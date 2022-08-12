DEAR HARRIETTE: I haven't felt confident enough to post a picture of myself on social media in a very long time, but I recently got my makeup done professionally for the first time, and I just had to share the pictures. This might not seem like a big deal to most, but it was major for me. I got a lot of love from friends and followers, and I was thrilled about it. The only person who didn't acknowledge the photos at all was my own boyfriend. He didn't compliment me or even comment under my post. I know that he saw them. Why wouldn't he acknowledge my pictures? -- Ignored

DEAR IGNORED: Step back a moment and ask yourself how your boyfriend generally reacts to your appearance. Does he compliment you? Does he make any comments at all about how you look? What does he say? Sit with that for a moment just so you have a clear assessment of how he usually engages you regarding your appearance.

You mentioned that you have not felt confident about the way you look. Good for you that you took the step to take a professional photo and post it! It is a sign of building confidence. The challenge, however, with posting and looking for acknowledgement is that when that affirmation doesn't come, it dashes your confidence. That's exactly what happened. So first I want you to accept all of the loving notes you received that celebrate you and the image you shared. You deserve the positive input.

Second, ask yourself how much it matters that your boyfriend didn't say anything. If it matters a lot, ask him directly what he thinks of your photo. Then ask why he didn't comment online. Be prepared to respond to whatever he says. Do your best not to take his reaction personally.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I am my father's only daughter, and I think that because of this, he has often had a hard time connecting with me. Even as an adult, I don't always feel heard or understood by him. He speaks to me in harsh ways that perhaps wouldn't bother my brothers, but that definitely bother me. I feel a responsibility to let my father know that he shouldn't necessarily speak to me or interact with me the same way he does with my brothers, but I struggle to communicate with him as well. How do I communicate my issues with my father without causing unnecessary friction? -- Only Daughter

DEAR ONLY DAUGHTER: Consider writing your father a letter to share your feelings, hopes and desires for your relationship. Rather than highlighting what you don't want, focus on what you desire. As his only daughter, express how special you believe your relationship is and can be. Invite your father to communicate in loving, thoughtful ways. Recommend things that you two can do that may enhance your relationship. You can tell him that it hurts your feelings when he speaks harshly to you. Suggest that you two create space just for the two of you when you take time to be together and build a relationship separate from the one between him and your brothers.

Perhaps that letter can serve as a bridge to bring your closer together. If he doesn't respond to the letter, be more direct. Invite him to spend time with you, and then get brave and talk to him about what you wrote.

DEAR HARRIETTE: The company that I work for recently hired a new social media manager who is making us all look bad. I work for a Black-owned brand that relies heavily on social media for sales and marketing. I was the social media manager before being promoted, and I did a much better job. The content that the new hire has been putting out has been tacky and a bit pandering. I don't think the owners of the brand have noticed that we're rubbing our audience the wrong way with some of this new content. I want to step in, but my duties have almost nothing to do with social media management now. What should I do? -- Bad Content

DEAR BAD CONTENT: As the former social media manager, you have the credentials to offer constructive criticism. It would be best to start with the new hire directly. See if you can schedule a conversation and ask about the questionable content. Be specific so that you can get specific answers. If your input is unwelcome, then you can go to the owners. Have examples at the ready so that it's easy for them to understand your points. Get them to pay attention to what you are saying so that they can weigh in. Be careful not to be inflammatory. Offer your ideas in a professional manner. Make sure that you do not frame your concerns in a personal manner. Nor should you compare this new manager's work to yours. Instead, talk about what you believe may be negatively impacting the brand reputation of your company. Ask the owners to look critically at what is going on.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I work full-time, but in order to make ends meet, I've started waiting tables on the weekends. I work an entry-level position as a data analyst for a major company. While I enjoy my job, I'm simply not making enough to pay all of my bills. I'm a little worried about running into one of my full-time colleagues at my part-time job. I don't want anyone to view me differently or take me less seriously because they saw me working at a diner. I have such bad anxiety about this that I've considered quitting. What should I do? -- Two Jobs

DEAR TWO JOBS: Let me tell you a story. My father started his career as a lawyer. In the early days, he had no money. He used to tell the story that he would argue cases before a judge and then often serve that same judge and other lawyers food at the restaurant where he waited tables to earn extra money. Was it humiliating? Sometimes. But he explained that he had to do whatever it took to take care of himself.

The same is true for you. With your head held high, do your two jobs with excellence, save your money and plan for your future. Do not feel bad for creating a way to take care of yourself. Many people have more than one job. If you see any of your colleagues at the restaurant, greet them warmly and serve them well. When you see them at the office next, be just as gracious. You have nothing to be ashamed of.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My husband and I have been going through a rough patch, and I don't want to pretend like everything is great just because it's Valentine's Day. I used to go all out and get him a nice gift or prepare him a delicious dinner, but I got tired of doing that because he rarely reciprocated. This year, I decided to treat the day like any other day. I plan to make dinner, like always, but no fanfare. What do I do if he decides to rally and do something special? -- Wilted Flower

DEAR WILTED FLOWER: Your reaction to your husband's gestures -- whatever they may be -- on Valentine's Day has everything to do with how ready you are to address the challenges in your relationship. If you are ready to talk about how you feel and what you want for your life, invite him to sit down and talk. You can use whatever he has done (or not) as a starting point for the conversation. Or you can talk about how you have shown up for this holiday and what it means to you.

The only reason why Valentine's Day itself matters is as a symbol of your union. You can have this conversation on any day. If you are not ready to talk, however, just be pleasant and plan to have the conversation at another time. Bottom line here is that eventually you need to have an honest talk with your husband about your future. Otherwise, you will likely be in this same position a year from now with nothing resolved.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My best friend's daughter was recently hospitalized due to what I would describe as a psychotic break. Her daughter is only 20 years old and seemed completely normal leading up to the days before her hospitalization.

I can't imagine what my friend is going through. Her daughter has been in a psych ward for almost a week now and is showing no signs of improvement. My friend fears that her daughter may never be the same again. I am trying my hardest to support her during this time, but I honestly have no clue what to tell her or how to help. What can I do to be supportive given these circumstances? -- Here To Help

DEAR HERE TO HELP: Being present counts for a lot. Say little, just be there. You can prepare food for your friend. If she allows it, you can go with her to the hospital sometimes, even if you are in the waiting area. You can be there in the evening when she comes home, ready to listen, to provide her with a home-cooked meal, to just be together in silence.

Do not feel that you need to have something to say. You are not an expert. You have no idea what her daughter's fate will be. Just be actively present. Tell your friend how much you love her and want to do anything you can to help.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I've been opening up to a family member that I shouldn't have opened up to. I've always thought of my aunt as a safe space. I thought that the things I'd told her were staying between the two of us, but I couldn't have been more wrong. My aunt has been telling several other family members the things I've told her in confidence. I feel so betrayed and humiliated. Her defense was that she didn't want to be solely responsible for knowing about the dangerous things that I've done in the past in case something were to happen to me. Would I be wrong to cut her out of my life for this? -- Hurt and Betrayed

DEAR HURT AND BETRAYED: You don't need to cut your aunt out of your life. It would be wise to share fewer details with her about things you want to remain private. That said, it sounds like you are grappling with some issues that need to be explored and tackled. Sometimes the risk of sharing things and potentially no longer keeping them private is worth it for you to heal.

Consider going to see a professional. Someone who is trained in helping you process your stories and engage behaviors that make it easier for you to make smarter decisions can be helpful for you. As far as your aunt goes, tell her how hurt you are that she betrayed your confidence, but don't shut her out.

Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106