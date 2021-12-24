DEAR READERS: Merry Christmas! Blessings to each and every one of you at this special time of year. For me, the holiday season has always been a magical time. Starting at Thanksgiving straight through to New Year's Day, my home in Baltimore was filled with music, laughter, delicious food and fellowship. My parents hosted parties and attended numerous black-tie functions night after night. My sisters and I played together and spent time with close friends. My father's birthday, New Year's Day, promised a party the night before. It was fun!

Decades later, we still have our mom, who is 92 years young, and many family traditions remain intact. This year we are grateful that we will be able to come together once again, still using caution. With travel bans lifted and COVID-19 somewhat at bay, we will be able to hug each other once again. Inevitably there will be high and low moments, as that is life. I'm looking forward to all of it. As I think about how my family will spend this day and this period of time together, I think of you. How will you spend this precious time?

The holiday season stirs up all kinds of energy and emotion for people. Nostalgia can bring on tears of joy or sadness. Life's circumstances can lead to feelings of triumph or defeat. Check in with yourself to see where you stand. Where is your heart right now? Are you feeling happy, sad, tender, joyful -- or a combination of all?

I want to encourage you to take care of yourselves. Be mindful of your personal needs as you navigate this special time. Connect with people who affirm you. Choose to see joy and light, even in challenging moments. Remember that you are not your childhood self. Resist the instinct to revert to childhood roles and behaviors. Stay in the present and attend to your needs as you pay attention to your loved ones. Make time for yourself each day to get centered and stay on course.

Pay attention to the elders. I will never forget my maternal grandmother, who loved spending time with us and always made time for herself. She would go into a quiet room and meditate for at least an hour each day, no matter what was going on in the house. I recently observed my husband's mother doing the same thing during a week together for a family wedding. At Thanksgiving I witnessed my mother closing her eyes and just being still while in the swirl of a roomful of noisy people. Those who live long lives typically figure out how to take care of themselves along the way. We can take a lesson from their book.

My dearest friend from home repeats a mantra we claimed years ago: Be conscious and intentional. If we all approach this moment in time with the presence of heart and mind that reminds us that we are precious beings worthy of greatness and capable of engaging joy, compassion, connection and light every day, we can make that manifest in our lives. With conscious intention, we can live in this way continuously. And then the magic of this holy season can fill our spirits every single day. Don't you want that? I do!

DEAR HARRIETTE: I'm excited to visit my family this year for the holidays, especially since last year's quarantine prevented us from being together. My problem is that the only affordable flight I could get lands me at home on Christmas Day. My family has a ritual on Christmas Eve where the adults wrap gifts together, and the kids get to open one gift the night before. I so want to be there for that, but I couldn't make it work. Am I wrong to ask the family to delay that until Christmas afternoon when I arrive? -- Nostalgic

DEAR NOSTALGIC: You cannot ask your family to delay this tradition. That would be unfair to them and awkward for all. What you can do is suggest that they include you using technology. One thing that most of us experienced and many mastered for this nearly two years of quarantine is how to use digital technology to stay connected. Now is the time to use videoconferencing. Ask your family to set up a computer or other device so you can FaceTime, Zoom or otherwise connect to each other on Christmas Eve. In this way, they can go about their normal activities and include you in the process. You do not have to miss out, and all they have to do is set up the device so that you are in the mix with them! Problem solved.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I got my first wedding-related disappointment the other day. I asked my eldest sister to be a bridesmaid, and she said no because she was going to be out of town during the exact date of my wedding. She offered to help my bridal party plan my shower as a consolation. I can't imagine what she would possibly think was more important than her youngest sister's wedding. The two of us are super-close, and we always talked about being a big part of each other's weddings. She has apologized hundreds of times. Should I move past this? -- Sister Bailed on Wedding

DEAR SISTER BAILED ON WEDDING: Let's unpack this. Did you check in with your sister about her availability before you secured the date? While you don't have to check in with everyone on that, it would make sense to speak to your closest family members and potential wedding party before finalizing the date. If you did, find out what happened. This is worth investigating before you drop it -- for many reasons, including getting clear on your role in this hiccup.

Ask your sister what she has to do that will take her away from your wedding and if there is any chance that she can change her plans. From there, you have to let it go. Accept her conciliatory offers and forgive her. You may also need to forgive yourself if you did not check in with her before setting your date. Wedding planning stirs up lots of emotions. Do your best to stay calm and celebrate the little victories leading up to your big day.

DEAR HARRIETTE: It's summer now! I just pulled out my summer clothes, and I'm having a reality check. I knew I had gained weight during the pandemic, but at home I was mainly wearing sweatpants and pajama bottoms, so it didn't really matter. Now I have discovered that I can't fit into any of my shorts. Pants without elastic don't zip. My crop tops are revealing rolls of fat that do not need to be showcased. I am mortified. Yes, this means I need to lose weight, but right now I have nothing to wear. Do you think I should give away everything and buy a whole new wardrobe or just buy a few things and motivate myself to lose weight so I can fit what I have? -- Unfit

DEAR UNFIT: Don't give away everything yet! Buy a few staples so that you can feel comfortable as you go about your life. But use this reality check to get you back on track. Make a movement plan and a nutritional plan. You must lower your caloric intake in order to lose weight. Read about healthy, low-calorie diets and find something that works for you. Many people follow WW (formerly Weight Watchers) with excellent results as it helps you track your intake all day long and gives you guidance on the value of whatever you put in your mouth.

Choose an accountability partner who can help inspire you to keep up your program even when you don't feel like it. Give yourself a goal for when you will be able to fit into a favorite pair of pants or top. Try them on each week. When they fit again, you can rejoice!

DEAR HARRIETTE: Senior year is approaching, which means my school is about to get extra-cliquey. All the fun senior traditions like Halloween and prom are heavily rooted in social groups. Unfortunately, I don't exactly have a definitive friend group. During lunch, I wander from table to table talking with whomever I happen to see. None of my friends seem to get along with one another, so I don't think there's any chance of me forming my own group. Plus, all of last year and part of the year before, we were at home, unable to meet up in whatever groups we had. Everything feels awkward now as I think about going back to school. I don't want to feel left out or sad when it comes to these events. What should I do? -- High School Cliques

DEAR HIGH SCHOOL CLIQUES: Many students are feeling awkward about what the next school year is going to be like. Social life is important in school, and many students have missed out on more than a year of being in one another's company. Chances are, some of the previous cliques will have disbanded as other friend groups have emerged.

Rather than focusing on who ends up where, set your sights on your intentions. What do you want to have happen in your senior year? Which events do you want to attend? With whom would you like to attend them? Pick a couple of teens you think are friendly and not part of any previously set clique. Start spending time with them. Do your best to build a bond with them now so that you naturally feel an affinity toward each other. Talk about the social activities early on to get a sense of whether they have interest in attending. Suggest that you go together.

Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106

