DEAR HARRIETTE: My boss has no respect for my time. I am considered a junior executive at my company, and I have a long list of tasks that I am supposed to complete daily. However, whenever my boss needs something, she expects me to drop everything and attend to the issue of the moment. It is impossible for me to get all my work done when she is constantly interrupting me. What's worse is that at the end of the week or month, depending upon when she checks on things, she will berate me for not completing something that was on my list. Never mind that I didn't even have a second to do that thing because I was too busy putting out a thousand fires that she threw at me. How can I become successful in this position if it seems like my boss is setting me up for failure? -- Overwhelmed
DEAR OVERWHELMED: Rather than constantly reacting to the barrage of last-minute requests, it is time for you to be proactive. Step back and do an evaluation of the work you have been completing and that which you are tasked to do. Review your hours and how you have been using your time. Look to see how you might be better able to complete the regular duties while also making space for last-minute requests. Look to see if you can create flexibility in your schedule to get them all done. Creating order may help you find time to be organized and fluid at once.
Learn to speak up. When your boss gives you tasks to complete, ask which ones should be the priorities. You can include the items already on the list along with the new tasks. If you do not believe you can complete everything in a timely manner, point that out and ask if something can be moved to the next day or week. Make a note of whatever your boss says so that it is documented. Start giving daily written updates as to what has or has not been accomplished. Holding yourself accountable and sharing that accountability with your boss will demonstrate your productivity and help you feel less overwhelmed and more in control.
DEAR HARRIETTE: This summer, I spent time around a few people I have known for years, and it was troubling, to say the least. Two of these family friends are frail and sick. It is hard to watch people who seem to be dying but are not accepting their situation. One friend in particular is stubborn and bull-headed. I tried to help him a few times with simple tasks, but he wouldn't accept any help. He still thinks he is strong and fit even though he is incredibly frail. How do you help somebody who doesn't want it? I can only imagine it's going to get worse in the coming months. I know his wife could use some support, too. -- Want To Help
DEAR WANT TO HELP: Perhaps the best way you can help is to be there for his wife. Offer to support in whatever ways she may need. It could be picking up groceries or giving them a ride to the doctor. Just being a listening ear when things get tough could be helpful. Stay in touch with her regularly. Your support as a friend will likely count for a lot.
DEAR HARRIETTE: Every time I go outside in my neighborhood and a little bit beyond, I see more businesses shutting down. It is so depressing. I realize it's been almost a year since COVID-19 stopped us in our tracks. I have been working from home ever since, and I have been afraid to do much of anything. But I do try to spend a few dollars here and there to help out the local shops. I feel so sad. I guess my little sandwich purchase or occasional trip to the dry cleaners hasn't been enough to keep these stores open. Obviously, I know they need more than me, but I see whole blocks of businesses shut down. I'm so worried about what is going to happen. Is there anything more that I can do to help? I see a few establishments hanging on, but I can only spend so much. Is this a lost cause? -- Helping My Neighbors
DEAR HELPING MY NEIGHBORS: I, too, watch with horror as blocks and blocks of businesses are shut down where I live in New York City. It is frightening. While you, as an individual, may feel that you can't make a difference, don't believe that. Just as each vote counts in an election, each purchase counts toward keeping small (and large) businesses open. To make a bigger impact, reach out to your neighbors and friends, and suggest that all of you make a concerted effort to support local businesses with your consistent patronage.
You can go a step further and speak to your favorite businesses to find out how they are doing. If you find that some are in serious, immediate jeopardy of closing, you can rally your friends to help them stay afloat. While we cannot save all businesses, it may be possible to keep some alive. Hopefully there will be an additional stimulus package soon that will specifically support the thousands of small businesses that are currently in jeopardy.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I was going through old photos recently as I was preparing a gift for my family, and I got to see an instant replay of how much I have changed. I have had medical problems for the past few years. Well, the photos show just how much weight I have gained in that period of time. My doctors have told me that if I lose weight, I may be able to reverse some of my health problems. Up to now, I haven't had the discipline or energy to do what it takes to lose weight. These pictures make it clear that I had better do something quick. Is it awful that vanity is now driving my focus on health? I need to do something, and these pictures were like a slap in the face. -- Too Vain
DEAR TOO VAIN: Whatever it takes to jump-start your health care plan, be grateful for it! If you are clear that you need to lose weight to get healthier, and these pictures helped to open your eyes -- thank the photos.
Your journey to better health can be initiated by vanity. That's fine. Just don't stop there. Move your body. Be mindful of what you eat and drink, and commit to getting healthy for your life. The bonus, if you are consistent, is that your overall health will likely improve, AND you will look better!
DEAR HARRIETTE: I hate my boyfriend's facial hair. I think his beard is way too long, but he refuses to cut it. I've told him so many times that I feel much more attracted to him when his beard is short and well-groomed, but he doesn't care. I am not attracted to him with his super-long beard. He seems to care about the beard more than he cares about my opinion. What do I do? My disdain for his beard is starting to affect our relationship in all aspects. -- Shave It
DEAR SHAVE IT: I understand your opinion -- and his. Let me ask you something: Is there anything about the way that you present yourself that your boyfriend doesn't like? Have you adjusted anything in your style to accommodate him? If you can strike a common-ground conversation with him where you point out something that you have compromised on for his pleasure, that may get him to open his eyes.
But it also may be that this is a time for you to exercise patience. Give him space to enjoy his full beard -- which is also a trend right now. If you really are repulsed by it, keep your distance. Your boyfriend will likely notice that you are acting differently around him. Being less romantic may alert him that it's time for him to make an adjustment. Time will tell.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I'm in a long-distance relationship. I live in Arizona, and my boyfriend lives in Maryland. We decided that I would fly out to visit him next month. He and I made a deal that I would buy my plane ticket and he would pay for my hotel room. I booked my flight right away, but he has yet to book my room. I know that he can afford it, so money is not an issue. My problem is his hesitation. I literally booked my flight the same day that we had the conversation, and now it's been a week since we've talked about it and he hasn't booked my hotel. Should I cancel my trip? If he wanted to see me that badly, he would've booked the hotel the same day. The later he waits, the more expensive it's going to get. -- Book the Room
DEAR BOOK THE ROOM: Calm down. The fact that he didn't book the room on the same day is not a dealbreaker. Instead of freaking out, remind him that it would be wise to book the room soon to get the best rate. As travel is opening up, everything is going up in price -- from flights to hotels to car rentals. If he hesitates, ask him why. Rather than imagining the worst, find out what's going on. Also, let him know that you need the peace of mind of knowing that everything is set. I imagine you haven't traveled in a long time due to COVID-19, and he needs to understand you want everything to be in place now.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I'm an empty-nester. My husband wants me to work with him 24/7 now that my kids are out of the house. We live together, work together and share a car, so when I need to go anywhere, he's the one taking me. How can I tell my husband that I need a break from him without hurting his feelings? -- Need Space
DEAR NEED SPACE: Your story reminds me of my mother when my father retired. He followed her everywhere for about a year, even going with her to the hairdresser once. That's when she drew the line and explained that she needed some alone time. It hurt his feelings at first, but eventually he came to accept it.
Talk to your husband about your new reality. As empty-nesters, you need to reset the rules. Express how much you love him AND your space. Make it clear that sometimes you need time alone. Pick a place in your house that can be your sanctuary, off-limits to him. Establish times when you can use the car without him, even if it's just to go to the store or visit a friend. Suggest that he carve out time and space for himself, too. Your lives have changed dramatically, and you need to figure out how to be comfortable with a new rhythm.
Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106