I am already 60 years old, and you would never know it if you looked at me. The other day, though, I noticed that my skin is looking dry and I can see some lines forming on my forehead. I'm wondering if it's time for me to start getting Botox or something. I am afraid that if I lose my looks, I will lose everything. I don't have any money or things. What can I do? -- Cracked Mirror
DEAR CRACKED MIRROR: Remember that we are literally entering a new season -- winter. Weather conditions in most places become cold and dry, requiring more lubrication inside and out. As you get older, your skin becomes more sensitive to the cold. Start by moisturizing your skin better and drinking more water. Visit a dermatologist to evaluate the condition of your skin and discover new ways to protect it for this time in your life. Ask about Botox. But don't rush to inject yourself with anything. See what you can do naturally to fortify your skin.
Also, realize that we all age, some more quickly than others. It is unrealistic to think that your face or body will remain the same forever. Rather than hinging your long-term success on how you look, pivot to embracing how you behave and treat others as symbols of your value. They will last. Your looks will not.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I finally got an interview with a company that I've been interested in since I was in high school. I know that if I don't get this job, it's going to discourage me from looking anywhere else, so I am trying my absolute hardest to secure my place at this company. How can I make myself stand out in a job interview? -- Job Hunting
DEAR JOB HUNTING: It's time to refine your storytelling skills. Think about why you have long wanted to work for this company, and build a compelling story around that to share in your interview. Be specific. What about the company appeals to you, and most important, why are you the best fit for the job? Employers hire people because they can fulfill the company's needs -- and because they like the candidate and believe that they will be an asset to the company. Think about what will make you an asset -- your skill set, your knowledge of their industry, your personality, your values, your work ethic. Be prepared to give examples of what type of employee you are. Be able to illustrate how you work with others and what energy and enthusiasm you will bring to the job.
Finally, choose to be encouraged by how you are showing up for this interview. Do your very best and see how it unfolds. If you do not get the job, keep up your energy and offer all of your enthusiasm to the next opportunity. You can do it.
DEAR HARRIETTE: Is it normal that I do not completely trust my husband to take care of my kids by himself? I'm going out of town to see my mother for a week, and I seriously don't know that my husband will be OK alone with the kids. I don't want to offend him by telling him that I'm worried, but I AM worried. I keep the kids on a tight schedule, and he is not the most organized person. What should I do? -- Happy Family
DEAR HAPPY FAMILY: It is not unusual for a mother to be overly protective of her children, even when it comes to their father. Yet it is important for you to relinquish a bit of control. It is important for your husband to be able to take care of his children. No, he will not be an exact replica of you, and that's OK.
You should sit down with him and share your recommendations for what needs to happen when you are away. Depending on your children's ages and needs, his responsibilities need to cater specifically to each one. Remind him of what makes each child tick. Know that he will likely not be as regimented as you, but if he can keep the children fed, safe and focused on their homework and chores, let that be enough.
Be sure to point out anything that you imagine might be safety issues. These could range from emotional conflicts that arise between them, dietary restrictions, school deadlines or something else. Check in with him each day in the morning and evening to support him -- not to grill him. Be in touch with the children, too, so that they know you are present, if from a distance. But be sure to make it clear that he is in charge. Do not judge his methods when you return.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I consider myself pretty liberal politically. I stay up to date on current events and history. So I was a bit taken aback when I was talking to a colleague about a somewhat political topic of the day and she scoffed and told me she didn't want to talk about it anymore because she didn't agree with me. Clearly, she was implying that I wasn't radical or strong enough in my views since my ideas didn't match hers. Really? It seems like everything is so politically divided now that it's not possible to discuss ideas. People seem to want you to choose their side, or they shut down. I would like to debate ideas and talk about different perspectives. Am I being unrealistic? -- Politically Active
DEAR POLITICALLY ACTIVE: It is important to be able to debate the topics of the day, especially when the outcomes could have a dramatic impact on all of our lives. It is also important to note that there is a broad range of views on many hot topics, and you can never be sure where people land on these ideas.
You may want to frame your political discussions differently. Let people know that you appreciate learning about how they think and what their views are on different ideas. Do not presume that others share your opinions, and make it known that you want to learn from differing perspectives. When conversations get heated, make it a point to say that you hope people will go for it and express their views, as this is how we learn and grow.
You may want to state that you appreciate creating safe spaces where people feel free to express themselves without judgment. Welcome the intensity, but ask participants to challenge you and others without being rude or disrespectful. Some people may not agree with you and clam up anyway, but at least you can do your best to create a safe space for dialogue.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My family visited with another family this weekend. At a certain point, things got awkward. The wife started talking about her teenage life and then shared that she was 15 when she first had sex. My daughter is 17. While she certainly knows all about sex, I doubt that she is yet sexually active. I have no judgment of what this woman did in her teen years, but I do not appreciate her sharing this story, unprompted by anyone, with my teenage daughter -- without checking with me first. How can I address this? -- Drawing the Line
DEAR DRAWING THE LINE: What's done is done. It's more important for your communication with your daughter to be open and honest. Ease into a conversation with her about sex. Rather than focusing on your friend, get a sense of what's happening with teenagers in her peer group today. There are many unusual factors for teens and intimacy. The quarantine shut down a lot of interaction of any kind. Some kids have hardly seen other people for more than a year. Others have had a lot of latitude of engagement. Get your daughter to talk about her peer relationships a bit if you can. Do your best -- gently -- to learn where her head is around sexual intimacy. Let her know you want to support her as she is navigating this period. Remind her of your family values without being heavy-handed.
Regarding your friend, if you visit with her again, ask her to curb the sex talk around your daughter in the future. Leave that area to you.
