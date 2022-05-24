DEAR HARRIETTE: My parents have traveled to be at two of my nephew's graduations. When he graduated with his bachelor's degree years ago, they were front and center. When he graduated with his master's degree this year, they were front and center. I don't understand why they cannot do the same with my children. Both of my kids have graduated from their respective universities and grad schools, yet my parents were noticeably absent from all ceremonies. It is important to note that my nephew lives only a few miles away from my parents, and my parents would have had to get on a plane for my kids' graduations, but it still isn't a great excuse to miss such momentous occasions in their lives. What could this be about? -- Absent Grandparents

DEAR ABSENT GRANDPARENTS: Have you invited your parents and talked to them about attending your children's graduations? It sounds like you are grumbling about this in your head rather than being proactive and speaking to your parents about it.

You already know why they have gone to the local grandchild's ceremonies. Getting on a plane for two people is expensive. Have you ever offered to pay for their flights, or possibly split the fare? My guess is that it is a big expense for them to travel to the event; therefore, they haven't come. But if you haven't talked about it and made it clear to them that you want them at the events, you really have no idea what's going on.

DEAR HARRIETTE: The man I'm dating sent the mother of his children flowers for Mother's Day. We have been together for one full year. I've never had an issue with the mother of his children. I actually thought that it was healthy that he has a solid relationship with her. But for Mother's Day, he sent her roses, and I'm not fully comfortable with that. He told me that this is something he's done for years, and it doesn't mean anything romantic. Is it wrong that I'm uncomfortable with this? Does this make me insecure? -- Flowers on Mother's Day

DEAR FLOWERS ON MOTHER'S DAY: I think it's fantastic that your guy sent his children's mother flowers. It shows that he cares about her deeply -- as the mother of his children. Too often we hear of deadbeat dads who do not tend to their children and who have bitter relationships with their children's mothers. This is not the case for your boyfriend. That's refreshing. Know that this woman will always be in his life. That fact is something you will need to come to grips with. If you think you want to be in this relationship for the long haul, you need to figure out a peaceful way to have a relationship with her. She is part of the family. The fact that they have a healthy, positive relationship is excellent for the children -- and everyone else. Savor that, and figure out a way to avoid feeling jealous. Be at ease with her and the way he treats her.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My good friend just broke up with his girlfriend last week. Because the breakup is fresh, I was waiting to make it known that I like him. Next thing you know, another friend of mine has muscled her way in and is trying to claim that spot. Never mind that she knows I like this guy. Everything is awkward now. Should I tell the guy that I like him as more than a friend? Should I wait and see how things unfold? Should I just give up and stay friends? This is so uncomfortable. I just hate high school sometimes. What should I do? -- The Friend

DEAR THE FRIEND: Timing is everything in relationships. You were right not to come on to your friend when he was in a relationship. Now, you have a couple of options. If during your chats you can naturally suggest that the two of you go out some time, go for it. It's not a formal request to date, but it could be an overture that lets him know you are interested.

You can ask your other friend who muscled in what the heck she is doing, just so she knows you are checking her. You can also wait to see how things play out. When someone has just ended a relationship, typically the next couple of people they engage don't last. It may be possible for you to remain the friend for now and see if sparks fly over time.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My daughter took a bad fall on the playground about two months ago and broke her arm. When it was time to get her cast removed, she complained that the tool that the doctor was using to remove the cast was scratching against her arm. The doctor told me that she was just being dramatic. When we were home later that night, my daughter showed me a cut going down her arm exactly where the doctor removed the cast. I'm furious. Should I take legal action? -- Protective Parent

DEAR PROTECTIVE PARENT: Did you take a picture of your daughter's arm and immediately contact the doctor about the cut? You didn't mention how much time has passed since this incident. What's most important is to talk to the doctor about what happened and ensure that the cut is healing properly. If you have a photo of it, you can prove that your daughter was telling the truth. Talk to the doctor about how to ensure that your daughter's arm will be OK and that the scarring will be minimal. If there is a need for plastic surgery, talk to the doctor about that, and let them know that you expect them to cover the costs, since it was their negligence that created the cut in the first place.

You should also contact an attorney and review your rights and options regarding a lawsuit. In my view, a reprimand is essential. Unless your daughter is terribly injured, I would stop there. If she needs further surgery, that's when you get an attorney in there to make the doctor pay.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I'm having a hard time respecting my boyfriend now that I am the main breadwinner. I still love him and want to be with him, but the dynamic of our relationship has changed drastically since he lost his job. I'm not sure why I feel this way. I'm hoping it will all go back to normal when he gets back on his feet, but things are tense between us right now. How can we maintain a healthy dynamic while he is looking for a new job? -- Out of Work BF

DEAR OUT OF WORK BF: Studies have been conducted that illustrate how negatively a man can be affected when he loses his job. Our culture says that the man must provide. When he cannot, this can lead to depression and a deep sense of being devalued. That obviously makes it harder for you to manage your relationship.

Now is the time for patience and empathy. Know that your boyfriend is suffering emotionally. He needs to maintain his self-confidence in order to be attractive to potential employers. Talk to him about his interests and abilities. Help him think outside the box for job ideas. During this period, many people are looking beyond their comfort zone when it comes to work. Since there are a lot of jobs available right now, encourage him to look in all areas that are hiring, even if they are beyond his usual scope of work.

Do things that get him moving. Take walks or long drives that help to open his horizons and cut down on your stress. Find ways to enjoy each other without spending much money. This can help to create a neutral space where he doesn't feel financially stressed. You can prepare a meal to carry with you and eat outdoors during your walk.

On your own, make time for yourself. Go out with friends. Read a book. Do something that makes you happy as a balance to the stress that you are feeling with him.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My father had another child many years after I was born. I overheard him telling my aunt that my younger sibling is so much "easier." I don't know if this means that he found me hard to raise, or if it's just easier this time because he has already learned the ropes. Should I take offense to this? I don't really want to confront him about it if it wasn't a big deal. -- First Born

DEAR FIRST BORN: Nothing good can come out of exploring what you overheard. Do not take offense. Your father's experience with you when you were born was based on all kinds of circumstances over which you had absolutely no control. Now, as a mature man, he knows more, may be more stable in his life and is in a different position to handle a child. That is likely what "easier" means to him. His evaluation is probably about himself, not about you or your sibling.

Be happy for your father and your sibling. Do your best to establish your own relationship with them. Though you are many years older, this is your opportunity to build a loving relationship with your own flesh and blood. This is an exciting time. Choose to be positive about it and be happy for your father that he gets to guide a young life at this time. Also, resist the temptation to feel jealous if your father does things differently or more attentively with this child. It is a new day. Enjoy it for what it is.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I met a man on a dating app, and we've gone on about four dates. We talk often, and I thought we were starting to get somewhere. I deleted the app after our second date. I downloaded the dating app again just out of curiosity and noticed that the man I've been seeing has been updating his pictures, status and bio -- meaning he is still very active on the app. Should I take this as a subtle sign that he is not interested? -- Dating App Problems

DEAR DATING APP PROBLEMS: Slow down. Four dates do not a marriage make -- or even a commitment, necessarily.

Rather than jumping to any conclusions, talk to this man. The two of you are still getting to know each other. What are your goals and plans? Have you discussed those things? What are you looking for in a relationship? Do you want to find a partner? It sounds like that. Does he? Or is he looking to have fun? Find out what his goals and expectations are so that you can determine if the two of you are aligned.

You jumped to the conclusion that since the two of you were enjoying each other, you had no more need for the app. You should talk about that with him as well. Ask him if he intends to keep dating and exploring with other women or if he wants to see if there's something special between the two of you. Find out his thoughts on monogamy. Ask until you are clear as to where he stands. But also don't rush. Get to know each other, and you will learn whether you share values, interests and goals.

Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106

