DEAR HARRIETTE: I have started walking for fitness, and it is good for me: I am slowly getting healthier and shedding a bit of weight. Because I am still heavy, though, I can walk only so far before my knees start hurting. I work with a trainer who recommended that I walk 3 miles or less to protect my knee. That works -- except when I meet up with one friend. She walks a lot and almost always pushes me to walk farther. The route she likes to take is more like 5 miles. I want to keep up with her, so I try to do it, but usually afterward I pay with pain. I have told her repeatedly, but she doesn't listen. I don't want to lose my time with this friend, but I don't want to hurt myself either. What can I do? -- Walk Too Far
DEAR WALK TOO FAR: Your friend is either selfish or unconscious. Either way, you do not have the luxury of indulging her whims. Tell her one more time what your limitations are, then design the route you will walk yourself. Figure out how you can walk 3 miles and end up at home -- whether or not she walks the whole route with you. Do not give in to her plan when you know it doesn't take your limitations into account. If she refuses to walk your path, stop walking with her. Make other plans to get together with her that do not involve exercise.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I have been wearing loose clothes for a long time to disguise my growing body. I started gaining weight a few years ago. At first, I tried exercising and eating better. But nothing really changed. I know I should not give up, but I have. The other day, I was hanging out with friends, and we took a group picture. One friend posted it on social media, and I was shocked at how dumpy I looked. I can't tell whether it's the oversized clothes or my extra-large body right now, but I looked a hot mess. I feel like I should start wearing tighter-fitting clothes, even if I don't lose weight. I'm kind of afraid to do it, but another friend who was with us is big, and she had on fitted clothes and looked better than me. What do you think? -- A Better Fit
DEAR A BETTER FIT: Wearing clothes that fit is always a good idea. It helps you see yourself for who you are, not in disguise. So yes, go through your wardrobe and find tops and bottoms that fit -- not too tightly, but that skim the body. If you need to invest in a few pieces, please do so. Structured clothes will also help you figure out what size you need to wear -- this means you shouldn't go for leggings; look for actual pants with waistbands.
As you begin to see your real body reflected back at you, inspire yourself to make healthy choices. Don't feel resigned to being overweight. Start moving your body and paying attention to what you consume. You can transform yourself if you work at it.
DEAR HARRIETTE: COVID-19 took a toll on me mentally and physically. At the start of the pandemic, I weighed around 140 pounds, and now I'm up to 160 pounds. I'm scared to see friends and family after I've put on so much weight. I can already picture them commenting on it or recommending I join the gym now that it's open. Even though I want to spend time with my family and friends, I don't want my weight to be included in any conversations. How do I ensure it isn't? -- COVID-19 Weight Gain
DEAR COVID-19 WEIGHT GAIN: Whether good or bad, the reality is that millions of people share your current reality. A running joke is that many people gained about 19 pounds because of COVID-19. But it's not funny when it has happened to you.
Start by giving yourself a break. Yes, you gained weight. You are fully aware of it.
When you see people, if they make a comment, you can ignore what they say, acknowledge that you are aware of your body changes, thank them for their ideas and tell them that you are working on it. If they press for details, you do not have to answer. You can change the conversation. Ask them how they weathered quarantine. Get them to talk about themselves.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I've been cleaning house, and I came across a bunch of old photos of me and my friends over the past 10 years or so. I have enjoyed recalling the different experiences, but I am also mortified looking at myself. I have been working like mad and doing little else, and now I look like I've been sitting on my butt for 10 years. I must have gained 50 pounds. How could I not have noticed that? I recall friends inviting me to go on walks with them or to join them on some weight-loss program or another, but honestly, it never occurred to me that the invitation was more for me than for them. I am so embarrassed that I have gotten to be this big. I need to turn my life around, but I'm worried that it's too late. I'm already in my 50s. Can a middle-aged person shed 50 pounds in real life? -- No TV Movie
DEAR NO TV MOVIE: It is not just in the world of TV or fantasy that people shed significant weight. It is possible with exercise, healthy eating habits and discipline. Nobody said it would be easy, by the way, but many before you have successfully shed unwanted pounds -- and kept them off.
Go to your internist. Get a complete physical and guidance on how to start your weight-loss program. Enlist your friends to be cheerleaders, and follow a daily plan that will set you on your course. Two popular programs to consider are WW (formerly Weight Watchers), ww.com, and Whole30, whole30.com. Good luck!
DEAR HARRIETTE: I suffer from extreme allergies all year long, and I work at a factory. When I get into one of my sneezing or coughing spells, I can feel my co-workers cringe. I get it. Coughing and sneezing spread germs, and nobody wants to catch COVID-19. But we all take COVID tests once a week. I have never tested positive. I have allergies. Trust me -- it's not easy to have them and have to wear a mask, which only makes it harder to breathe. But I wear it anyway, just like everybody else. How can I get my co-workers to stop glaring at me? It's hard enough to be there when I'm not feeling well. I don't appreciate the hostility. -- Stop Glaring
DEAR STOP GLARING: Make a sign to wear saying, "I HAVE ALLERGIES, NOT COVID." Seriously, if allowed, you may want to do that. It indicates to people that you are not a source of germs that they need to worry about.
I can only imagine how challenging it is for you to have to deal with the daily glares. Continue to take your allergy medication. Get the vaccine whenever it comes your way -- with your doctor's approval, since you have allergies -- and wear a sign if your supervisor allows it. It may cut back on the hostility.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I want to be better at keeping in touch with people. I used to pop by and visit folks in pre-COVID-19 days. That included people in my hometown when I went home to visit during the holidays, and people in my neighborhood or from previous jobs whenever I had some downtime. Now I'm at home all the time. When people pop into my mind, I realize that it has been a long time since we have caught up. Do you think it's weird if I start randomly calling people I may not have talked to in a year? I don't want to be annoying; I just want to check in. Being alone for months and months is taking a toll on me. I can only imagine that this is true for some of the people I know. -- Checking In
DEAR CHECKING IN: It is very kind and thoughtful for you to want to reconnect with people you haven't seen or talked to in a long time. It is natural, given the limitations that we have had on personal engagement since March of last year. I would imagine that people you know and care about would appreciate you reaching out.
What I do to stay organized is to make a list of the people I care about and want to contact. By writing down the names, I commit to following through. By checking off the names, I know who I have called and who is left to reach. Get creative with your list. Think of elders, community leaders, family friends, high school friends, college buddies, former co-workers, etc. When you can, use technology to create an intimate connection by videoconferencing and even scheduling group chats. Make it fun and engaging. Your loved ones will appreciate it!
DEAR HARRIETTE: With so many children doing distance learning, I feel like it's harder for them to grasp the work without being in school. Technology is taking over the lives of my stepchildren and other family members. Kids should be learning how to make friends, run around and use their imaginations to play games and learn social interactions. Watching them not have the same experiences I had growing up with little technology, I am not sure how they will turn out. Will they be smarter from using technology at an early age, or will they face difficulties connecting to others? How can I teach them without using so much technology while making sure they learn the same morals and values? -- Schooling My Kids
DEAR SCHOOLING MY KIDS: This is one of the great dilemmas facing our world at this moment. Because we are all cut off from each other, at least for the most part, we are having to learn how to engage and live from a distance. In order for education to continue, many students are having to rely on technology. This will not last forever. For now, do your best to talk to your children and spend time face-to-face with them. Encourage them to use video technology to be able to interact with fellow classmates and friends. At least in that way they can see one another. When safe, allow them to have interactions with one or two friends while still socially distancing.
Beyond this crisis, yes, technology has already become a fact of life for many young people. You must continue to teach your family values. Just apply them to the type of interactions your children are participating in today: using respectful language when communicating, especially in writing; refraining from gossip, especially on social media; choosing to be positive; and looking out for each other. Basic morals apply in ALL situations. Keep teaching.
Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 6410