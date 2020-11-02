DEAR HARRIETTE: When my friend was in elementary school, there was this boy in my class who would constantly harass her. His bullying was so severe she was almost always crying and would ditch weeks of school just to avoid him.

This was over 10 years ago. Now she is an adult and has completely moved on. She is doing much better. She has a good-paying job and a large group of friends. However, recently, her bully messaged her asking if she wanted to meet up with him and "catch up." She called me in hysterics, and it left me at a loss for words. I told her not to respond if it made her uncomfortable. Now she has been getting constant messages from him, and she is unsure of his intentions. Any tips? -- What To Do

DEAR WHAT TO DO: Your friend should face this guy from a position of strength. There is a good chance that he is reaching out to make amends, meaning to apologize for his behavior in the past and to attempt to make things right between them. This is not to say that she should make space to welcome him into her life. She can be crystal-clear with him about how she feels -- including that she does not want him to contact her anymore.