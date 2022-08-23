DEAR HARRIETTE: My supervisor seems to respect only the employees who have children. For example, a co-worker of mine was running late to work the other day and said it was because her kids made her late. My supervisor, a mother of two, was understanding and laughed it off. My co-worker didn't receive a write-up or any type of penalty for her tardiness. I was running late the other day because of car issues, and my supervisor made me stay an additional 15 minutes to make up for my tardiness. This is completely unfair and discriminatory. I would have no complaints about her if it weren't for this issue, but I think it's a pretty major issue. Should I make a formal complaint? -- Discrimination

DEAR DISCRIMINATION: If you feel confident enough, go to your supervisor first. Tell her that you want to talk to her about something sensitive. Get her attention and an agreement to listen. Then point out that you have noticed something that disturbs you -- namely, that she seems to accommodate employees with children while not doing the same for others. Acknowledge that she may not realize this, so you want to give her a couple of examples. Tell her what you told me matter-of-factly and without emotion. If you have more examples, be prepared to share those as well. Explain that you feel this is unfair.

Listen to see how she reacts. She may genuinely be unaware of her bias toward employees with children and may agree immediately to change her behavior. If you feel that she will not comply, speak to HR.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I was having a heart-to-heart with a friend of mine when she told me a secret that sort of alarmed me. She was being candid, and I didn't want to make her uncomfortable, so I didn't press the issue too much, but she said something about how she has struggled with suicidal thoughts in the past. Even though she spoke about it in a past tense, I can't help but wonder if there is still cause for concern. We haven't revisited the conversation at all since then, but I've been thinking about mentioning it again. What would be the right thing to do after a revelation like that? -- Heart-To-Heart

DEAR HEART-TO-HEART: Carve out a private moment with her soon and tell her that you have been thinking about what she told you. Ask her if she still sometimes has suicidal thoughts. In the past few years, suicide rates have risen, in part due to the isolation of the pandemic. Tell her there is no shame in talking about her feelings and getting help. If she says she continues to struggle, thank her for confiding in you, but make it clear that you don't know how to support her through this vulnerable moment. Offer to listen, and encourage her to seek professional help. Talking to a therapist would be perfect. In case of emergency, she should call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline -- all you have to do now is dial 988.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My husband and I have been trying to have a baby for five years now. I am emotionally exhausted, and I am beginning to lose hope that I'll ever conceive. I have family members who are having babies left and right out of wedlock -- some are even upset about getting pregnant again -- while my husband and I have prepared a stable, loving home for kids and can't get pregnant. How can I mentally prepare myself if it never happens for us? -- Want a Baby

DEAR WANT A BABY: The mysteries of conception and childbirth are real and can be devastating for couples who are unable to conceive and/or carry a child to term. It can be frustrating to look at others' lives and wonder why it seems so easy for them, even as you have set yourselves up to create a "perfect" home to welcome a child.

What you may want to do is think outside the box. What if you cannot conceive a child? You mention family members who are especially fertile. Is it possible for one of them to be a surrogate for you? Talk to your doctor about surrogacy in general and how it works. Have you explored IVF? Many couples have been successful with in vitro fertilization. This is an expensive option, but increasingly some insurance companies are offering financial support. You can also consider adoption. You can have a child even if you are unable to give birth to one. This may be hard for you to consider right now, but there are viable options for parents who are unable to conceive.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I recently found out my husband was married when he married me. I never knew he was married to anyone before me; I even asked before, and he said no. He was married in another state, so I guess that's why it didn't show up when we got married, but legally, this makes our marriage null and void. He told me he got married for military benefits and never even lived with the woman. We've been married for seven years now, but it was all a lie. I want to leave him; am I overreacting? -- All a Lie

DEAR ALL A LIE: Talk to an attorney and determine the status of your marriage. This is a practical and concrete step you need to take to protect yourself. Talk to your husband about the whole situation. Why did he think it was OK to withhold such important information? Ask him why you should trust him now, given this huge piece of information that he did not share.

Should you leave? That is a valid question. The two of you need to sort through your life and talk about the future. What do you want? What does he want? What does he have to say for himself regarding this huge lie that he has been living? How can he make up to you for this betrayal? Listen to him, and trust your gut. If you believe that he truly wants to be in a relationship with you and is willing to work to earn back your trust -- and you want to be with him -- give it a try. If you are done, have your lawyer begin the process to dissolve the marriage. Truth is, it may be simpler than that. If you aren't legally married, you may be able to walk away. It really depends on what assets you share and where you live. Some states honor domestic partnerships. Given the fact that your husband lied to you, no matter what, you should have a legal leg to stand on in separating shared assets.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I have been working for a major fast-food chain for several years. I've worked my way up, and I am now the manager of my own store. I manage a lot of high school kids, and I often give them advice when they ask for it; they tell me the things they don't tell their parents. I believe this has made them look at me as more of a friend than a boss. Sometimes, though, they don't listen to me and joke around at the wrong times. How can I establish order in the workplace and still be the friend they need? -- Friendly Boss

DEAR FRIENDLY BOSS: In the same way that you give them life advice, give them workplace advice and ground rules. Remind them of the expectations you have for employees. Detail what they should do and when -- from being on time to taking their job seriously. You may also have to refresh their understanding of your role. Tell them how much you enjoy talking to them, but point out that they must do their jobs well in order to keep them.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I left the United States to study abroad in Paris almost two months ago, and my family hasn't tried to contact me on their own since I left. Everyone seemed so sad before my trip, so I can't imagine why they aren't trying to reach out to me now.

Nowadays, when we speak on the phone or FaceTime, I am always the one calling first. I'll get a few texts from time to time from my mother asking me random questions, but that's it. My feelings are hurt. Why do you think they're not calling? Should I say something to them about this? -- Away From Home

DEAR AWAY FROM HOME: People view the absence of others from various perspectives based on their own personal experience. Who knows why your family has not been more responsive or proactive about talking to you? It could be that they don't have a good sense of the time zone and when a right time might be to call. It might be that they don't want to disturb you while you are off on your adventure. Rather feel hurt, you should figure out what they are thinking. For example, when my husband's family left for America when he was a child, they could not phone because it was too expensive to call long distance. The only communication they had for three years was through the mail. Years later, when I traveled for work, he never called. I couldn't understand until I dug deep enough to learn about his relationship to communication and travel.

You know your family loves you. Find out the root of why they don't reach out. Stop feeling hurt and establish a routine call time that everyone expects and looks forward to, like Saturday or Sunday afternoon at a specific time. You will be amazed at how grateful you all will be.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I am a 30-year-old lesbian who just proposed to my girlfriend. I had never come out to any of my family; I really didn't feel the need to because I've never been close to any of them. Now that I'm engaged to a woman, everyone has something negative to say about it. I love my family even though we're not close, but I need them to accept me and my fiancee as a couple. How do I approach this with my family, knowing they disagree with it? -- Accept Us

DEAR ACCEPT US: Because you never revealed your sexual identity to your family, news of your engagement has opened up the range of emotions they have about you, your fiancee and your life. You set yourself up for this criticism by not talking to your family about your life earlier.

The good news is that it's not too late to clear the air. You may want to handle this in two parts. Start by calling a family meeting. Consider it an informational gathering. Tell them that you are sorry that you didn't confide in them earlier about your life, but it wasn't personal. You are a private person, and you didn't want to be judged. Now that you have made a choice as to how and with whom you want to live your life, you would like to have their blessing and support. Tell them you want to introduce them to your fiancee, and you hope they will be kind to her. Ask them to give you that much.

Be prepared to talk through their thoughts and feelings. Allow them to speak their minds, even if it is hard to hear. Everyone needs to feel that they can be honest in order for you to stand a chance at seeing them welcome your fiancee.

Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106